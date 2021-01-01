« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88  (Read 9237 times)

Online Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,525
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #600 on: Today at 01:42:30 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:39:39 pm
Just address the issue Macca who was one of the starters turned blind, failed to control the ball and gave it away and they scored.

Labeling the players who came on pussycats or calling Szobozslai a coward isn't going to change that.

Both teams played like Wild Boys, but they were hungry like the Wolf 
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on May  7, 2012, 08:29:13 pm
You're all too fucking serious, the lot of you. Relax, we don't really matter.

Oh, and we should have an in's and out's topic, stickied.

Online Redbonnie

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 644
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #601 on: Today at 06:01:49 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 10:24:21 pm
The key difference being Rafa was sacked.

Klopps been the best manager of my life, Im 36, I suspect theres a very good chance that hes the best manager we ever have in my life time.

That said, I dont think its unreasonable to make the point that tactically and decision making wise its been a bit questionable since the international break, he said he was tired and drained and I think possibly were starting to see that.

Its highly unlikely that Slot comes in and betters prime Klopp, I think its possible we improve on what weve seen towards the final third of this season with a manager at the helm whose looked notably jaded.

My take is that its the players who have let Klopp down cos they knew he was leaving. Contract negotiations etc they are not focussed. I cant be arsed with them. Carragher talking a lot of shit about Klopp teams being too open. How many prem managers have got 99 points? The blurt.. What was it the Dortmund owner said sack all the players and keep Klopp.
Logged

Online Redbonnie

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 644
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #602 on: Today at 06:10:05 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:35:26 pm
Cant see Ali in Germany. Spain possibly but cant see him at Bayern.

Isnt he a German Brazilian though?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Up
« previous next »
 