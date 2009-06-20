In the U.S., I bought my first house in 1974.
The interest rate at the time was 14% for a 20yr fixed rate mortgage.
I was able to negotiate a private 10 year note from the seller at 10% and knew I was getting a deal.
Some historical records show 9%, but I was on the ground at the time and I'll contest that.
Since then, rates drop roughly 2% per decade, with the market collapse/bailout, 0% Fed money lent to banks got rates down to 2-3% and Covid kept things artificially low.
Only fools kept cash in savings accounts offering 1%. Now banks are offering 4-5% to new depositors.
I think 5-7% or higher is the lowest the interest rate is ever gonna get without a national emergency.