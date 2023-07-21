« previous next »
Harry Maguire considering his options thread

Terry de Niro

Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
July 21, 2023, 11:04:30 am
Quote from: StevoHimself on July 21, 2023, 10:59:39 am
Losing the captaincy is one thing - Maguire should never have been given it in the first place - but losing it to Bruno Fernandes is an insult I think I'd find it hard to take.

He's a cowardly footballer, quite possibly the last footballer you'd want in the trenches with you. Remember the moment he just totally gave up at Anfield?
They are a side that is devoid of proper leaders and has been for some time.
Tobez

Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
July 21, 2023, 12:20:50 pm
Quote from: Jwils21 on July 19, 2023, 11:36:30 pm
Wasnt worth bumping a thread that hasnt been posted in since 2012, but Alexander Doni has put a photo on Instagram today of him wearing a Man United cap. Not quite as controversial as your club captain chasing blood money but still a bit weird.

Unfortunate, but glad to see that in some way he's still doing well as I believe he had a heart attack when he was with us? Less thrilled about the cap, but in context it's not all THAT bad.
Lycan

Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
July 21, 2023, 04:10:30 pm
Utd, Fernandes, and Onana getting hyped to the rafters on social media. Be funny when it all goes to shit for them again.
Original

Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
July 21, 2023, 04:15:39 pm
Onana is going to be a calamity, you can see it a mile off, it's sound doing stepovers under little relative pressure but doing it under the spotlight of being their keeper, it's going to be messy
Mister Flip Flop

Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
July 21, 2023, 09:17:03 pm
Just realised they've put the acting diving moaning prick that is Fernandes as their captain  :lmao :lmao :lmao The same lad who looked to be subbed off when we embarrassed them last season
Mister Flip Flop

Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
July 21, 2023, 09:17:37 pm
Quote from: Lycan on July 21, 2023, 04:10:30 pm
Utd, Fernandes, and Onana getting hyped to the rafters on social media. Be funny when it all goes to shit for them again.

Be afraid, be very afraid.
PeterTheRed...

Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
July 21, 2023, 09:49:35 pm
They will still finish above us next season ...
Titi Camara

Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
July 21, 2023, 10:35:48 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on July 21, 2023, 09:49:35 pm
They will still finish above us next season ...
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

afc tukrish

Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
July 22, 2023, 03:06:22 am
sinnermichael

Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
July 25, 2023, 11:24:02 am
Onana is a perfect fit for them. Another petulant prick who walked out on his country on the eve of a World Cup, Roy Keane style.
paulrazor

Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
July 25, 2023, 11:26:32 am
Quote from: StevoHimself on July 21, 2023, 10:59:39 am
Losing the captaincy is one thing - Maguire should never have been given it in the first place - but losing it to Bruno Fernandes is an insult I think I'd find it hard to take.

He's a cowardly footballer, quite possibly the last footballer you'd want in the trenches with you. Remember the moment he just totally gave up at Anfield?
even united fans I know thought that was pathetic, he was trying to get sent off and at one point is only short of crying to the bench like a 10 year old to his dad going "make it stop"

he was literally begging to be subbed.
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

rob1966

Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
July 25, 2023, 11:34:16 am
Quote from: sinnermichael on July 25, 2023, 11:24:02 am
Onana is a perfect fit for them. Another petulant prick who walked out on his country on the eve of a World Cup, Roy Keane style.

Thinks he can dribble too, when we play them we need Darwin, Mo and Jota to swarm the fucker, should get a couple of easy tap ins ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lWnEe2gHu18&amp;t=53s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lWnEe2gHu18&amp;t=53s</a>
Kalito

Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
July 25, 2023, 12:07:52 pm
You can just see it....the Utd fans will be lapping this shit up everytime and getting their knickers wet and the media will be hailing him as the next Maradona of goalkeepers.
Wghennessy

Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
Yesterday at 09:36:38 am
Have the United players been given instructions to volley players? That challenge from their keeper last night on Mullins is ridiculous. He's never getting that ball and throws himself into Mullins puncturing his lung.
The North Bank

Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
Yesterday at 10:19:51 am
Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson was furious after the final whistle, advising Bishop to 'stay away' from his team. "Im fuming about it, Ive got to be honest with you," he said.

"It was a clumsy, reckless challenge in a pre-season game and Im not happy with it at all. I havent seen the goalie and hes probably best steering clear of us for the time being because were not very happy."


United this pre season are clearly under instruction to be super aggressive, there were some leg breakers against us in the friendly the other day and even their B team hasnt let up, they play Real madrid later today, be interesting if they carry on their assaults and what the ref does.


Also , united charged 180 dollars for tickets and not one first teamer played. Out of order that.
MJD-L4

Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
Yesterday at 11:51:53 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:19:51 am
Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson was furious after the final whistle, advising Bishop to 'stay away' from his team. "Im fuming about it, Ive got to be honest with you," he said.

"It was a clumsy, reckless challenge in a pre-season game and Im not happy with it at all. I havent seen the goalie and hes probably best steering clear of us for the time being because were not very happy."


United this pre season are clearly under instruction to be super aggressive, there were some leg breakers against us in the friendly the other day and even their B team hasnt let up, they play Real madrid later today, be interesting if they carry on their assaults and what the ref does.


Also , united charged 180 dollars for tickets and not one first teamer played. Out of order that.

Looks like E7H is going for the yard dogs approach this season after realising the majority of his players are shite.

As for the ticket prices, no surprise.

Club full of c*nts top to bottom.
The North Bank

Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
Today at 01:52:04 am
Watching united - real: lovely finish by bellingham but Onana went walk abouts and got chipped. 1-0 real after 10 mins
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
Today at 01:58:12 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:19:51 am
Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson was furious after the final whistle, advising Bishop to 'stay away' from his team. "Im fuming about it, Ive got to be honest with you," he said.

"It was a clumsy, reckless challenge in a pre-season game and Im not happy with it at all. I havent seen the goalie and hes probably best steering clear of us for the time being because were not very happy."

"This is supposed to be an exhibition!"

Crosby Nick

Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
Today at 07:18:32 am
Reading about the match on the BBC I was shocked to read there was an altercation sparked by a bad tackle by that munchkin Martinez in Bellingham. How very out of character.
Persephone

Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
Today at 07:21:46 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:18:32 am
Reading about the match on the BBC I was shocked to read there was an altercation sparked by a bad tackle by that munchkin Martinez in Bellingham. How very out of character.
Manchester Millwall
Clint Eastwood

Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
Today at 07:45:08 am
So far this pre-season, their keeper has wiped out an opposition player causing them to develop a pneumothorax, Martinez has ended his own players preseason while trying to injure an opponent, and Martinez has had an altercation with Bellingham after trying to injure him.

What a shower. This cringeworthy there are no friendly games attitude is embarrassing.
Wghennessy

Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
Today at 07:46:49 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:18:32 am
Reading about the match on the BBC I was shocked to read there was an altercation sparked by a bad tackle by that munchkin Martinez in Bellingham. How very out of character.


https://twitter.com/_rotexy/status/1684435252373082112?t=OMd88cbJAofsREurgOpDmw&s=19


This is it.

Does he have something wrong with him? Hes never getting the ball here and just goes through Bellingham
Solomon Grundy

Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
Today at 07:51:59 am
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 07:46:49 am

https://twitter.com/_rotexy/status/1684435252373082112?t=OMd88cbJAofsREurgOpDmw&s=19


This is it.

Does he have something wrong with him? Hes never getting the ball here and just goes through Bellingham

 He's a cowardly shithouse. Someone is going to put him out of action for a very long time one day.
RyanBabel19

Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
Today at 07:54:06 am
Onana with a debut to remember

His positioning is world class
Tobez

Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
Today at 08:00:23 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 07:45:08 am
So far this pre-season, their keeper has wiped out an opposition player causing them to develop a pneumothorax, Martinez has ended his own players preseason while trying to injure an opponent, and Martinez has had an altercation with Bellingham after trying to injure him.

What a shower. This cringeworthy there are no friendly games attitude is embarrassing.

*Dons tinfoil hat*

It's because they know Howard Webb is running the PGMOL and so they will face very few (if any) sanctions this year for their actions on the pitch.

*Removes hat*
Crosby Nick

Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
Today at 08:44:58 am
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 07:46:49 am

https://twitter.com/_rotexy/status/1684435252373082112?t=OMd88cbJAofsREurgOpDmw&s=19


This is it.

Does he have something wrong with him? Hes never getting the ball here and just goes through Bellingham

They call him the butcher. Barely the 3rd most famous butcher in Manchester. A long way behind Fred Elliott (I say a long way behind), plus Louis Edwards.
Red-Soldier

Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
Today at 08:52:24 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:44:58 am
They call him the butcher. Barely the 3rd most famous butcher in Manchester. A long way behind Fred Elliott (I say a long way behind), plus Louis Edwards.

I say, I say, Fred wouldn't have taken him out like that.
Crosby Nick

Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
Today at 09:06:21 am
Saw Phil Blundell say on Twitter that hes just insecure because he cant go on Nemesis. :D
paulrazor

Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
Today at 09:07:57 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:58:12 am
"This is supposed to be an exhibition!"


  well played sir
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
