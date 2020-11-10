Loads of big talk from Brook this week, says he's going to do to Crawford what Calzaghe did to LaceyReality is he has no chance. Lomachenko v Crolla level mosmatch. Although the odds are so good that I might have a silly punt on Brook in any case.Brook has exactly one live opponent on his CV and that was 6 years ago. Since then he has had his skull fractured twice and lost to Michael Zerafa in my opinion. He might come in big and try to make it a shootout but he'll take too many shots and get stopped late.