The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
June 19, 2023, 09:59:55 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on June 17, 2023, 04:26:24 pm
He was found liable for 'sexual assault'. But that legal phrase varies a lot in its technical meaning across different jurisdictions. Anyway. No biggie. I was just surprised by this use of the profanity filter.

Sorry, just getting back to you on this.

I meant that perhaps the mods thought it legally dodgy to use that word. Could be wrong and its just a regular autocorrect.
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
June 19, 2023, 10:36:37 pm
There's no edit notice, so it must be the profanity filter. Like I said, i was just a bit surprised and only noticed by chance later.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Today at 03:25:16 am

Hunter Biden agrees to plead guilty in tax and gun probe

Washington: US President Joe Bidens son will plead guilty to tax violations and will admit to a minor gun carrying crime as prosecutors move to close a potentially explosive probe into his financial dealings ahead of the 2024 election.

According to a court filing lodged in Delaware on Tuesday, Hunter Biden has been charged with two misdemeanours for failing to pay his 2017 and 2018 taxes on time. Having since paid the money back, he has now agreed to probation.

Under the deal, the Justice Department will also charge him in connection with the purchase of a handgun in 2018 during a period when he was using crack cocaine, making the gun possession a felony. However, the matter will be treated as a diversion case, meaning the troubled 53-year-old will not be prosecuted provided he remains drug free for 24 months and agrees never to own a firearm again.

The plea deal, once signed off by a federal judge, would effectively put an end to a five-year investigation by US Attorney for Delaware David Weiss, who was appointed by former president Donald Trump.

But with an election looming next year, it is likely to still prove sensitive for the president amid accusations that his son is getting favourable treatment by the Justice Department, which this month charged Trump over his handling of classified documents.

Republicans have also long claimed, but are yet to prove, that Hunter Bidens business dealings  which included a lucrative post on the Ukrainian energy company Burisma  amounted to corruption or violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

It continues to show the two-tiered system in America, said House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who vowed to continue investigating Hunter Biden through the Republican-led House Oversight Committee.

If you are the presidents leading political opponent, DOJ tries to literally put you in jail and give you prison time. If you are the presidents son, you get a sweetheart deal, McCarthy said.

President Biden spent the day in San Francisco at an event discussing artificial intelligence. Asked by a reporter if he had spoken to his son, the president simply said: Im very proud of my son, echoing statements he had previously made when asked about Hunters legal woes.

https://www.smh.com.au/world/north-america/hunter-biden-agrees-to-plead-guilty-in-tax-and-gun-probe-20230621-p5di4n.html
