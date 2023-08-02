Such a pity that early in the window everyone was praising our deals, whereas now it's turned to such negative vibes.
I'll be honest, I've seen loads of people talk about the Lavia thing being embarrassing and I don't really get it. I understand being annoyed that we haven't got a No6 in time for the season starting, but why are you embarrassed? Who really cares if some bids have been rejected? All clubs negotiate on transfers. We're hardly the first big club to have bids rejected for a player...
Completely agree with you BD, in fact I'd go as far as to say that 80% of RAWKites are absolute c*nts. The other 20% are just twats.
What about the other 15% though?
Silly in whose eyes? The bed wetters? The over dramatic?
Their twats who are shit at maths
Saints are leaking the bids from what Ive read
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"
And 5% whose grammer is rubbish as well.
It just seems a bit weird, that the club were willing to let go two of our senior players without making sure first that they can react swiftly and bring in some reinforcements...
You would normally expect this type of long , drawn out saga with a top, established player. Not with a teenager who has one year of PL experience and has already been cast aside by another top club. I hope he is worth it.
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.
Ah the usual suspects still doing the bed wetters bollocks. Carry on lads, not as if the season starts.. this week.
It was always £40mWest Ham had a £30m rejected about a week agohttps://theathletic.com/4742251/2023/08/02/west-ham-ward-prowse-transfer/
Joyces article is a bit more concerning, first time a Liverpool journalist has indicated the decision making isnt on point, describes it as fuzzy.
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
