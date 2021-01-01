We do need to cut out the ability to spark chaos in our own legs and hope in the oppositions. But you can say the same for most teams, with one obvious boring exception. Although not important result-wise, I worry that games like today play on the mind. Whatever style of play we come out playing next season, I want us regain some control and composure, and hold on to it for a few full games until it becomes routine again. Im convinced weve got a brilliant squad of players. I dont see the need for wholesale change. We just need to cut out the daftness that, for whatever reason, has crept in.



Anyway, on to Jürgens farewell party. The only thing that matters for the next few days. Lets give him the send off he richly deserves. Already feeling a bit choked!