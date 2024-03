Q. How do you upgrade this Liverpool squad so we challenge the top teams in the champions league and stay relevant in the premier league?



A. Lloyd Kelly and Adabario



You would think we’re back in the Hodgson days









Improving the squad over the next few seasons may be about providing game time and opportunity to the likes of Bradley, Elliott, Gravenberch and Quansah to continue developing. Maybe others as well.It’s why we need to be careful with any additions. We could make short term improvements but potentially at the cost of long term development to some of our young players.It’s a tricky balance between getting best players available, having appropriate depth and providing space for younger players development. Not easy to get right and will probably need a blend of buying 1st team ready players and players for depth/experience. I think Endo is a really good example of the latte. without necessarily buying the best available player for an open position in the squad we ended up adding depth and experience but without blocking pathway for younger players.