Think theres a personnel issue but also a tactical one.



Not sure how much either is contributing but all season weve looked vulnerable defensively.



Would be interesting to see how Klopp would have tried to rectify this in the summer. I dont think its solved by just buying a new centre back and adding a 6. I think theres fundamentally issues with the system that dont allow us to be comfortable in games from a defensive perspective. Game state doesnt seem to matter either. Start of games, chasing games, defending a lead. Issues dont really change.



I think there are tactical issues certainly but any team with a midfield of 3 slow, weak and small players is going to struggle in this league. Then even when we bring on other midfielders we bring on 2 CMs who aren't great at the defensive side of the game in Szoboslai and Gravenberch. It's not surprising that we didn't absolutely nail the midfield overhaul, you should never be leaving yourself with so much to do in one window. And we did manage to overhaul it enough to get 3rd and get very close to mounting a proper title challenge. But we didn't absolutely nail it. Our only 2 defensively minded summer acquisitions in Mac and Endo are slow, small and weak and one of them is better further forward anyway. Our 2 more attacking minded acquisitions both look, after a season, very raw. Szoboslai has been adjusting to a new position after an initial purple patch. Gravenberch is a project rather than ready to go right now. It would have been far more balanced had we not bought Endo or Gravnenberch (I like them both but the opportunity cost of bringing them in was significant) and instead bought elite level athleticism for the DM.An athletic 6, Mac and one of Jones or Szoboslai would be a really well balanced midfield in terms of athleticism.