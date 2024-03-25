We do need 3-4 players though.



Robbo is not the player he once was and needs someone who is/will be good enough to takeover his role. A CB is a necessity with Matip going, Konate not able to stay fit for a full season and Virg aging. A rotation of Virg, Quansah, Konate and another youngish CB is vital going into another 50+ game season. The midfield is great already and will be better with Bajcetic in there next season.



The forward line will be trickier if as rumoured Diaz wants to go, and Salah's furture uncertain. Even if Mo stays a truly quick left footer would be a really good option to have and is probably necessary because we look one paced if Nunez isn't playing.



Robbo is still only 29. Im not sure where the idea has come from he isnt the player he once was, hes been injured the majority of this season, but its not like hes fell off a cliff. I would understand the argument of signing a different type of left back that may suit sitting more and passing the ball (this could be Kelly, as much as people might fume about that), but Im not sure a Robbo contingency plan is immediately required. If one of Robbo or Kostas left I would understand it, but I cant see us looking to replace a 29 year old player unless we really had to, ie he was out of contract. It would also depend on how we rate the left back market and if we can get a top replacement. Ive no idea whos available but Id be amazed if we can get world class for better value than Robbos current cost.My own view is I think if only Matip leaves well sign a defender who would be seen as good enough to start but not someone in the bracket of VVD or even Konate when we signed him. Whether thats Kelly or Tosin Ive no idea, but with Quansah emerging as a prospect, we may look more towards the 24-27 range rather than under-23, someone that can come in, immediately fill a role within the squad but wont block the progress of Quansah.I cant see us doing a midfielder unless we ruthlessly move on from Endo, its not unthinkable like, it doesnt feel like theres a 6 out there who fits the profile of Tchouameni or Caicedo, it would have to be someone like that for us to be that ruthless.Im all for signing another forward, well obviously have to do one or two if Mo leaves. If Mo stays Id be open to the idea of signing another one as Jotas getting close to the Keita bracket of availability.So for me, I can see us doing a centre half (a versatile one would be good but the versatile ones arent usually elite as CBs like Gomez) and a forward. I think thats as much as well do unless we get really pro active with sales and look to move on from some senior players. You could make a case for quite a few senior players being at risk of being sold this summer and theyre all fair, I think the manager moving on is disruptive enough and well look to keep this core of players together at least for a year, give the new manager a year to assess the playing squad and then if it looks a good match, start to back him to rebuild the side alongside Hughes. So, for me, barring any big sales, I can only see us doing a couple.