I'm going for Brook tomorrow, he'll be close to 170 come the fight.
I'm not that intelligent though. Help me.
He's not gaining 23 pounds after the weigh in FFS. Even if he's 160-165, there's every chance dehydrating himself to such an extent weakens him. He's years past his best and he has ONE win worth a damn in his career.
Serious answer now, Does he have a chance? Sure all boxers have a chance to either land one and KO their opponent. But Crawford is too crafty, too skillful for Brook. Kell's chance might be to go for a big haymaker punch.
Who has Brook ever KOd worth noting? If he wins it's as big a shock as I've seen in many years. Far bigger than Ruiz vs AJ.
Crawford can start slow so Brook could try to bum rush him but he isn't fighting Jo Jo Dan.
In answer to your question: He has a chance, just not a very good one.