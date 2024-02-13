As a 9er fan - I wouldn't take Burrow, Herbert, Hurts or Stafford above Purdy, and its not even close either for any of them.
Ok that's a little over the top.
Regardless, whether Purdy is better or worse than some of those names, next season will be a contract year, and all the DC's will have had enough to study and scheme, so it'll be very interesting to see how he responds.
Niners firing Wilks is basically throwing him under the bus. If we're going to pick bones, time and time again Shanahan moved away from giving the ball to CMC for some puzzling pass plays which Purdy either overthrew to the sidelines or simply didn't make a difference.
Possession after possession went when they could have drained the clock or made a telling difference, but he's the HC, and that's how it goes I guess.