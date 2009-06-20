« previous next »
The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States

KillieRed

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2000 on: June 19, 2023, 09:59:55 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on June 17, 2023, 04:26:24 pm
He was found liable for 'sexual assault'. But that legal phrase varies a lot in its technical meaning across different jurisdictions. Anyway. No biggie. I was just surprised by this use of the profanity filter.

Sorry, just getting back to you on this.

I meant that perhaps the mods thought it legally dodgy to use that word. Could be wrong and its just a regular autocorrect.
Logged
Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2001 on: June 19, 2023, 10:36:37 pm
There's no edit notice, so it must be the profanity filter. Like I said, i was just a bit surprised and only noticed by chance later.
Logged
BarryCrocker

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2002 on: June 21, 2023, 03:25:16 am

Quote
Hunter Biden agrees to plead guilty in tax and gun probe

Washington: US President Joe Bidens son will plead guilty to tax violations and will admit to a minor gun carrying crime as prosecutors move to close a potentially explosive probe into his financial dealings ahead of the 2024 election.

According to a court filing lodged in Delaware on Tuesday, Hunter Biden has been charged with two misdemeanours for failing to pay his 2017 and 2018 taxes on time. Having since paid the money back, he has now agreed to probation.

Under the deal, the Justice Department will also charge him in connection with the purchase of a handgun in 2018 during a period when he was using crack cocaine, making the gun possession a felony. However, the matter will be treated as a diversion case, meaning the troubled 53-year-old will not be prosecuted provided he remains drug free for 24 months and agrees never to own a firearm again.

The plea deal, once signed off by a federal judge, would effectively put an end to a five-year investigation by US Attorney for Delaware David Weiss, who was appointed by former president Donald Trump.

But with an election looming next year, it is likely to still prove sensitive for the president amid accusations that his son is getting favourable treatment by the Justice Department, which this month charged Trump over his handling of classified documents.

Republicans have also long claimed, but are yet to prove, that Hunter Bidens business dealings  which included a lucrative post on the Ukrainian energy company Burisma  amounted to corruption or violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

It continues to show the two-tiered system in America, said House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who vowed to continue investigating Hunter Biden through the Republican-led House Oversight Committee.

If you are the presidents leading political opponent, DOJ tries to literally put you in jail and give you prison time. If you are the presidents son, you get a sweetheart deal, McCarthy said.

President Biden spent the day in San Francisco at an event discussing artificial intelligence. Asked by a reporter if he had spoken to his son, the president simply said: Im very proud of my son, echoing statements he had previously made when asked about Hunters legal woes.

https://www.smh.com.au/world/north-america/hunter-biden-agrees-to-plead-guilty-in-tax-and-gun-probe-20230621-p5di4n.html
Logged
KillieRed

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2003 on: June 21, 2023, 08:45:21 am
He plead guilty and took a deal. Perhaps Trumps lawyers should be strongly hinting to their client that rules and laws do in fact apply to him too?
Logged
Red Beret

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2004 on: June 21, 2023, 09:10:13 am
Glenn Kirschner remarked that almost nobody gets prosecuted for failing to pay their taxes on time, but it's virtually all they had. He's pleased Hunter Biden is taking it on the chin and that dad didn't bail him out.

PS: Kevin McCarthy is full of shit. As if Trump and Biden's legal issues are remotely comparable.
« Last Edit: June 21, 2023, 09:12:07 am by Red Beret »
Logged
GreatEx

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2005 on: June 25, 2023, 11:35:03 am
I've not followed the Hunter Biden story at all because it was so obviously a GOP vendetta but that is a hilariously weak outcome for a five year investigation.
Logged

Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,924
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2006 on: June 25, 2023, 11:53:20 am
It's petty and vindictive. All they want to do is hurt people. I cant imagine living my life like that, being filled with so much anger and hate.
Logged
jambutty

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2007 on: June 25, 2023, 07:36:28 pm
Logged
KillieRed

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2008 on: June 25, 2023, 09:48:58 pm
Saw Biden meeting Newsom earlier. The younger guy already looks like a president in waiting. However, his support for Joe has been unwavering.
Logged
jambutty

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2009 on: June 26, 2023, 12:38:29 am
Quote from: KillieRed on June 25, 2023, 09:48:58 pm
He won with her, he'll do it again.

She's demographically voluble.
Logged
Mister Flip Flop

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2010 on: June 28, 2023, 09:29:10 pm
Latest gaffe from Biden comes apace, this time -- referring to Vladimir Putin's "invasion of Iraq" during the Ukraine war.

As I and others have said, if it were one or even a handful of gaffes, we'd just laugh and turn away. But it's the frequency of these gaffes over time that make many believe he's ill-suited to conduct a second term; that Biden is well beyond his prime. The democrats may well live to regret backing him if the orange clown get's back in.



Logged
KillieRed

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2011 on: June 28, 2023, 09:31:55 pm
The orange oaf was just as gaffe prone, and malevolent with it.
Logged
Mister Flip Flop

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2012 on: June 28, 2023, 10:09:22 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on June 28, 2023, 09:31:55 pm
The orange oaf was just as gaffe prone, and malevolent with it.

You don't say.

Newsom sh its all over Trump if the democrats wake up.
Logged
jambutty

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2013 on: June 28, 2023, 10:24:13 pm
U.S. inflation <3%.  Jobs way up. Gas prices down.  Economy booming. Bidenomics is successfully coined.

Trump kills Newsom.

Kindly fuck off.
Logged
Party Phil

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2014 on: June 28, 2023, 11:11:06 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on June 28, 2023, 09:29:10 pm
Latest gaffe from Biden comes apace, this time -- referring to Vladimir Putin's "invasion of Iraq" during the Ukraine war.

As I and others have said, if it were one or even a handful of gaffes, we'd just laugh and turn away. But it's the frequency of these gaffes over time that make many believe he's ill-suited to conduct a second term; that Biden is well beyond his prime. The democrats may well live to regret backing him if the orange clown get's back in.





It's hard to understand how, after such an eloquent speaker like Obama, the next two presidents have barely been able to string a coherent sentence together (albeit for different reasons).
Logged
gravey101

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2015 on: June 29, 2023, 02:12:00 am
Do the gaffes really matter other than giving ammunition to his detractors? He clearly relies on a team to run the government and advise/help with policy. He's a figurehead of stability and calmness and reason. everything the previous administration was not. i think he's been great.
Logged

Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,014
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2016 on: June 29, 2023, 07:32:03 am
Quote from: Party Phil on June 28, 2023, 11:11:06 pm
It's hard to understand how, after such an eloquent speaker like Obama, the next two presidents have barely been able to string a coherent sentence together (albeit for different reasons).

If a CEO of a company came out with these many gaffes about the company and the market etc., they'd be removed by the board.

It's remarkable that this is somehow political. He's 80, four years past the life expectancy of an American male. It isn't political to look at someone saying these things and conclude they shouldn't be in office till they're 85-86. The words of the US president are pretty much the most important in the world and his control over them is less and less.

It takes a serious cognitive effort to see them and ignore them. It requires nothing but common sense to see them and be concerned, the same way we'd be concerned about a family member continuing to drive etc. when losing it.

There should be age limit put on the presidency so questions about whether or not they're suitable to lead into their mid-80s don't turn political. Not a single person here would have supported that notion up until recently.
Logged
Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2017 on: June 29, 2023, 08:21:41 am
Quote from: gravey101 on June 29, 2023, 02:12:00 am
Do the gaffes really matter other than giving ammunition to his detractors? He clearly relies on a team to run the government and advise/help with policy. He's a figurehead of stability and calmness and reason. everything the previous administration was not. i think he's been great.
Generally not. Some of his gaffs can have consequences, but if we compare his 'gaffs' with Trump's general insanity, it is not even worthy of a discussion, is it.

It is probably better that Democratic supporters stop doing the work of the Republicans. And I write this as someone who feels that the Democratic Party could surely pick someone better, younger, etc. But if Biden is up against Trump (as appears very likely), then the differences are stark and the decision easy. Or, it should be for anyone with half a brain.
Logged
jambutty

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2018 on: July 3, 2023, 10:47:36 pm
Paul Waugh on BBC lauding the Biden admin for leading long and strong on climate change through Kerry's efforts internationally.  Gave big ups for Biden's Green Jobs vs Green Deal approach to win over conservative pols to get it passed.

Soft arl get.
Logged
Elisha S

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2019 on: July 3, 2023, 11:14:10 pm
Biden has been a pretty effective President, gaffes or not. At least he doesn't incriminate himself in criminal activities every time he speaks, like the orange one.
Logged

jambutty

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2020 on: July 4, 2023, 07:17:25 am
Reagan was the first dumb president the Yanks had in 100 years.

He began the beauty contest elections that have continued until now.  The best looking candidate wins.

Bush Jr. was another.  The candidate that 'appeared' to be strong wasn't too bright, but he looked good standing next to other leaders.

I'd prefer my leader to be results driven, ta.
Logged
jambutty

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2021 on: July 5, 2023, 11:35:37 am
Logged
Boston always unofficial

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2022 on: July 7, 2023, 04:55:41 pm
Quote from: gravey101 on June 29, 2023, 02:12:00 am
Do the gaffes really matter other than giving ammunition to his detractors? He clearly relies on a team to run the government and advise/help with policy. He's a figurehead of stability and calmness and reason. everything the previous administration was not. i think he's been great.

Doesn't really matter but with any person in a position of power/authority it's always fun to point out errors,fumbles, football in the groin type stuff.Like when a ref or linesman goes over.Waaayy!!!Let's see how in gets on with his British visit this weekend.
Logged

jambutty

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2023 on: Today at 12:20:10 pm
In the U.S., I bought my first house in 1974.

The interest rate at the time was 14% for a 20yr fixed rate mortgage.

I was able to negotiate a private 10 year note from the seller at 10% and knew I was getting a deal.

Some historical records show 9%, but I was on the ground at the time and I'll contest that.



Since then, rates drop roughly 2% per decade, with the market collapse/bailout, 0% Fed money lent to banks got rates down to 2-3% and Covid kept things artificially low.

Only fools kept cash in savings accounts offering 1%.  Now banks are offering 4-5% to new depositors.

I think 5-7% or higher is the lowest the interest rate is ever gonna get without a national emergency.

Logged
Blundellsands Clink

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2024 on: Today at 12:27:23 pm
Has Biden just left Sinais gaff? Just had a couple of chinooks fly past, followed by another two or three helicopters and another chinook at the back.
Logged

RedSince86

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2025 on: Today at 12:31:05 pm
Quote from: Blundellsands Clink on Today at 12:27:23 pm
Has Biden just left Sinais gaff? Just had a couple of chinooks fly past, followed by another two or three helicopters and another chinook at the back.
Yeah those Chinooks just landed at Windsor just now.
Logged
Blundellsands Clink

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2026 on: Today at 12:53:44 pm
Just realised my phone gave Sunak a new surname.
Logged

KillieRed

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2027 on: Today at 02:30:16 pm
Remember the palaver years ago when someone touched the queen?

Ive just seen a video of Biden shaking Charlies hand then grasping him on the other arm. Chuck seemed to look down at it, but continued on. Wouldnt be surprised if weirdos make a fuss about it.
Logged
Dr. Beaker

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2028 on: Today at 02:32:58 pm
Had hid arm around his back too!
Logged
KillieRed

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2029 on: Today at 02:33:45 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 02:32:58 pm
Had hid arm around his back too!

Off with his head!
Logged
Dr. Beaker

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2030 on: Today at 02:36:34 pm »
I was amazed at how much taller Biden was than Chaz - didn't look right at all, nor did it look right that Biden looked as though he had beshat himself.
Logged
Offline KillieRed

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2031 on: Today at 03:19:29 pm »
Biden certainly is doddery. I think Charles is about 5-10 or 5-11? Not sure to be honest. Remember he didnt like Diana towering over him in heels?
Logged
Offline jambutty

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2032 on: Today at 03:54:24 pm »
Abso.  Biden's certainly no Trump when it comes to press appearances with world leaders.

Remember him barging past other leaders to get in front?


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/biden-is-resetting-the-ethical-norms-trump-trampled-as-president/ar-AA1dEY7b?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=6ebad8057034477bb9dbd49ba3b63129&ei=97
Logged
Online Machae

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2033 on: Today at 05:07:08 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 03:19:29 pm
Biden certainly is doddery. I think Charles is about 5-10 or 5-11? Not sure to be honest. Remember he didnt like Diana towering over him in heels?

No way is Charlie 5 10, 5.11. Probably 5.8. He's always looked tiny compared to everyone else. His official height is probably a fabrication
Logged
