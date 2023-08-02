« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 1326820 times)

Online stoa

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #39040 on: Today at 12:24:02 pm »
Quote from: Crouch Potato on Today at 10:09:48 am
Such a pity that early in the window everyone was praising our deals, whereas now it's turned to such negative vibes.  :butt

The thing for me is, that we looked like we knew what we were doing at the start of the window. We knew which players we wanted, we went and got them. I would then have hoped that after losing both Henderson and Fabinho we would react quickly and try and get replacements in as soon as possible to give them some time to get here before the season starts. It's almost two weeks since the announcement that Henderson was leaving (and there was talk and negotiations for days and weeks before that) and there seems to have been very little movement in terms of the club going after replacements. There's still time in the transfer window and at the end of the day, getting (a) new player(s) in now or in a week doesn't really change that much overall. It just seems a bit weird, that the club were willing to let go two of our senior players without making sure first that they can react swiftly and bring in some reinforcements...
Online JRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #39041 on: Today at 12:28:05 pm »
You would normally expect this type of long , drawn out saga with a top, established player. Not with a teenager who has one year of PL experience and has already been cast aside by another top club. I hope he is worth it.
Online Henry Kissinger

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #39042 on: Today at 12:28:42 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:05:10 pm
I'll be honest, I've seen loads of people talk about the Lavia thing being embarrassing and I don't really get it. I understand being annoyed that we haven't got a No6 in time for the season starting, but why are you embarrassed? Who really cares if some bids have been rejected? All clubs negotiate on transfers. We're hardly the first big club to have bids rejected for a player...

Completely agree with you BD, in fact I'd go as far as to say that 80% of RAWKites are absolute c*nts. The other 20% are just twats.
Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #39043 on: Today at 12:33:35 pm »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Today at 12:28:42 pm
Completely agree with you BD, in fact I'd go as far as to say that 80% of RAWKites are absolute c*nts. The other 20% are just twats.

What about the other 15% though?
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #39044 on: Today at 12:34:11 pm »
Online Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #39045 on: Today at 12:35:40 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:21:38 am
Silly in whose eyes? The bed wetters? The over dramatic?
Not specifically related to the Lavia deal but do you think FSG have done a good job with regards to transfers this summer?
Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #39046 on: Today at 12:35:47 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:34:53 pm
Their twats who are shit at maths  ;)

And 5% whose grammer is rubbish as well.
Online Al 666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #39047 on: Today at 12:36:46 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 11:59:55 am
Saints are leaking the bids from what Ive read

If it is Saints leaking bids then why are our local journalists stating what we are going to bid and when. Unless Southampton have Nostradamus as DoF how could they possibly leak information about a bid we haven't made yet?
Online JRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #39048 on: Today at 12:36:54 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 12:35:47 pm
And 5% whose grammer is rubbish as well.
Yep, and the other 5% are shit at spelling
Online Wool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #39049 on: Today at 12:38:39 pm »
Ah the usual suspects still doing the bed wetters bollocks. Carry on lads, not as if the season starts.. this week.
Online Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #39050 on: Today at 12:41:36 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:24:02 pm
It just seems a bit weird, that the club were willing to let go two of our senior players without making sure first that they can react swiftly and bring in some reinforcements...

I think it says plenty about where we are as a club. Badly-run, owned by risk-avoidant accountants with no interest in success on the field whatsoever, really.
Online StevoHimself

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #39051 on: Today at 12:41:40 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:28:05 pm
You would normally expect this type of long , drawn out saga with a top, established player. Not with a teenager who has one year of PL experience and has already been cast aside by another top club. I hope he is worth it.

He is. Assuming it goes through, I suspect a lot of people are going to feel very silly about their comments regarding "a relegated 19-year-old with 29 Premier League appearances."
Online Titi Camara

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #39052 on: Today at 12:46:00 pm »
Whilst the moderation team accept and recognise the innate links between the clubs ownership and the sanctioning of transfers we'd just like to point out that this thread is to discuss LFC transfers only.

There is a separate thread to discuss the owners here:

FSG discussion thread

Please do not derail the transfer thread ::) with posts relating to the owners.

And likewise, please do not derail the FSG thread with posts relating to transfers [speculation].
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #39053 on: Today at 12:46:23 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:05:10 pm
I'll be honest, I've seen loads of people talk about the Lavia thing being embarrassing and I don't really get it. I understand being annoyed that we haven't got a No6 in time for the season starting, but why are you embarrassed? Who really cares if some bids have been rejected? All clubs negotiate on transfers. We're hardly the first big club to have bids rejected for a player...

Absolutely
Online Mighty_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #39054 on: Today at 12:47:09 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:24:02 pm
It just seems a bit weird, that the club were willing to let go two of our senior players without making sure first that they can react swiftly and bring in some reinforcements...
Think it was piss poor to be honest. We should've put our foot down and told Hendo he was going nowhere till we signed a replacement. It's not like he had a longstanding wish to leave and we were getting a huge fee.

Messing around a few days from our first match is not our style and it just hurts the progress of new players. There's a reason Jurgen wants a proper preseason.
Online Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #39055 on: Today at 12:47:35 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 12:38:39 pm
Ah the usual suspects still doing the bed wetters bollocks. Carry on lads, not as if the season starts.. this week.
Agreed mate. Virgil should shut his mouth and concentrate on the game instead of moaning about transfers.
Online Redman78

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #39056 on: Today at 12:48:00 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:28:10 am
It was always £40m
West Ham had a £30m rejected about a week ago
https://theathletic.com/4742251/2023/08/02/west-ham-ward-prowse-transfer/

Sky sports reporting the deal is worth the £30m that was rejected last month but with more favourable payment terms and conditions for Southampton.
Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #39057 on: Today at 12:49:01 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:26:53 am
Joyces article is a bit more concerning, first time a Liverpool journalist has indicated the decision making isnt on point, describes it as fuzzy.
We've all seen this and it's clear in how unbalanced our squad is.
Online harleydanger

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #39058 on: Today at 12:49:02 pm »
I think it pretty obvious Klopp, by the ages of the squad,is setting up this team to peak at the end of his contract, giving whoever succeeds him the best opportunity to succeed. 
Online Redman78

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #39059 on: Today at 12:51:37 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 12:38:39 pm
Ah the usual suspects still doing the bed wetters bollocks. Carry on lads, not as if the season starts.. this week.

Just looks like people talking about transfers, in the transfer thread, not surprising as we should have signed a 6 by now.
