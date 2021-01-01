« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88  (Read 10563 times)

Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #600 on: Today at 01:42:30 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:39:39 pm
Just address the issue Macca who was one of the starters turned blind, failed to control the ball and gave it away and they scored.

Labeling the players who came on pussycats or calling Szobozslai a coward isn't going to change that.

Both teams played like Wild Boys, but they were hungry like the Wolf 
Quote from: CHOPPER on May  7, 2012, 08:29:13 pm
You're all too fucking serious, the lot of you. Relax, we don't really matter.

Oh, and we should have an in's and out's topic, stickied.

Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #601 on: Today at 06:01:49 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 10:24:21 pm
The key difference being Rafa was sacked.

Klopps been the best manager of my life, Im 36, I suspect theres a very good chance that hes the best manager we ever have in my life time.

That said, I dont think its unreasonable to make the point that tactically and decision making wise its been a bit questionable since the international break, he said he was tired and drained and I think possibly were starting to see that.

Its highly unlikely that Slot comes in and betters prime Klopp, I think its possible we improve on what weve seen towards the final third of this season with a manager at the helm whose looked notably jaded.

My take is that its the players who have let Klopp down cos they knew he was leaving. Contract negotiations etc they are not focussed. I cant be arsed with them. Carragher talking a lot of shit about Klopp teams being too open. How many prem managers have got 99 points? The blurt.. What was it the Dortmund owner said sack all the players and keep Klopp.
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #602 on: Today at 06:10:05 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:35:26 pm
Cant see Ali in Germany. Spain possibly but cant see him at Bayern.

Isnt he a German Brazilian though?
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #603 on: Today at 06:21:51 am »
For anyone crying about last night...

.. we went into the game with guaranteed 'Champions' League 'Football'

.. we came ouf of the game with guaranteed 'Champions' League 'Football'


The game, like the 'Premier' League this season didn't really matter. I've taken a bit of a step back in the last few days. Why worry? I really need to remember that football is just a game and it doesn't really matter. It's clearly fixed and one of the shittest leagues in the world at the moment.

Enjoy the games and enjoy the goals when they come. Try not to get too upset. Summer is around the corner. Have a Cadburys Caramel and a kit-kat.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #604 on: Today at 06:42:08 am »
Strange season. We went from conceding first & coming back to win 3-1 regularly, to throwing away leads in games we were comfortable in.
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #605 on: Today at 06:59:39 am »
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 12:54:47 am
Who analyses an end of season dead rubber like this?! You're all mental. Analysing football has become a parody of itself. Everything has to be over-analysed to the Nth degree because pricks on the telly steal a living doing it, wankers on YouTube, arseholes on Twitter etc...

Fans used to be able to see right past it and just enjoy/endure the footy... now every fan is a nincompoop who feels the need to join in and over-analyse the whole damn shooting match.

As I said, we are in flip-flops mode. Give Jurgen a good send off on Sunday, and stop pissing your pants over a dead rubber.

Really not bothered about yesterday's game but it's the same issues we've seen all season away from home that caught up with us. A lot of the games we've won away have been in injury time.

Our only win away at the top 10 was the Nunez late show at Newcastle. We fundamentally need to become more solid. Similar for me to when Rafa after his first season got the likes of Sissoko, Crouch and Agger in to toughen us up.
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #606 on: Today at 07:16:22 am »
No way Klopp makes those changes if we're chasing the league so it's hard to judge the match because ultimately the game didn't matter. Just insure we win the home game to break the 80 point barrier.
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #607 on: Today at 07:18:10 am »
I think as a team we need to learn to shut the game down once we take the lead and not have so many players ahead of the ball. We're way too open, always.
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #608 on: Today at 07:20:22 am »
We do need to cut out the ability to spark chaos in our own legs and hope in the oppositions. But you can say the same for most teams, with one obvious boring exception. Although not important result-wise, I worry that games like today play on the mind. Whatever style of play we come out playing next season, I want us regain some control and composure, and hold on to it for a few full games until it becomes routine again. Im convinced weve got a brilliant squad of players. I dont see the need for wholesale change. We just need to cut out the daftness that, for whatever reason, has crept in.

Anyway, on to Jürgens farewell party. The only thing that matters for the next few days. Lets give him the send off he richly deserves. Already feeling a bit choked!
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #609 on: Today at 07:35:46 am »
Overall, I think our midfielders are too poor defensively. It cant be a one man job for the 6 to stop everything.
This goes for all of them.

It has all gotten a bit too cute and nonchalant with the current crop of midfielders. There are too many players that dont seem arsed about tackling, like Gravenberch, Jones, Trent etc, plus we have Harvey and Salah who are too slow to even get a tackle in,
« Reply #610 on: Today at 07:41:30 am »
A nothing game really.
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #611 on: Today at 07:52:59 am »
Midfield offered zero protection all game.
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #612 on: Today at 07:55:53 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 07:35:46 am
Overall, I think our midfielders are too poor defensively. It cant be a one man job for the 6 to stop everything.
This goes for all of them.

It has all gotten a bit too cute and nonchalant with the current crop of midfielders. There are too many players that dont seem arsed about tackling, like Gravenberch, Jones, Trent etc, plus we have Harvey and Salah who are too slow to even get a tackle in,

I think the structure is off. When there is a turnover we aren't positioned to cope. We create a ton of chances because there are so many players ahead of the ball. We want to be on the front foot at all times but sometimes you need to be pragmatic and have a set number behind the ball in case our attack breaks down. I don't have a problem with our playing out from the back we just need to be positioned better so there are always options for the player on the ball.
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #613 on: Today at 07:56:37 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:52:59 am
Midfield offered zero protection all game.

Too many want to attack but have zero interest in the defensive side of the game. If you play there you need both qualities.
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #614 on: Today at 07:58:32 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:52:59 am
Midfield offered zero protection all game.

I think under Slot you are going to see a midfield double pivot that doesn't move from in front of the centre regardless of game state. Our midfield is fluid, too fluid with no set positions.
Also, our forwards don't do enough to stop the balls being played into the midfield. It gives the midfield too much space to cover.
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #615 on: Today at 08:12:31 am »
Obviously disappointed with our last 10 minutes, but how can we be critical of other teams being on the beach when there's nothing to play for and we're the same. Other teams are out flying kites in training, Villa had something to play for
« Reply #616 on: Today at 08:14:36 am »
The excessive changes by Klopp are weird. It's like he is trying to get every single player fit for the new manager.
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #617 on: Today at 08:21:07 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 06:21:51 am
For anyone crying about last night...

.. we went into the game with guaranteed 'Champions' League 'Football'

.. we came ouf of the game with guaranteed 'Champions' League 'Football'


The game, like the 'Premier' League this season didn't really matter. I've taken a bit of a step back in the last few days. Why worry? I really need to remember that football is just a game and it doesn't really matter. It's clearly fixed and one of the shittest leagues in the world at the moment.

Enjoy the games and enjoy the goals when they come. Try not to get too upset. Summer is around the corner. Have a Cadburys Caramel and a kit-kat.
The game itself is completely irrelevant but the fundamental issues need to be fixed this summer. They won't magically go away and it's easier to talk about them after a good season.
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #618 on: Today at 08:24:13 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 06:21:51 am
For anyone crying about last night...

.. we went into the game with guaranteed 'Champions' League 'Football'

.. we came ouf of the game with guaranteed 'Champions' League 'Football'


The game, like the 'Premier' League this season didn't really matter. I've taken a bit of a step back in the last few days. Why worry? I really need to remember that football is just a game and it doesn't really matter. It's clearly fixed and one of the shittest leagues in the world at the moment.

Enjoy the games and enjoy the goals when they come. Try not to get too upset. Summer is around the corner. Have a Cadburys Caramel and a kit-kat.
I would agree if it were only this game, but our midfield defense has been an issue all season - indeed multiple seasons.
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #619 on: Today at 08:25:53 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:52:59 am
Midfield offered zero protection all game.

Think theres a personnel issue but also a tactical one.

Not sure how much either is contributing but all season weve looked vulnerable defensively.

Would be interesting to see how Klopp would have tried to rectify this in the summer. I dont think its solved by just buying a new centre back and adding a 6. I think theres fundamentally issues with the system that dont allow us to be comfortable in games from a defensive perspective. Game state doesnt seem to matter either. Start of games, chasing games, defending a lead. Issues dont really change.
« Reply #620 on: Today at 08:28:58 am »
I wish the midfield overload was achieved by dropping a forward into the midfield rather than inverting a fullback but Slot inverts fullbacks as well. Arsenal and City invert fullbacks and look way more solid than us but inverting fullbacks probably isn't the reason we're wide open.
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #621 on: Today at 08:32:50 am »
Us being a bit crap is all part of Klopps plan to make the new guy feel less nervous.
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #622 on: Today at 08:34:23 am »
I think we could be more solid but game management has been bad this season especially when defending a lead.
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #623 on: Today at 08:35:14 am »
I fucking hate inverted full backs.  I really do.  I'm not looking forward to next season if Slot uses this tactic.
« Reply #624 on: Today at 08:37:13 am »
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 08:35:14 am
I fucking hate inverted full backs.  I really do.  I'm not looking forward to next season if Slot uses this tactic.

Unfortunately, he does.
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #625 on: Today at 08:52:08 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 08:25:53 am
Think theres a personnel issue but also a tactical one.

Not sure how much either is contributing but all season weve looked vulnerable defensively.

Would be interesting to see how Klopp would have tried to rectify this in the summer. I dont think its solved by just buying a new centre back and adding a 6. I think theres fundamentally issues with the system that dont allow us to be comfortable in games from a defensive perspective. Game state doesnt seem to matter either. Start of games, chasing games, defending a lead. Issues dont really change.

I think there are tactical issues certainly but any team with a midfield of 3 slow, weak and small players is going to struggle in this league. Then even when we bring on other midfielders we bring on 2 CMs who aren't great at the defensive side of the game in Szoboslai and Gravenberch. It's not surprising that we didn't absolutely nail the midfield overhaul, you should never be leaving yourself with so much to do in one window. And we did manage to overhaul it enough to get 3rd and get very close to mounting a proper title challenge. But we didn't absolutely nail it. Our only 2 defensively minded summer acquisitions in Mac and Endo are slow, small and weak and one of them is better further forward anyway. Our 2 more attacking minded acquisitions both look, after a season, very raw. Szoboslai has been adjusting to a new position after an initial purple patch. Gravenberch is a project rather than ready to go right now. It would have been far more balanced had we not bought Endo or Gravnenberch (I like them both but the opportunity cost of bringing them in was significant) and instead bought elite level athleticism for the DM.

An athletic 6, Mac and one of Jones or Szoboslai would be a really well balanced midfield in terms of athleticism.
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #626 on: Today at 08:56:29 am »
I dont think our faults are down to just our defenders were poor. Feels that our problems are systemic. Were just easy to play through, especially when we give it away. At the moment Jurgen has t got the answers for it, maybe its too late in the day and thats one for the new boss.

Ultimately we should be able to tighten things up when we go again with clear heads next season. Were still scoring plenty bar that odd little blip a few games ago when we looked a bit out of ideas. It doesnt feel like we have to change loads to steady the ship. Were still around the 80 point mark with loads to build on.

The end of season has been somewhere between disappointing and catastrophic depending on your viewpoint but assuming the new man has some bright ideas and an ability to get players on board, then theres so reason to think it will all just fall apart next season.
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #627 on: Today at 08:57:51 am »
Couldn't get angry last night,  last 10 minutes were a complete shitshow at the back. 
Can't wait for the season to be over,  don't care about the league. It's either that Prick Arteta and his Shithouse team, or Pep's Oil money gazillionaire funded, 115 charges, Emptyhad Asshats.....
Tuesday night...might read a book.
Sunday, Couldn't get a ticket, so I'm flying off to the beach....our defence is already there 8)
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #628 on: Today at 09:06:14 am »
Dead rubber (for us) draw away to the team below us in the league who are fighting for their lives, 17 pages with a high proportion of whinging. Nice job RAWK.
« Reply #629 on: Today at 09:06:38 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:59:39 am
Our only win away at the top 10 was the Nunez late show at Newcastle. We fundamentally need to become more solid. Similar for me to when Rafa after his first season got the likes of Sissoko, Crouch and Agger in to toughen us up.
I know Fabinho quality DMs are a rarity but I'd take a Sissoko in a heartbeat.

These young players need to stop wanting to be the new Messi or Zidane and should have posters of Christian Poulsen and Lee Cattermole on their wall.
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #630 on: Today at 09:10:10 am »
One of the problems with this team is what is our best 11. Allisson, VVD and Robertson. Is it Quansah or Konate as the other CB. Probably should be Trent at right back but does Bradley offer a bit more defensive stability? Macallister is a definite in midfield and possibly Endo but it's a toss up as to who the other midfielder should be. Probably Elliot on performances but we were desperate to buy Gravenberch and we also have got Dom and Jones. . Upfront currently if fit it is probably Jota and Salah at a push. Then any of Diaz, gapko or nunez in the other position. I definitely think overall we have more options in the squad but there are only a handful which i would call guaranteed starters this season - which is completely different from Klopp's title winning side.

Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #631 on: Today at 09:16:30 am »
If you didn't find it objectively funny that their score sheet said 'Duran Duran' in a dead rubber game then there's nothing here for you.

This season pretty much died a month or two ago - whether at one of the old trafford games or palace at home - the rest has just been a bit of dicking about really.

Onto Sunday and the hardest goodbye to a manager since I've been going to the game. Good luck Slotty, you'll need it.
