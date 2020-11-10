« previous next »
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
November 10, 2020, 01:55:56 PM
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on November 10, 2020, 01:01:02 PM
Might have a cheeky fiver on Brook.

He is easily Crawford's best opponent at WW, had lots of notice, can rehydrate after weigh in to as much as he likes, and has nothing to lose

Brook is finished mate, this is a cash out.

On the other hand, he's 9-1 and I think you can make a case to back just about anyone at that price when there's only 2 possible outcomes.
1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
Re: Boxing thread
November 10, 2020, 03:06:40 PM
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on November 10, 2020, 01:01:02 PM
Might have a cheeky fiver on Brook.

He is easily Crawford's best opponent at WW, had lots of notice, can rehydrate after weigh in to as much as he likes, and has nothing to lose
Brook is legitimately shot to bits mate. He wouldn't have beaten Crawford on his best day. I wouldn't be shocked if Bud wins inside six rounds to be honest.
WhoHe

Re: Boxing thread
November 10, 2020, 04:02:47 PM
Quote from: Lusty on November 10, 2020, 01:55:56 PM
Brook is finished mate, this is a cash out.

On the other hand, he's 9-1 and I think you can make a case to back just about anyone at that price when there's only 2 possible outcomes.
But there is 3.
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
November 10, 2020, 04:27:06 PM
Quote from: WhoHe on November 10, 2020, 04:02:47 PM
But there is 3.

Well, yeah... more than 3 I suppose...

But the point stands ;D
WhoHe

Re: Boxing thread
November 10, 2020, 07:10:27 PM
Anyone know what this Boxxer Fight Night is all about tonight ? Its on BT Sport 1 at 20.00.
Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
Re: Boxing thread
November 10, 2020, 08:11:24 PM
Quote from: WhoHe on November 10, 2020, 07:10:27 PM
Anyone know what this Boxxer Fight Night is all about tonight ? Its on BT Sport 1 at 20.00.

Not sure mate.

It's on ITV 4 now also....Think whoever wins gets a contract.

Going to watch this.
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Boxing thread
November 10, 2020, 08:17:55 PM
It's like The Contender but for pros.  ;D
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Boxing thread
November 11, 2020, 11:11:48 PM
Teofimo Lopez and Gervonta Davies getting into war of words.  Could be a great fight down the line, fancy Lopez if they do though.
Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Boxing thread
November 11, 2020, 11:38:44 PM
Quote from: Samie on November 11, 2020, 11:11:48 PM
Teofimo Lopez and Gervonta Davies getting into war of words.  Could be a great fight down the line, fancy Lopez if they do though.

I was beginning to think all these war of words aren't as real as they seem.  ;D

Then Khan comes out in support of Brook and my fears are put to rest.

As you say though Lopez v Tank what a fight that would be. I genuinely could make case for either fighter in that contest.

Fordy

Re: Boxing thread
November 12, 2020, 12:01:02 AM
Shame I can't fly over to watch Brook.

I mean where is Khan these days?
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Boxing thread
November 12, 2020, 12:45:09 AM
"War of words" in boxing is code for "hype up a potential fight" WWF style.  ;D There's very few legit animosity left in boxing.



Fordy, I hope your lad is ready to get his arse handed to him...AGAIN.  ;D


Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
November 12, 2020, 08:20:00 AM
Quote from: Fordy on November 12, 2020, 12:01:02 AM
Shame I can't fly over to watch Brook.

I mean where is Khan these days?

Yeah because then you and Kell Brook would be in the same place at the same time ;D
L4Red

Re: Boxing thread
November 12, 2020, 08:48:57 AM
rawcusk8

Re: Boxing thread
November 12, 2020, 10:34:22 AM
Quote from: Fordy on November 12, 2020, 12:01:02 AM
Shame I can't fly over to watch Brook.

I mean where is Khan these days?
Wouldnt be surprised if he was locked in your basement  ;D

Last I read he tried opening some big wedding venue that cost way more than he thought so you never know he could be in need of some quick cash, Fordy your dreams could come true, mate.
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
November 12, 2020, 12:09:26 PM
Quote from: L4Red on November 12, 2020, 08:48:57 AM
https://www.espn.com.mx/boxeo/nota/_/id/7731783/canelo-alvarez-oponente-callum-smith-diciembre-texas

Interesting but I'll believe it when I see it!

This fight has the stench of Floyd v Khan about it.  Callum playing the part of Khan by putting his career on hold for a megafight that's never going to happen.

He's semi-retired at this point.
oovavu

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 12:05:33 AM
I'm going for Brook tomorrow, he'll be close to 170 come the fight.

I'm not that intelligent though. Help me.
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 12:09:23 AM
Only way Brook wins is if Crawford has his water spiked.  :D
oovavu

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 12:13:52 AM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:09:23 AM
Only way Brook wins is if Crawford has his water spiked.  :D

Brelend is free for the night I've heard.
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 12:20:37 AM
 :D

Serious answer now, Does he have a chance? Sure all boxers have a chance to either land one and KO their opponent.  But Crawford is too crafty, too skillful for Brook. Kell's chance might be to go for a big haymaker punch.
1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 12:25:55 AM
Quote from: oovavu on Today at 12:05:33 AM
I'm going for Brook tomorrow, he'll be close to 170 come the fight.

I'm not that intelligent though. Help me.
He's not gaining 23 pounds after the weigh in FFS. Even if he's 160-165, there's every chance dehydrating himself to such an extent weakens him. He's years past his best and he has ONE win worth a damn in his career.

Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:20:37 AM
:D

Serious answer now, Does he have a chance? Sure all boxers have a chance to either land one and KO their opponent.  But Crawford is too crafty, too skillful for Brook. Kell's chance might be to go for a big haymaker punch.
Who has Brook ever KOd worth noting? If he wins it's as big a shock as I've seen in many years. Far bigger than Ruiz vs AJ.

Crawford can start slow so Brook could try to bum rush him but he isn't fighting Jo Jo Dan.

In answer to your question: He has a chance, just not a very good one.
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 12:32:30 AM
Hence I refer you to my first answer mate.  ;D

Even Kell's ma is going against Kell, only Fordy remains in Brooks corner.  ;D
1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 12:38:34 AM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:32:30 AM
Hence I refer you to my first answer mate.  ;D

Even Kell's ma is going against Kell, only Fordy remains in Brooks corner.  ;D
Fordy would back Kell against prime Sonny Liston 😂
Legs

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 07:21:20 AM
Kell will do well to get this to points.

If he does the above he might his ultimate cash out fight with Khan.

Going by Khan sweet talking in the week he might have the same idea.

The reality is both are way past their best and it really is the only money fight left for them even though its 4 years too late.

Crawford v Spence is the one id like to see and I tip Crawford to beat him.
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 08:57:45 AM
Loads of big talk from Brook this week, says he's going to do to Crawford what Calzaghe did to Lacey ;D

Reality is he has no chance. Lomachenko v Crolla level mosmatch. Although the odds are so good that I might have a silly punt on Brook in any case.

Brook has exactly one live opponent on his CV and that was 6 years ago. Since then he has had his skull fractured twice and lost to Michael Zerafa in my opinion. He might come in big and try to make it a shootout but he'll take too many shots and get stopped late.
Alf

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 11:11:42 AM
Watched the weigh in last night & Andre Ward was saying what great shape Brook looked in. Just watching an interview that him & Crawford did with Max Kellerman afterwards. Kell looks weight drained to me. I wish him well but think Bud will have too much for him.
rawcusk8

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 12:17:18 PM
Any of the Uk channels showing the Brook fight?
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 12:35:03 PM
It's on Premier Sports because the dickheads at Sky or BT didn't think this was worth it.
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 12:46:39 PM
Quote from: Alf on Today at 11:11:42 AM
Watched the weigh in last night & Andre Ward was saying what great shape Brook looked in. Just watching an interview that him & Crawford did with Max Kellerman afterwards. Kell looks weight drained to me. I wish him well but think Bud will have too much for him.

He hasn't made 147 for a long time. And he was struggling with it then.
duvva

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 03:14:21 PM
Quote from: Alf on Today at 11:11:42 AM
Watched the weigh in last night & Andre Ward was saying what great shape Brook looked in. Just watching an interview that him & Crawford did with Max Kellerman afterwards. Kell looks weight drained to me. I wish him well but think Bud will have too much for him.
I thought the same, weight drained. Shame its not available on tv as it will probably be a good watch while it lasts, but if he is drained at the weight Im not sure itll last 6 rounds
King.Keita

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 03:31:28 PM
People giving Brook a chance are the same ones that would've been asking a month ago if Everton could actually win the league.
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 04:40:18 PM
Brook is Crawford's best opponent to date. I know i'm notoriously bad at predictions on here but I'm not wriitng Brook offhere
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 04:42:01 PM
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 04:40:18 PM
Brook is Crawford's best opponent to date. I know i'm notoriously bad at predictions on here but I'm not wriitng Brook offhere

Incredibly harsh on Khan there mate ;D
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 04:42:26 PM
I would say this is Crawford's best opponent since he beat Gamboa and Khan.
Fordy

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 05:17:02 PM
Samie...Kebab and Champagne tonight mate?

Brook will become world championship and P4P number 1.
Al 666

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 05:27:12 PM
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 05:17:02 PM
Samie...Kebab and Champagne tonight mate?

Brook will become world championship and P4P number 1.

I think it is time to step away from the keyboard and concentrate on your fight tonight Kell. ;D
arthur sarnoff

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 06:52:53 PM
Quote from: King.Keita on Today at 03:31:28 PM
People giving Brook a chance are the same ones that would've been asking a month ago if Everton could actually win the league.

That Venn diagram is known as 'The Tony Bellew'
Fordy

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 08:20:13 PM
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:27:12 PM
I think it is time to step away from the keyboard and concentrate on your fight tonight Kell. ;D



Ready!!
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 08:32:14 PM
Fordy

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 08:49:10 PM
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 08:32:14 PM
Good luck mate ;D

Thanks and Eddie Hearn can go fuck himself.

