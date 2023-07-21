Losing the captaincy is one thing - Maguire should never have been given it in the first place - but losing it to Bruno Fernandes is an insult I think I'd find it hard to take.He's a cowardly footballer, quite possibly the last footballer you'd want in the trenches with you. Remember the moment he just totally gave up at Anfield?
Wasnt worth bumping a thread that hasnt been posted in since 2012, but Alexander Doni has put a photo on Instagram today of him wearing a Man United cap. Not quite as controversial as your club captain chasing blood money but still a bit weird.
Utd, Fernandes, and Onana getting hyped to the rafters on social media. Be funny when it all goes to shit for them again.
They will still finish above us next season ...
Onana is a perfect fit for them. Another petulant prick who walked out on his country on the eve of a World Cup, Roy Keane style.
