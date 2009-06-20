It's hard to understand how, after such an eloquent speaker like Obama, the next two presidents have barely been able to string a coherent sentence together (albeit for different reasons).



If a CEO of a company came out with these many gaffes about the company and the market etc., they'd be removed by the board.It's remarkable that this is somehow political. He's 80, four years past the life expectancy of an American male. It isn't political to look at someone saying these things and conclude they shouldn't be in office till they're 85-86. The words of the US president are pretty much the most important in the world and his control over them is less and less.It takes a serious cognitive effort to see them and ignore them. It requires nothing but common sense to see them and be concerned, the same way we'd be concerned about a family member continuing to drive etc. when losing it.There should be age limit put on the presidency so questions about whether or not they're suitable to lead into their mid-80s don't turn political. Not a single person here would have supported that notion up until recently.