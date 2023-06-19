He was found liable for 'sexual assault'. But that legal phrase varies a lot in its technical meaning across different jurisdictions. Anyway. No biggie. I was just surprised by this use of the profanity filter.
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.
Hunter Biden agrees to plead guilty in tax and gun probeWashington: US President Joe Bidens son will plead guilty to tax violations and will admit to a minor gun carrying crime as prosecutors move to close a potentially explosive probe into his financial dealings ahead of the 2024 election.According to a court filing lodged in Delaware on Tuesday, Hunter Biden has been charged with two misdemeanours for failing to pay his 2017 and 2018 taxes on time. Having since paid the money back, he has now agreed to probation.Under the deal, the Justice Department will also charge him in connection with the purchase of a handgun in 2018 during a period when he was using crack cocaine, making the gun possession a felony. However, the matter will be treated as a diversion case, meaning the troubled 53-year-old will not be prosecuted provided he remains drug free for 24 months and agrees never to own a firearm again.The plea deal, once signed off by a federal judge, would effectively put an end to a five-year investigation by US Attorney for Delaware David Weiss, who was appointed by former president Donald Trump.But with an election looming next year, it is likely to still prove sensitive for the president amid accusations that his son is getting favourable treatment by the Justice Department, which this month charged Trump over his handling of classified documents.Republicans have also long claimed, but are yet to prove, that Hunter Bidens business dealings which included a lucrative post on the Ukrainian energy company Burisma amounted to corruption or violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act.It continues to show the two-tiered system in America, said House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who vowed to continue investigating Hunter Biden through the Republican-led House Oversight Committee.If you are the presidents leading political opponent, DOJ tries to literally put you in jail and give you prison time. If you are the presidents son, you get a sweetheart deal, McCarthy said.President Biden spent the day in San Francisco at an event discussing artificial intelligence. Asked by a reporter if he had spoken to his son, the president simply said: Im very proud of my son, echoing statements he had previously made when asked about Hunters legal woes.https://www.smh.com.au/world/north-america/hunter-biden-agrees-to-plead-guilty-in-tax-and-gun-probe-20230621-p5di4n.html
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 2.09]