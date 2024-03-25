« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1940 1941 1942 1943 1944 [1945]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé  (Read 3012899 times)

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,611
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77760 on: Yesterday at 12:20:30 pm »
Quote from: Asam on March 25, 2024, 01:58:28 pm

Q. How do you upgrade this Liverpool squad so we challenge the top teams in the champions league and stay relevant in the premier league?

A. Lloyd Kelly and Adabario  :lmao

You would think were back in the Hodgson days




Improving the squad over the next few seasons may be about providing game time and opportunity to the likes of Bradley, Elliott, Gravenberch and Quansah to continue developing. Maybe others as well.

Its why we need to be careful with any additions. We could make short term improvements but potentially at the cost of long term development to some of our young players.


Its a tricky balance between getting best players available, having appropriate depth and providing space for younger players development. Not easy to get right and will probably need a blend of buying 1st team  ready players and players for depth/experience. I think Endo is a really good example of the latte. without necessarily buying the best available player for an open position in the squad we ended up adding depth and experience but without blocking pathway for younger players.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:23:03 pm by Jookie »
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,603
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77761 on: Yesterday at 12:54:10 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 11:25:52 am
If were looking at LB we couldnt go wrong looking at Robinson ( Fulham ) and  Aït-Nouri ( Wolves )

Robinson isnt good enough.
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,359
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77762 on: Yesterday at 01:22:34 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 06:22:09 am
Id be amazed if we did 3-4 senior players this summer given the relative strength of the squad. Matip is so far the only planned exit (that we know of), with the emergence of Quansah, it might not be the worst idea to sign a Kelly or whoever on a free if that means we can drop a huge figure on lets say a transformative 6 or potentially a player to replace Mo.

I cant say Ive sat and studied Kelly for years, but I remember him picking Bournemouth over us all of those years ago. Yes the landscape has massively changed since then, but its often said once youre on our radar youll remain there. He ticks a lot of what we like in a player, 150+ career games, PL experienced, versatile and homegrown. He might not be the type of player that excites us, but he might be seen as a sound value option to provide depth if we feel we cant find proper value in the top end of the centre back market, or we think Quansah has elite potential and Kelly is a solid 4th/5th option. I think people linking him with us are thinking theres ties to Hughes, previous interest and he fills a position/role of need. Im not sure, I think its easy to think Hughes would want a player he recruited elsewhere, but Im thinking whys he not tied him down to a new deal? Unless the player knows there are top offers available elsewhere, if Hughes was thinking hes worthy of Liverpool hed have surely made sure he got a fee for him for the club, but maybe the player just flat out refused and it was easier to keep him. I did read Spurs had a £20m bid rejected a few weeks ago so they could potentially have got something, thats as far as I went with it, though.

I try not to get myself wrapped up in the hysteria around sniggering at transfers and using previous ones (like Klavan) as a stick to beat a potential new one with. We all remember the embarrassment of takes when we announced Endo, particularly after the peak of agreeing a fee for Caicedo. If we decide to go for Kelly Ill have full faith its for all the right reasons. I cant see another summer like last summer where we fork out £150m on players unless we sell a couple to fund it and make room within the squad. I think well do one, maybe two depending on outs, and will continue to stick to our principles within the market.
We do need 3-4 players though.

Robbo is not the player he once was and needs someone who is/will be good enough to takeover his role. A CB is a necessity with Matip going, Konate not able to stay fit for a full season and Virg aging. A rotation of Virg, Quansah, Konate and another youngish CB is vital going into another 50+ game season. The midfield is great already and will be better with Bajcetic in there next season.

The forward line will be trickier if as rumoured Diaz wants to go, and Salah's furture uncertain. Even if Mo stays a truly quick left footer would be a really good option to have and is probably necessary because we look one paced if Nunez isn't playing.

Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,135
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77763 on: Yesterday at 01:29:37 pm »
What's this about Diaz wanting to leave?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,490
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77764 on: Yesterday at 02:06:36 pm »
A new manager coming in will definitely have ideas on freshening the squad as he will surely have access to decent funds. I can see him bringing in 3 or 4 players at least to strengthen the squad n first 11. He will have a couple of decisions to make in regards to new
contracts as well which may force his hand as there's a reason why some are edging towards the last year of their contract. If the new manager cashed in on one or two lads adding £200m to the coffers I wouldn't be surprised as the owners like to balance the books too.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,359
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77765 on: Yesterday at 02:36:34 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 01:29:37 pm
What's this about Diaz wanting to leave?
The usual chatter about him wanting Barca, and his father has fanned those rumours a bit. The obvious caveat is that Barca are broke and that's not changing anytime soon.
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,611
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77766 on: Yesterday at 03:03:25 pm »
Theres a lot of unknowns that make predictions of number of players well sign this summer quite difficult.

What happens with Salah, Trent, Matip and Thiago? Will any other player look to leave with Klopp departing?

What about new manager? Does squad fully fit their tactical ideals? Any players they dont fancy?

What young players do they like and want to develop? Not all managers put trust in youngsters like Klopp.

Lots of unknown before you get into the premature shouts of replacing Robertson etc

If Klopp was staying as manager Id be quite confident saying that 1st team squad signings this summer would be 3 or less. Potentially just 1 or 2. The unknowns about a new manager and direction of the club mean that number could easily be 3-5 depending on circumstances.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,444
  • Sound
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77767 on: Yesterday at 04:11:26 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 02:36:34 pm
The usual chatter about him wanting Barca, and his father has fanned those rumours a bit. The obvious caveat is that Barca are broke and that's not changing anytime soon.

There's a few players I'd take in exchange like 👀
Logged

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,012
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77768 on: Yesterday at 04:43:33 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 03:03:25 pm
Theres a lot of unknowns that make predictions of number of players well sign this summer quite difficult.

What happens with Salah, Trent, Matip and Thiago? Will any other player look to leave with Klopp departing?

What about new manager? Does squad fully fit their tactical ideals? Any players they dont fancy?

What young players do they like and want to develop? Not all managers put trust in youngsters like Klopp.

Lots of unknown before you get into the premature shouts of replacing Robertson etc

If Klopp was staying as manager Id be quite confident saying that 1st team squad signings this summer would be 3 or less. Potentially just 1 or 2. The unknowns about a new manager and direction of the club mean that number could easily be 3-5 depending on circumstances.

Yep, could be a wild summer.

I would expect some youth-type signings to continue regardless (the likes of Clark, McConnell, and even more established ones like Carvalho) as our scouting structure and youth investment wouldn't be interrupted.

For the first team, as we get closer and closer to wrapping up the search our future manager, I'm sure the likes of Edwards and Hughes will be thinking about targets and possibilities.  Conversations with agents and players would probably continue.

Hopefully won't be too disruptive, but there's too much uncertainty for now.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,165
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77769 on: Yesterday at 04:49:17 pm »
Lots for a new manager to review especially with regards to youth - Van Den Berg (CB), Quansah (CB), Bradley (RB), Danns (CF), Carvalho (AM), Elliot (CM), Beck (LB), Chambers (LB/CB), Morton (CM), McConnell (CM), Clarke (CM), Bajcetic (CM)..

Clearly Elliot, Quansah, Bradley, Bajcetic all look to have made that jump to 1st teamers, who will be next and that may see more leave for gametime. We really are spoilt, basically a full team available!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:27:26 pm by Draex »
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,605
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77770 on: Yesterday at 05:45:41 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 04:49:17 pm
Lots for a new manager to review especially with regards to youth - Van Den Berg (CB), Quansah (CB), Bradley (RB), Danns (CF), Carvalho (AM), Elliot (CM), Beck (LB), Chambers (LB/CB), Morton (CM), McConnell (CM), Clarke (CM)..

Clearly Elliot, Quansah, Bradley all look to have made that jump to 1st teamers, who will be next and that may see more leave for gametime. We really are spoilt, basically a full team available!

You missed the biggest talent of them all.

Bajcetic*
Logged

Offline jedimaster

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 549
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77771 on: Yesterday at 06:22:36 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 12:20:30 pm
I think Endo is a really good example of the latte.

Prefer a mocha myself
Logged
We do beg your pardon, but we are in your garden

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,165
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77772 on: Yesterday at 06:26:54 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 05:45:41 pm
You missed the biggest talent of them all.

Bajcetic*

Jesus, what a dick, yes +the badger.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,504
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77773 on: Yesterday at 06:52:59 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:26:54 pm
Jesus, what a dick, yes +the badger.

Maybe we can sign Broja in the summer to complement him?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,132
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77774 on: Yesterday at 08:43:53 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 01:22:34 pm
We do need 3-4 players though.

Robbo is not the player he once was and needs someone who is/will be good enough to takeover his role. A CB is a necessity with Matip going, Konate not able to stay fit for a full season and Virg aging. A rotation of Virg, Quansah, Konate and another youngish CB is vital going into another 50+ game season. The midfield is great already and will be better with Bajcetic in there next season.

The forward line will be trickier if as rumoured Diaz wants to go, and Salah's furture uncertain. Even if Mo stays a truly quick left footer would be a really good option to have and is probably necessary because we look one paced if Nunez isn't playing.
Plus the guy playing for England as centre-back right now. Can't believe how many people forget how good he is there, just because he's also really good at fullback.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,207
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77775 on: Yesterday at 09:58:32 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:52:59 pm
Maybe we can sign Broja in the summer to complement him?

I will indulge you. :D
Logged

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,490
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77776 on: Yesterday at 10:07:41 pm »
If Forest get relegated would there be interest in Neco as only 22 n always thought he be ready to step up n challenge Robertson.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,605
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77777 on: Yesterday at 10:08:56 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 10:07:41 pm
If Forest get relegated would there be interest in Neco as only 22 n always thought he be ready to step up n challenge Robertson.

He plays right back doesnt he?
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,165
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77778 on: Yesterday at 10:14:11 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:52:59 pm
Maybe we can sign Broja in the summer to complement him?

Mashersnopotatoes?
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,504
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77779 on: Yesterday at 10:14:49 pm »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,490
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77780 on: Yesterday at 10:21:14 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:08:56 pm
He plays right back doesnt he?

Plays on the left with Wales but yeah usually on the right.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,889
  • BOBBINS!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77781 on: Yesterday at 11:26:44 pm »
Bloody hell, Im glad you lot arent in charge of our transfers.  Wed be looking at a blockbuster summer transfer window of Lloyd Kelly, Antonee Robinson and Neco Williams  :o :D
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,882
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77782 on: Today at 01:36:56 am »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Yesterday at 11:26:44 pm
Bloody hell, Im glad you lot arent in charge of our transfers.  Wed be looking at a blockbuster summer transfer window of Lloyd Kelly, Antonee Robinson and Neco Williams  :o :D

Makes total sense if were replacing Klopp with Gareth Southgate  :lmao
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,165
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77783 on: Today at 06:55:17 am »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Yesterday at 11:26:44 pm
Bloody hell, Im glad you lot arent in charge of our transfers.  Wed be looking at a blockbuster summer transfer window of Lloyd Kelly, Antonee Robinson and Neco Williams  :o :D

Not as though we dont have form for finding a player doing well at a lower club and seeing them jump to worldclass in a year or so.
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,367
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77784 on: Today at 06:56:48 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:55:17 am
Not as though we dont have form for finding a player doing well at a lower club and seeing them jump to worldclass in a year or so.

Jurgen does
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,165
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77785 on: Today at 07:16:41 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:56:48 am
Jurgen does

Im 99.9% sure Klopp didnt identify Robertson, he defo didnt Salah. Coached them yes, but he needed the ingredients to work with, like our new manager will have to.
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 275
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77786 on: Today at 08:00:51 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 01:22:34 pm
We do need 3-4 players though.

Robbo is not the player he once was and needs someone who is/will be good enough to takeover his role. A CB is a necessity with Matip going, Konate not able to stay fit for a full season and Virg aging. A rotation of Virg, Quansah, Konate and another youngish CB is vital going into another 50+ game season. The midfield is great already and will be better with Bajcetic in there next season.

The forward line will be trickier if as rumoured Diaz wants to go, and Salah's furture uncertain. Even if Mo stays a truly quick left footer would be a really good option to have and is probably necessary because we look one paced if Nunez isn't playing.

Robbo is still only 29. Im not sure where the idea has come from he isnt the player he once was, hes been injured the majority of this season, but its not like hes fell off a cliff. I would understand the argument of signing a different type of left back that may suit sitting more and passing the ball (this could be Kelly, as much as people might fume about that), but Im not sure a Robbo contingency plan is immediately required. If one of Robbo or Kostas left I would understand it, but I cant see us looking to replace a 29 year old player unless we really had to, ie he was out of contract. It would also depend on how we rate the left back market and if we can get a top replacement. Ive no idea whos available but Id be amazed if we can get world class for better value than Robbos current cost.

My own view is I think if only Matip leaves well sign a defender who would be seen as good enough to start but not someone in the bracket of VVD or even Konate when we signed him. Whether thats Kelly or Tosin Ive no idea, but with Quansah emerging as a prospect, we may look more towards the 24-27 range rather than under-23, someone that can come in, immediately fill a role within the squad but wont block the progress of Quansah.

I cant see us doing a midfielder unless we ruthlessly move on from Endo, its not unthinkable like, it doesnt feel like theres a 6 out there who fits the profile of Tchouameni or Caicedo, it would have to be someone like that for us to be that ruthless.

Im all for signing another forward, well obviously have to do one or two if Mo leaves. If Mo stays Id be open to the idea of signing another one as Jotas getting close to the Keita bracket of availability.

So for me, I can see us doing a centre half (a versatile one would be good but the versatile ones arent usually elite as CBs like Gomez) and a forward. I think thats as much as well do unless we get really pro active with sales and look to move on from some senior players. You could make a case for quite a few senior players being at risk of being sold this summer and theyre all fair, I think the manager moving on is disruptive enough and well look to keep this core of players together at least for a year, give the new manager a year to assess the playing squad and then if it looks a good match, start to back him to rebuild the side alongside Hughes. So, for me, barring any big sales, I can only see us doing a couple.
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,359
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77787 on: Today at 08:17:47 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 08:00:51 am
Robbo is still only 29. Im not sure where the idea has come from he isnt the player he once was, hes been injured the majority of this season, but its not like hes fell off a cliff. I would understand the argument of signing a different type of left back that may suit sitting more and passing the ball (this could be Kelly, as much as people might fume about that), but Im not sure a Robbo contingency plan is immediately required. If one of Robbo or Kostas left I would understand it, but I cant see us looking to replace a 29 year old player unless we really had to, ie he was out of contract. It would also depend on how we rate the left back market and if we can get a top replacement. Ive no idea whos available but Id be amazed if we can get world class for better value than Robbos current cost.

Except that his form hasn't been good for the last two seasons, injuries not withstanding. Unfortunately Robbo's best attribute is his pace and physicality, remove that and like Henderson before him it is a problem. Yes he's 29 and probably still has a few seasons left in him, and I hope he'll stay for a while yet but we should always be looking at improving the squad and LB is a issue.

Either way any transfer speculation is just supposition till we get a new Manager.
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77788 on: Today at 08:40:23 am »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Yesterday at 11:26:44 pm
Bloody hell, Im glad you lot arent in charge of our transfers.  Wed be looking at a blockbuster summer transfer window of Lloyd Kelly, Antonee Robinson and Neco Williams  :o :D
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

We can do better especially for a team that wants to win big trophies.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,680
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77789 on: Today at 11:34:31 am »
Just my opinion but with Edwards back i can see Robbo being sold if a good offer comes in.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,680
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77790 on: Today at 11:37:15 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 08:17:47 am
Except that his form hasn't been good for the last two seasons, injuries not withstanding. Unfortunately Robbo's best attribute is his pace and physicality, remove that and like Henderson before him it is a problem. Yes he's 29 and probably still has a few seasons left in him, and I hope he'll stay for a while yet but we should always be looking at improving the squad and LB is a issue.

Either way any transfer speculation is just supposition till we get a new Manager.

How different are Alonso and Amorim becauase it's likely one of those two and the manager will have less say than Klopp did on which players to go for. But they will still want players for the managers style.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,537
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77791 on: Today at 12:05:22 pm »
Robertson ultimately hasn't been the same player for going on four years IMO. I'm talking about the absolute top of his game form, he's still been very serviceable since then and one of the better left backs around but at this age (hardly death's door at 30, I know) and a couple of smaller injuries/bouts of underwhelming form under the belt, I do think he'll struggle going forward to get back to that form. I think he has a few years left in him and hope to see him stay but I think if you want to get to the very best level you can his position would be one of the first I'd say bring proper competition in for. He obviously doesn't view Tsimikas as his equal, so move him on and bring the next big thing in, I'd say someone like Ait Nouri from Wolves who looks like he has potential to be one of the better left backs and has lots of good years ahead.

I think if we did do that, whatever younger left back would come in would really be a good challenge going forward for Robertson. He obviously wouldn't be happy if he lost his place in the long term but I think the best way we can look at it is if we can make him the backup eventually as he gets a bit older. Maybe he wouldn't be down for that, couldn't blame him, but I'm not sure how much of a market there is for older full backs where we receive an offer that'd be worth taking for him. He is the type who wants to play regular football though, obviously. He's always said he wants to play for Celtic but I can't see that happening for a few years.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,461
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77792 on: Today at 12:07:59 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:05:22 pm
Robertson ultimately hasn't been the same player for going on four years IMO. I'm talking about the absolute top of his game form,

4 years?  :-X
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,165
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77793 on: Today at 12:11:05 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:07:59 pm
4 years?  :-X

Nah no way, start of last year I'd say is when his form dipped, he has shown some signs recently of it going back to near normal but another injury would be a right pain.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,603
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77794 on: Today at 12:43:34 pm »
No idea why Robertson is getting picked on. He is still very, very good and probably still the best if not one of the best 2 or 3 left backs in the country (i personally think he is still the best). His numbers are still good as well and thats coming off a long injury.

Also to address clinical’s point, why would we sell him? Still one of the best but if we sell then how much are we getting for a 30 year old left back? We shouldnt need to sell to sign another left back and its not like we are going to sign a left back on big money anyway.

Id keep him at least until the end of his contract and review at that point.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,537
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77795 on: Today at 12:44:31 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:07:59 pm
4 years?  :-X

Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:11:05 pm
Nah no way, start of last year I'd say is when his form dipped, he has shown some signs recently of it going back to near normal but another injury would be a right pain.

I did say his absolute best form, starting the day he joined running for a good few years straight. Just how good he was from 2017-2020 can't ever be forgotten, his peak for me is the greatest Liverpool full back ever pretty much. Being lucky enough to see Klopp's great side regularly at Anfield he's actually been one of the top few players I've always been excited to go and watch play, just to give you an idea of how much I've enjoyed him playing for Liverpool.

You have to look at it in the context of the rest of the side, certainly the players who were with him then and remain here to this day. Salah and Alisson have arguably got better IMO, but I think Trent (who's been better than Robertson the past few years) hasn't exactly been the same player either, more of his defence frailties showing when he was actually really solid during the best days of Klopp. Trent however, I can see getting back to that top level, in fact some of his best performances in the shirt have came over these past few years. Van Dijk, I don't think he's the same player either as he was from 2017-the injury, but he's close enough and you still wouldn't replace him for anyone.

I disagree about your assessment that his form has only dipped since the start of last year Draex. I thought he struggled massively during the Covid times (plenty others did too) and feel he's played massively within himself since the start of last season continuing to now. Even during the crazy 2021/22 season where we done so well I didn't think he was out of this world or anything. I wouldn't say he's had long periods of being shite or anything like that, but I certainly can't see him ever performing to that level regularly again. I actually would have Gomez starting there until the end of the season, which is a positive indictment of how good he's been this season.

As I said above, I certainly wouldn't sell him, but feel the competition can only make the side (and maybe him) better.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:47:06 pm by disgraced cake »
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,250
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77796 on: Today at 04:30:41 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 12:54:10 pm
Robinson isnt good enough.

Only seen him play twice against Bournemouth and recently v Spurs and I thought he looked very good , probably not enough to judge him on
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,165
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77797 on: Today at 04:37:10 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 04:30:41 pm
Only seen him play twice against Bournemouth and recently v Spurs and I thought he looked very good , probably not enough to judge him on

He is good, he played well against us.

I think Aït-Nouri who is 4 years younger and Wolves needing to sell is right up our street though.
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,611
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77798 on: Today at 04:40:31 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 04:30:41 pm
Only seen him play twice against Bournemouth and recently v Spurs and I thought he looked very good , probably not enough to judge him on

Hes 27 in August so not really the type of full back I think wed target unless they are coming in as 1st choice. Theres not enough difference in his and Robertsons age for Robinson to gradually become the starter and then have multiple seasons as 1st choice.

If we get a left back, I think itll be at the expense of Tsimikas. Someone in the 20-23 bracket who could provide good back up now and still only be early to mid 20s in 2-3 seasons when you would aim for them to have superseded Robertson as 1st choice. Ait-Nouri seems obvious candidate to me though he may not be willing to be understudy to Robertson in the short term.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Garlic Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 275
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77799 on: Today at 10:33:27 pm »
There might only be 2-3 years between them but Robinsons played nearly half of the career minutes Robertson has. Id say thats just as important as the age thing.

Is there any clause or anything with Robinson? I doubt wed bother if there wasnt, simply because we wouldnt pay over the odds for a 27 year old, hes under contract for 4-5 years isnt he so they could demand a decent fee. We would only go for a player like that if a bargain was to be had.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1940 1941 1942 1943 1944 [1945]   Go Up
« previous next »
 