Latest gaffe from Biden comes apace, this time -- referring to Vladimir Putin's "invasion of Iraq" during the Ukraine war.



As I and others have said, if it were one or even a handful of gaffes, we'd just laugh and turn away. But it's the frequency of these gaffes over time that make many believe he's ill-suited to conduct a second term; that Biden is well beyond his prime. The democrats may well live to regret backing him if the orange clown get's back in.