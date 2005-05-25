With our latest injury curse, thought this was an interesting article highlighting why Klopp was so keen to move on to Kirkby. Hopefully these treatment centres will help the likes of Virgil, Joe and Trent to recover.



https://www.thisisanfield.com/2020/11/injury-rehab-a-key-reason-jurgen-klopp-wanted-liverpools-kirkby-move/



You can use the Hydroworx within weeks of ACL surgery, it instantly helps the lack of range of motion, knee extension and flexion of the knee and also helps the player/patient gets confidence in his body a lot sooner than standard rehab. It also has special massage attachmenst form the jets that can and should be used to break down scare tissue on a far greater scale than sports a massage ever could. Hopefully we see the benefit of this in the coming months.