The NFL Thread

Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
February 14, 2024, 08:08:13 pm
Rapaport:
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan announces on a conference call that he has fired DC Steve Wilks.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
February 14, 2024, 08:38:57 pm
shootings have taken place around the KC victory parade.
Red-Soldier

Re: The NFL Thread
February 14, 2024, 08:44:51 pm
Quote from: Zaffarious on February 13, 2024, 02:41:11 pm
Spags is something else. that blitz on the 2min warning is insanely ballsy. incredible final, mahomes is straight up clutch. nobody can say anything about ref calls any bs, greatness won the  superbowl.

i dont get the fatigue thing with KC, the best player plays his best in the biggest moments. i hope he wins more playing like that, its something special to watch.

He was great at the Giants too.  Nice to see two old divional rivals, team up on the same side.  Amazing what you can do with top coachs.
Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
February 14, 2024, 09:43:22 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on February 14, 2024, 08:38:57 pm
shootings have taken place around the KC victory parade.
One person dead, 9 injured after the shooting in KC
TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
February 14, 2024, 10:24:57 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on February 14, 2024, 04:01:10 pm
As a 9er fan - I wouldn't take Burrow, Herbert, Hurts or Stafford above Purdy, and its not even close either for any of them.
Ok that's a little over the top.

Regardless, whether Purdy is better or worse than some of those names, next season will be a contract year, and all the DC's will have had enough to study and scheme, so it'll be very interesting to see how he responds.

Niners firing Wilks is basically throwing him under the bus. If we're going to pick bones, time and time again Shanahan moved away from giving the ball to CMC for some puzzling pass plays which Purdy either overthrew to the sidelines or simply didn't make a difference.

Possession after possession went when they could have drained the clock or made a telling difference, but he's the HC, and that's how it goes I guess.
Vegeta

Re: The NFL Thread
February 14, 2024, 11:41:32 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on February 14, 2024, 04:01:10 pm
As a 9er fan - I wouldn't take Burrow, Herbert, Hurts or Stafford above Purdy, and its not even close either for any of them.  Tua is better than all 4 of them comfortably for instance already (I might take him).  And all the stats back that up - Herbert is the best of that bunch of QBs, with a passer rating of 93.2 this season (Purdy was at 113); Stafford was 92.5, Burrow 91 and Hurts 89.1 (and was *ATROCIOUSLY BAD* in every single big match the Eagles played this season - he was the main reason they were only the #5 seeds and got whalloped by a bad Bucs team in the post season). 
Tua and Purdy better than Joe Burrow your talking crazy

Burrow wasn't healthy this past season but the previous two seasons he was exceptional

I've seen the light on Purdy I don't think he's that guy anymore he played a massive part in the Niners losing The Super Bowl, if we pay him a big contract we are fucked we need to move on from him as soon as possible and get a Daniel Jones or Justin Fields on this team.

When The Niners got punked by The Bengals and Ravens at Levi and lost in The Super Bowl we saw the difference between a mediocre QB and an elite one.

Purdy has a great passer rating well he should do with all that talent surrounding him, guy plays on fucking all pro team it's not like he's leading The Texans out of a dumpster fire like CJ Stroud did this past season.
oldfordie

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 12:04:58 am
Watched the Superbowl on Sky with Nantz+Romo commentary. excellent coverage and analysis.
Taped the Superbowl on ITV who did there own commentary and just watched replay. lol. I know it's hard but must be maddening having to listen to them f.. up a few times. best in overtime. how Kansas are 3 pts down, only 30 secs on the clock and they want to at least take the game to overtime and then have a chat about the dangers of letting the clock run out, it was the first period of extra time.  :-[
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 12:09:33 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 12:04:58 am
Watched the Superbowl on Sky with Nantz+Romo commentary. excellent coverage and analysis.
Taped the Superbowl on ITV who did there own commentary and just watched replay. lol. I know it's hard but must be maddening having to listen to them f.. up a few times. best in overtime. how Kansas are 3 pts down, only 30 secs on the clock and they want to at least take the game to overtime and then have a chat about the dangers of letting the clock run out, it was the first period of extra time.  :-[

yeah almost as bad as referring to the chiefs as 'kansas' that.
oldfordie

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 12:24:11 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 12:09:33 am
yeah almost as bad as referring to the chiefs as 'kansas' that.
:) OOH. LOL. am English and never really call them the Chiefs except on the Web, same with a few teams, never calL San Fran the 49rs with the few people I talk to about the NFL and that's after 40yrs of following them, I would call them San Fran or this case Kansas so am not arsed really, I will worry about it when I start saying I think we will beat Tottenham Hotspur.
redwillow

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 08:50:46 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 12:24:11 am
:) OOH. LOL. am English and never really call them the Chiefs except on the Web, same with a few teams, never calL San Fran the 49rs with the few people I talk to about the NFL and that's after 40yrs of following them, I would call them San Fran or this case Kansas so am not arsed really, I will worry about it when I start saying I think we will beat Tottenham Hotspur.

But Kansas is a state, Chiefs are not even based in the state of Kansas! It's like calling Paris Saint Germain, Germain
Jookie

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 08:56:32 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 12:24:11 am
:) OOH. LOL. am English and never really call them the Chiefs except on the Web, same with a few teams, never calL San Fran the 49rs with the few people I talk to about the NFL and that's after 40yrs of following them, I would call them San Fran or this case Kansas so am not arsed really, I will worry about it when I start saying I think we will beat Tottenham Hotspur.

People from San Francisco generally hate it being referred to as San Fran.

I didnt realise that until a spent time there on and off over a 12 month period.
Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:00:09 am
Quote from: redwillow on Yesterday at 08:50:46 am
But Kansas is a state, Chiefs are not even based in the state of Kansas! It's like calling Paris Saint Germain, Germain

Indeed, the Chiefs are based in Kansas City, Missouri, constantly calling them Kansas is quite disparaging & ignorant, calling them Kansas often refers to the Jayhawks who play college sports.

I sometimes call the Chiefs, KC, but i never call them Kansas.
 
redwillow

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 11:27:15 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 09:00:09 am
Indeed, the Chiefs are based in Kansas City, Missouri, constantly calling them Kansas is quite disparaging & ignorant, calling them Kansas often refers to the Jayhawks who play college sports.

I sometimes call the Chiefs, KC, but i never call them Kansas.

yep, Chiefs or KC
oldfordie

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 11:57:48 am
Quote from: redwillow on Yesterday at 08:50:46 am
But Kansas is a state, Chiefs are not even based in the state of Kansas! It's like calling Paris Saint Germain, Germain
LOL. err what's their name again, ahh that's right. KANSAS city chiefs and one poster calls me ignorant, ignorant for calling them by their actual name, what a load of bollox.
One of the things Ive always hated about US sports is the way they way they shorted names or call them nick names to make them appear more closer to people than they are. Half time show coming up with JP. the coach, Boomer the list goes on and on, I think it has something to do with this, it pisses me off, I would hate our football to be like that, call Everton Toffees if you want am fine with it but don't give me shit if I call them Everton, so I don't like to have chats like that, did you see the Cheifs/Ravens game at the weekend would be did you see the San fran.Kansas game, I will let you get back to talking about the Chiefs and the 49rs now.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 12:09:39 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:57:48 am
LOL. err what's their name again, ahh that's right. KANSAS city chiefs and one poster calls me ignorant, ignorant for calling them by their actual name, what a load of bollox.
One of the things Ive always hated about US sports is the way they way they shorted names or call them nick names to make them appear more closer to people than they are. Half time show coming up with JP. the coach, Boomer the list goes on and on, I think it has something to do with this, it pisses me off, I would hate our football to be like that, call Everton Toffees if you want am fine with it but don't give me shit if I call them Everton, so I don't like to have chats like that, did you see the Cheifs/Ravens game at the weekend would be did you see the San fran.Kansas game, I will let you get back to talking about the Chiefs and the 49rs now.

it's not their name though.

they're not from kansas, they're from kansas city.
Crosby Nick

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 12:42:38 pm
Blew my tiny mind when I discovered a few years ago that Kansas City wasnt in Kansas.
oldfordie

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 01:04:00 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 12:09:39 pm
it's not their name though.

they're not from kansas, they're from kansas city.
OFFS. Tell that to the Kansas city chiefs. I don't think they are Red Indians either so why are you calling them the Chiefs, ohh that's right, it's their bleedin name.
Skeeve

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 01:17:24 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 01:04:00 pm
OFFS. Tell that to the Kansas city chiefs. I don't think they are Red Indians either so why are you calling them the Chiefs, ohh that's right, it's their bleedin name.

That part of their name is Kansas City though not just Kansas.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 01:23:52 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 01:04:00 pm
OFFS. Tell that to the Kansas city chiefs. I don't think they are Red Indians either so why are you calling them the Chiefs, ohh that's right, it's their bleedin name.

I'm now not even sure what point you're trying to make. When I initially brought it up I was just having a poke because I figured it was something you were doing deliberately but clearly that isn't the case.

they're not the city chiefs from kansas, they're the chiefs from kansas city and therefore referring to them as 'kansas' is just wrong. it's genuinely weird to me that you can't see that.

Henry Gale

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 01:29:06 pm
This thread is hilarious   :wellin

I don't have anything to offer as I don't watch the sport but keep up the good work people  ;D
Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 01:36:12 pm
Like i said, the Kansas City Chiefs from Kansas City, Missouri, again it's disparaging & ignorant constantly calling them Kansas, when they're not from Kansas, which is why i said i call them the Chiefs or KC.
 

 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kansas_City_Chiefs

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kansas_City,_Missouri
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:38:10 pm by Statto Red »
Romford_Red

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 02:32:45 pm
Thanks technically correct man. You saved us all.
bryanod

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 02:35:23 pm
HE'S 28 UNTIL HE'S 29!
Barneylfc∗

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 02:42:29 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 12:42:38 pm
Blew my tiny mind when I discovered a few years ago that Kansas City wasnt in Kansas.

Why is Kansas not pronounced like Arkansas, or Arkansas not like Kansas?

I'm going to start calling them the Kansaw City Chiefs.
oldfordie

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 03:19:27 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 01:23:52 pm
I'm now not even sure what point you're trying to make. When I initially brought it up I was just having a poke because I figured it was something you were doing deliberately but clearly that isn't the case.

they're not the city chiefs from kansas, they're the chiefs from kansas city and therefore referring to them as 'kansas' is just wrong. it's genuinely weird to me that you can't see that.
Are you on a wind up or what, I was chatting away merrily taking about the poor itv coverage and you tried to have a dig at my expense calling me ignorant and you still refuse to accept valid reasons for calling the KANSAS city chiefs Kansas. arguing away about geography and am the one trying to make a point, hope you don't start with this shite in the football threads after Everton move grounds, excuse me people you are showing your ignorance here calling them Everton as they are not technically located in Everton, can you start calling them the Blues or the Toffees as this is rather insulting as well as ignorant, you will be told to piss off back to the American football threads if you want to talk shite like this,  that must be one of the most absurd arguments ive ever heard, calling something by it's actual name is weird, it's wrong it shows ignorance. anyway I will give you the benefit of the doubt, what started off as a little dig has become a wind up. hilarious. thanks you for your understanding for calling the Kansas city chiefs ,Kansas, really showed my ignorance.
redwillow

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 03:21:26 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 01:04:00 pm
OFFS. Tell that to the Kansas city chiefs. I don't think they are Red Indians either so why are you calling them the Chiefs, ohh that's right, it's their bleedin name.

Sorry to be pedantic, but they are called the Chiefs after an old famous mayor who's nickname was The Chief (was in power when the Dallas Texans moved to KC and become 'Chiefs')
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 03:23:50 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 03:19:27 pm
Are you on a wind up or what, I was chatting away merrily taking about the poor itv coverage and you tried to have a dig at my expense calling me ignorant and you still refuse to accept valid reasons for calling the KANSAS city chiefs Kansas. arguing away about geography and am the one trying to make a point, hope you don't start with this shite in the football threads after Everton move grounds, excuse me people you are showing your ignorance here calling them Everton as they are not technically located in Everton, can you start calling them the Blues or the Toffees as this is rather insulting as well as ignorant, you will be told to piss off back to the American football threads if you want to talk shite like this,  that must be one of the most absurd arguments ive ever heard, calling something by it's actual name is weird, it's wrong it shows ignorance. anyway I will give you the benefit of the doubt, what started off as a little dig has become a wind up. hilarious. thanks you for your understanding for calling the Kansas city chiefs ,Kansas, really showed my ignorance.

yeah whatever. I can't be arsed any more.
courty61

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 04:27:41 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 12:04:58 am
Watched the Superbowl on Sky with Nantz+Romo commentary. excellent coverage and analysis.
Taped the Superbowl on ITV who did there own commentary and just watched replay. lol. I know it's hard but must be maddening having to listen to them f.. up a few times. best in overtime. how Kansas are 3 pts down, only 30 secs on the clock and they want to at least take the game to overtime and then have a chat about the dangers of letting the clock run out, it was the first period of extra time.  :-[

Yeah I taped it on itv and watched it in the morning. Too old for an all nighter now.

I was gutted when I realised it was fucking Fletch on Comms. Although when Jason Bell came on he was good.

NFL films have released the mic'ed up video from Sunday. Quite good. George Kittle just made me laugh talking to himself on the bench
sambhi92

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 04:49:17 pm
Quote from: sambhi92 on January 29, 2024, 03:39:13 pm
2 things. Firstly relax

Second, i said hes not good enough YET to beat probably the best QB in the game right now and a very good defence who just held the same Raven's team that absolutely battered us to 10 points at home.

Its going to be such a tough game, Niners D needs to step like they did in the 2nd half last night. If we play another half like we did the first then yeah we are getting cooked

Yeah pretty much hit the nail on the head here haha. FFS should've put money on it

Anyways a great game, unlucky for us Niner fans. Dont like that Steve Wilks lost this job, seems like a cop out. But we'll come back again, just gotta hope we dont meet KC in the SB!
misscowred

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 04:52:50 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on February 14, 2024, 07:53:01 pm
Congrats.

Will they 3peat next season.

it's very very possible with this team. they have all the right pieces.


and as someone from KC...please don't call the team "Kansas." *shudder*
skipper757

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 06:00:13 pm
The Missouri Chiefs are favorites, but the Santa Clara 49ers, Arlington Cowboys, Orchard Park Bills, and the Miami Gardens Dolphins will be tough.
misscowred

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 08:00:55 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 06:00:13 pm
The Missouri Chiefs are favorites, but the Santa Clara 49ers, Arlington Cowboys, Orchard Park Bills, and the Miami Gardens Dolphins will be tough.

 ;D
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 08:06:28 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 06:00:13 pm
The Missouri Chiefs are favorites, but the Santa Clara 49ers, Arlington Cowboys, Orchard Park Bills, and the Miami Gardens Dolphins will be tough.

the paradise raiders will huff and puff and not get anywhere really as usual.

what about your new jersey jets?
4pool

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 08:07:48 pm
Should you want confirmation about the Chiefs, you can write to them.

Kansas City Chiefs
1 Arrowhead Dr,
Kansas City, MO 64129


MO is the postal abbreviation for Missouri.
oldfordie

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 08:19:12 pm
Quote from: courty61 on Yesterday at 04:27:41 pm
Yeah I taped it on itv and watched it in the morning. Too old for an all nighter now.

I was gutted when I realised it was fucking Fletch on Comms. Although when Jason Bell came on he was good.

NFL films have released the mic'ed up video from Sunday. Quite good. George Kittle just made me laugh talking to himself on the bench
Credit to ITV for showing the match free so I wouldn't knock it, ive missed 2 superbowls in over 40yrs because of no tv coverage or not having sky, did my head in, I would of preferred to hear the Nantz Romo commentary if I had to watch it live though, just a different class of analysis. brilliant, wonder why they did their own commentary, I can understand switching back to the studio in time outs etc to hear Jason Bell etc but their own commentary wasn't in the same class as Nantz and Romo, maybe they had to pay a lot more for added commentary. no idea.
TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 08:48:52 pm
Well the offseason is truly underway if the discussion now is about how to refer to the Chiefs!

As for the Niners, this is probably the last season for them to have a go before a few significant decisions need to be made on their roster.

I guess maybe on paper the NFC looks slightly easier to come through than the AFC, so that might work for them, but absolutely anything goes when the season begins, so who knows..
Antonio Chigurh

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 10:30:46 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 08:06:28 pm
what about your new jersey jets?

It'll be interesting to see if Aaron Rodgers can emulate Boardwalk Joe Namath.
Skeeve

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 10:42:56 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 08:19:12 pm
Credit to ITV for showing the match free so I wouldn't knock it, ive missed 2 superbowls in over 40yrs because of no tv coverage or not having sky, did my head in, I would of preferred to hear the Nantz Romo commentary if I had to watch it live though, just a different class of analysis. brilliant, wonder why they did their own commentary, I can understand switching back to the studio in time outs etc to hear Jason Bell etc but their own commentary wasn't in the same class as Nantz and Romo, maybe they had to pay a lot more for added commentary. no idea.


I wonder if Sky had exclusive rights to the good commentary, itv surely couldn't have been saving that much if they had the option for it.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:14:41 am
from what I saw itv weren't even using the cbs coverage. the score graphics they were using had nfl network on them.
