Such a pity that early in the window everyone was praising our deals, whereas now it's turned to such negative vibes.



The thing for me is, that we looked like we knew what we were doing at the start of the window. We knew which players we wanted, we went and got them. I would then have hoped that after losing both Henderson and Fabinho we would react quickly and try and get replacements in as soon as possible to give them some time to get here before the season starts. It's almost two weeks since the announcement that Henderson was leaving (and there was talk and negotiations for days and weeks before that) and there seems to have been very little movement in terms of the club going after replacements. There's still time in the transfer window and at the end of the day, getting (a) new player(s) in now or in a week doesn't really change that much overall. It just seems a bit weird, that the club were willing to let go two of our senior players without making sure first that they can react swiftly and bring in some reinforcements...