PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88

Reply #600 on: Today at 01:42:30 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:39:39 pm
Just address the issue Macca who was one of the starters turned blind, failed to control the ball and gave it away and they scored.

Labeling the players who came on pussycats or calling Szobozslai a coward isn't going to change that.

Both teams played like Wild Boys, but they were hungry like the Wolf 
Quote from: CHOPPER on May  7, 2012, 08:29:13 pm
You're all too fucking serious, the lot of you. Relax, we don't really matter.

Oh, and we should have an in's and out's topic, stickied.

Reply #601 on: Today at 06:01:49 am
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 10:24:21 pm
The key difference being Rafa was sacked.

Klopps been the best manager of my life, Im 36, I suspect theres a very good chance that hes the best manager we ever have in my life time.

That said, I dont think its unreasonable to make the point that tactically and decision making wise its been a bit questionable since the international break, he said he was tired and drained and I think possibly were starting to see that.

Its highly unlikely that Slot comes in and betters prime Klopp, I think its possible we improve on what weve seen towards the final third of this season with a manager at the helm whose looked notably jaded.

My take is that its the players who have let Klopp down cos they knew he was leaving. Contract negotiations etc they are not focussed. I cant be arsed with them. Carragher talking a lot of shit about Klopp teams being too open. How many prem managers have got 99 points? The blurt.. What was it the Dortmund owner said sack all the players and keep Klopp.
Reply #602 on: Today at 06:10:05 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:35:26 pm
Cant see Ali in Germany. Spain possibly but cant see him at Bayern.

Isnt he a German Brazilian though?
Reply #603 on: Today at 06:21:51 am
For anyone crying about last night...

.. we went into the game with guaranteed 'Champions' League 'Football'

.. we came ouf of the game with guaranteed 'Champions' League 'Football'


The game, like the 'Premier' League this season didn't really matter. I've taken a bit of a step back in the last few days. Why worry? I really need to remember that football is just a game and it doesn't really matter. It's clearly fixed and one of the shittest leagues in the world at the moment.

Enjoy the games and enjoy the goals when they come. Try not to get too upset. Summer is around the corner. Have a Cadburys Caramel and a kit-kat.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Reply #604 on: Today at 06:42:08 am
Strange season. We went from conceding first & coming back to win 3-1 regularly, to throwing away leads in games we were comfortable in.
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Reply #605 on: Today at 06:59:39 am
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 12:54:47 am
Who analyses an end of season dead rubber like this?! You're all mental. Analysing football has become a parody of itself. Everything has to be over-analysed to the Nth degree because pricks on the telly steal a living doing it, wankers on YouTube, arseholes on Twitter etc...

Fans used to be able to see right past it and just enjoy/endure the footy... now every fan is a nincompoop who feels the need to join in and over-analyse the whole damn shooting match.

As I said, we are in flip-flops mode. Give Jurgen a good send off on Sunday, and stop pissing your pants over a dead rubber.

Really not bothered about yesterday's game but it's the same issues we've seen all season away from home that caught up with us. A lot of the games we've won away have been in injury time.

Our only win away at the top 10 was the Nunez late show at Newcastle. We fundamentally need to become more solid. Similar for me to when Rafa after his first season got the likes of Sissoko, Crouch and Agger in to toughen us up.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Reply #606 on: Today at 07:16:22 am
No way Klopp makes those changes if we're chasing the league so it's hard to judge the match because ultimately the game didn't matter. Just insure we win the home game to break the 80 point barrier.
Reply #607 on: Today at 07:18:10 am
I think as a team we need to learn to shut the game down once we take the lead and not have so many players ahead of the ball. We're way too open, always.
Reply #608 on: Today at 07:20:22 am
We do need to cut out the ability to spark chaos in our own legs and hope in the oppositions. But you can say the same for most teams, with one obvious boring exception. Although not important result-wise, I worry that games like today play on the mind. Whatever style of play we come out playing next season, I want us regain some control and composure, and hold on to it for a few full games until it becomes routine again. Im convinced weve got a brilliant squad of players. I dont see the need for wholesale change. We just need to cut out the daftness that, for whatever reason, has crept in.

Anyway, on to Jürgens farewell party. The only thing that matters for the next few days. Lets give him the send off he richly deserves. Already feeling a bit choked!
Reply #609 on: Today at 07:35:46 am
Overall, I think our midfielders are too poor defensively. It cant be a one man job for the 6 to stop everything.
This goes for all of them.

It has all gotten a bit too cute and nonchalant with the current crop of midfielders. There are too many players that dont seem arsed about tackling, like Gravenberch, Jones, Trent etc, plus we have Harvey and Salah who are too slow to even get a tackle in,
Reply #610 on: Today at 07:41:30 am
A nothing game really.
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?
