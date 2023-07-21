Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson was furious after the final whistle, advising Bishop to 'stay away' from his team. "Im fuming about it, Ive got to be honest with you," he said.



"It was a clumsy, reckless challenge in a pre-season game and Im not happy with it at all. I havent seen the goalie and hes probably best steering clear of us for the time being because were not very happy."





United this pre season are clearly under instruction to be super aggressive, there were some leg breakers against us in the friendly the other day and even their B team hasnt let up, they play Real madrid later today, be interesting if they carry on their assaults and what the ref does.





Also , united charged 180 dollars for tickets and not one first teamer played. Out of order that.