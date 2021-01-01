We do need to cut out the ability to spark chaos in our own legs and hope in the oppositions. But you can say the same for most teams, with one obvious boring exception. Although not important result-wise, I worry that games like today play on the mind. Whatever style of play we come out playing next season, I want us regain some control and composure, and hold on to it for a few full games until it becomes routine again. Im convinced weve got a brilliant squad of players. I dont see the need for wholesale change. We just need to cut out the daftness that, for whatever reason, has crept in.
Anyway, on to Jürgens farewell party. The only thing that matters for the next few days. Lets give him the send off he richly deserves. Already feeling a bit choked!