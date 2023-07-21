« previous next »
Author Topic: Harry Maguire considering his options thread  (Read 3052739 times)

Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47160 on: July 21, 2023, 11:04:30 am »
Quote from: StevoHimself on July 21, 2023, 10:59:39 am
Losing the captaincy is one thing - Maguire should never have been given it in the first place - but losing it to Bruno Fernandes is an insult I think I'd find it hard to take.

He's a cowardly footballer, quite possibly the last footballer you'd want in the trenches with you. Remember the moment he just totally gave up at Anfield?
They are a side that is devoid of proper leaders and has been for some time.
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47161 on: July 21, 2023, 12:20:50 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on July 19, 2023, 11:36:30 pm
Wasnt worth bumping a thread that hasnt been posted in since 2012, but Alexander Doni has put a photo on Instagram today of him wearing a Man United cap. Not quite as controversial as your club captain chasing blood money but still a bit weird.

Unfortunate, but glad to see that in some way he's still doing well as I believe he had a heart attack when he was with us? Less thrilled about the cap, but in context it's not all THAT bad.
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47162 on: July 21, 2023, 04:10:30 pm »
Utd, Fernandes, and Onana getting hyped to the rafters on social media. Be funny when it all goes to shit for them again.
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47163 on: July 21, 2023, 04:15:39 pm »
Onana is going to be a calamity, you can see it a mile off, it's sound doing stepovers under little relative pressure but doing it under the spotlight of being their keeper, it's going to be messy
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47164 on: July 21, 2023, 09:17:03 pm »
Just realised they've put the acting diving moaning prick that is Fernandes as their captain  :lmao :lmao :lmao The same lad who looked to be subbed off when we embarrassed them last season
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47165 on: July 21, 2023, 09:17:37 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on July 21, 2023, 04:10:30 pm
Utd, Fernandes, and Onana getting hyped to the rafters on social media. Be funny when it all goes to shit for them again.

Be afraid, be very afraid.
« Reply #47166 on: July 21, 2023, 09:49:35 pm »
They will still finish above us next season ...
Re: Harry Maguire considering his options thread
« Reply #47167 on: July 21, 2023, 10:35:48 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on July 21, 2023, 09:49:35 pm
They will still finish above us next season ...
« Reply #47168 on: July 22, 2023, 03:06:22 am »
« Reply #47169 on: Today at 11:24:02 am »
Onana is a perfect fit for them. Another petulant prick who walked out on his country on the eve of a World Cup, Roy Keane style.
« Reply #47170 on: Today at 11:26:32 am »
Quote from: StevoHimself on July 21, 2023, 10:59:39 am
Losing the captaincy is one thing - Maguire should never have been given it in the first place - but losing it to Bruno Fernandes is an insult I think I'd find it hard to take.

He's a cowardly footballer, quite possibly the last footballer you'd want in the trenches with you. Remember the moment he just totally gave up at Anfield?
even united fans I know thought that was pathetic, he was trying to get sent off and at one point is only short of crying to the bench like a 10 year old to his dad going "make it stop"

he was literally begging to be subbed.
« Reply #47171 on: Today at 11:34:16 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 11:24:02 am
Onana is a perfect fit for them. Another petulant prick who walked out on his country on the eve of a World Cup, Roy Keane style.

Thinks he can dribble too, when we play them we need Darwin, Mo and Jota to swarm the fucker, should get a couple of easy tap ins ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lWnEe2gHu18&amp;t=53s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lWnEe2gHu18&amp;t=53s</a>
