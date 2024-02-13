« previous next »
Rapaport:
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan announces on a conference call that he has fired DC Steve Wilks.
shootings have taken place around the KC victory parade.
Quote from: Zaffarious on February 13, 2024, 02:41:11 pm
Spags is something else. that blitz on the 2min warning is insanely ballsy. incredible final, mahomes is straight up clutch. nobody can say anything about ref calls any bs, greatness won the  superbowl.

i dont get the fatigue thing with KC, the best player plays his best in the biggest moments. i hope he wins more playing like that, its something special to watch.

He was great at the Giants too.  Nice to see two old divional rivals, team up on the same side.  Amazing what you can do with top coachs.
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 08:38:57 pm
shootings have taken place around the KC victory parade.
One person dead, 9 injured after the shooting in KC
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 04:01:10 pm
As a 9er fan - I wouldn't take Burrow, Herbert, Hurts or Stafford above Purdy, and its not even close either for any of them.
Ok that's a little over the top.

Regardless, whether Purdy is better or worse than some of those names, next season will be a contract year, and all the DC's will have had enough to study and scheme, so it'll be very interesting to see how he responds.

Niners firing Wilks is basically throwing him under the bus. If we're going to pick bones, time and time again Shanahan moved away from giving the ball to CMC for some puzzling pass plays which Purdy either overthrew to the sidelines or simply didn't make a difference.

Possession after possession went when they could have drained the clock or made a telling difference, but he's the HC, and that's how it goes I guess.
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 04:01:10 pm
As a 9er fan - I wouldn't take Burrow, Herbert, Hurts or Stafford above Purdy, and its not even close either for any of them.  Tua is better than all 4 of them comfortably for instance already (I might take him).  And all the stats back that up - Herbert is the best of that bunch of QBs, with a passer rating of 93.2 this season (Purdy was at 113); Stafford was 92.5, Burrow 91 and Hurts 89.1 (and was *ATROCIOUSLY BAD* in every single big match the Eagles played this season - he was the main reason they were only the #5 seeds and got whalloped by a bad Bucs team in the post season). 
Tua and Purdy better than Joe Burrow your talking crazy

Burrow wasn't healthy this past season but the previous two seasons he was exceptional

I've seen the light on Purdy I don't think he's that guy anymore he played a massive part in the Niners losing The Super Bowl, if we pay him a big contract we are fucked we need to move on from him as soon as possible and get a Daniel Jones or Justin Fields on this team.

When The Niners got punked by The Bengals and Ravens at Levi and lost in The Super Bowl we saw the difference between a mediocre QB and an elite one.

Purdy has a great passer rating well he should do with all that talent surrounding him, guy plays on fucking all pro team it's not like he's leading The Texans out of a dumpster fire like CJ Stroud did this past season.
Watched the Superbowl on Sky with Nantz+Romo commentary. excellent coverage and analysis.
Taped the Superbowl on ITV who did there own commentary and just watched replay. lol. I know it's hard but must be maddening having to listen to them f.. up a few times. best in overtime. how Kansas are 3 pts down, only 30 secs on the clock and they want to at least take the game to overtime and then have a chat about the dangers of letting the clock run out, it was the first period of extra time.  :-[
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:04:58 am
Watched the Superbowl on Sky with Nantz+Romo commentary. excellent coverage and analysis.
Taped the Superbowl on ITV who did there own commentary and just watched replay. lol. I know it's hard but must be maddening having to listen to them f.. up a few times. best in overtime. how Kansas are 3 pts down, only 30 secs on the clock and they want to at least take the game to overtime and then have a chat about the dangers of letting the clock run out, it was the first period of extra time.  :-[

yeah almost as bad as referring to the chiefs as 'kansas' that.
