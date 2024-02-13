As a 9er fan - I wouldn't take Burrow, Herbert, Hurts or Stafford above Purdy, and its not even close either for any of them. Tua is better than all 4 of them comfortably for instance already (I might take him). And all the stats back that up - Herbert is the best of that bunch of QBs, with a passer rating of 93.2 this season (Purdy was at 113); Stafford was 92.5, Burrow 91 and Hurts 89.1 (and was *ATROCIOUSLY BAD* in every single big match the Eagles played this season - he was the main reason they were only the #5 seeds and got whalloped by a bad Bucs team in the post season).



Tua and Purdy better than Joe Burrow your talking crazyBurrow wasn't healthy this past season but the previous two seasons he was exceptionalI've seen the light on Purdy I don't think he's that guy anymore he played a massive part in the Niners losing The Super Bowl, if we pay him a big contract we are fucked we need to move on from him as soon as possible and get a Daniel Jones or Justin Fields on this team.When The Niners got punked by The Bengals and Ravens at Levi and lost in The Super Bowl we saw the difference between a mediocre QB and an elite one.Purdy has a great passer rating well he should do with all that talent surrounding him, guy plays on fucking all pro team it's not like he's leading The Texans out of a dumpster fire like CJ Stroud did this past season.