Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??

Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
Reply #240 on: November 10, 2020, 03:06:02 PM
After the international break. I guess the likes of Milly and Ox will start training there next week.  Virg can try out the new medical wing.  :D
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
Reply #241 on: November 10, 2020, 03:07:02 PM
Quote from: Samie on November 10, 2020, 03:06:02 PM
After the international break. I guess the likes of Milly and Ox will start training there next week.  Virg can try out the new medical wing.  :D

Thats probably who the hydroworx training is for.
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
Reply #242 on: November 10, 2020, 03:29:41 PM
Is there ramp access to them or will he walk?
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
Reply #243 on: November 10, 2020, 04:21:25 PM
I believe they're going to winch him in with a crane
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
Reply #244 on: November 10, 2020, 07:10:08 PM
Quote
Liverpool's players will move to the club's new AXA Training Centre in Kirkby on November 17 where Alexander-Arnold will be assessed by the medical department.[Echo]
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
Reply #245 on: November 10, 2020, 07:10:59 PM
Quote from: Matt_Red on November 10, 2020, 02:50:30 PM
We are booked in for training the physios on the Wednesday. Pretty desperate to get the players in the Hydroworx.

Edit - Anyone know when the team is fully moving over?


Liverpool's players will move to the club's new AXA Training Centre in Kirkby on November 17 where Alexander-Arnold will be assessed by the medical department. (Liverpool Echo)

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/trent-alexander-arnold-injury-liverpool-19257540
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
Reply #246 on: November 11, 2020, 05:22:28 PM
With our latest injury curse, thought this was an interesting article highlighting why Klopp was so keen to move on to Kirkby. Hopefully these treatment centres will help the likes of Virgil, Joe and Trent to recover.

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2020/11/injury-rehab-a-key-reason-jurgen-klopp-wanted-liverpools-kirkby-move/
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 01:53:33 AM
Quote from: jillc on November 11, 2020, 05:22:28 PM
With our latest injury curse, thought this was an interesting article highlighting why Klopp was so keen to move on to Kirkby. Hopefully these treatment centres will help the likes of Virgil, Joe and Trent to recover.

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2020/11/injury-rehab-a-key-reason-jurgen-klopp-wanted-liverpools-kirkby-move/

You can use the Hydroworx within weeks of ACL surgery, it instantly helps the lack of range of motion, knee extension and flexion of the knee and also helps the player/patient gets confidence in his body a lot sooner than standard rehab. It also has special massage attachmenst form the jets that can and should be used to break down scare tissue on a far greater scale than sports a massage ever could. Hopefully we see the benefit of this in the coming months.
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 08:04:29 AM
Quote from: Matt_Red on Yesterday at 01:53:33 AM
You can use the Hydroworx within weeks of ACL surgery, it instantly helps the lack of range of motion, knee extension and flexion of the knee and also helps the player/patient gets confidence in his body a lot sooner than standard rehab. It also has special massage attachmenst form the jets that can and should be used to break down scare tissue on a far greater scale than sports a massage ever could. Hopefully we see the benefit of this in the coming months.

Yes. Let's hope so. Joe and Virgil are close as well hopefully it will help both of them in what is a long road to recovery.
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 08:21:19 AM
Quote from: Samie on October 26, 2020, 10:05:58 AM
End of an era lads but it was needed to progress as a club.

This bit is interesting though.  :D
Quote
Klopp and senior players such as Jordan Henderson and James Milner were heavily involved in the design process of the 9,200-square-metre complex, which was led by London-based architects KSS.

A friend of mine (massive bluenose, ironically) works on a lot of the projects at the club. He says that Henderson and Milner are almost always the player representatives on these projects, and that they are both consummate professionals and a joy to work with. For a bitter blue, he's always going on about what a well run club Liverpool is.
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 09:54:53 AM
There are about 30 photos here of the finished work from the builders. Looks amazing. Scroll down towards the end of the page.

https://www.skyscrapercity.com/threads/liverpool-fc-training-academy-kno-kirkby-%C2%A350m-u-c.1977363/page-24
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 10:32:57 AM
Love the James milner door!
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
Reply #252 on: Yesterday at 10:36:29 AM
The real question is what type of coffee do they use there?
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
Reply #253 on: Yesterday at 12:33:08 PM
I know it's been mentioned before but I'm not a fan of this separating out of the Premier League title from our other League titles.



Feeding into the 18+1 rather than 19 narrative.
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
Reply #254 on: Yesterday at 12:42:14 PM
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Yesterday at 12:33:08 PM
I know it's been mentioned before but I'm not a fan of this separating out of the Premier League title from our other League titles.



Feeding into the 18+1 rather than 19 narrative.

That looks mighty fine.  :D
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
Reply #255 on: Yesterday at 01:19:47 PM
Couple of pictures from the last time I was there, I'll try get some more up as I find them
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
Reply #256 on: Yesterday at 01:24:04 PM
Michael Edwards bunker.  :D

Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
Reply #257 on: Yesterday at 02:19:49 PM
Quote from: Matt_Red on Yesterday at 01:19:47 PM
Couple of pictures from the last time I was there, I'll try get some more up as I find them

Are those the fitness pools Matt?
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
Reply #258 on: Yesterday at 02:41:20 PM
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 02:19:49 PM
Are those the fitness pools Matt?

Yeah, hydroworx is the lit up one and then the hot and cold pools to the left. Couldn't find pictures of the main pool
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
Reply #259 on: Yesterday at 03:14:55 PM
https://twitter.com/AnfieldEdition/status/1326830357430276096

Adrien posting a video today of his first day up at Kirkby.
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
Reply #260 on: Yesterday at 03:46:31 PM
Marcelo Pitaluga posting too on his first day there.

Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
Reply #261 on: Yesterday at 04:58:37 PM
Quote from: Matt_Red on Yesterday at 02:41:20 PM
Yeah, hydroworx is the lit up one and then the hot and cold pools to the left. Couldn't find pictures of the main pool

Thanks for that.  :D
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
Reply #262 on: Today at 05:30:15 PM
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:24:04 PM
Michael Edwards bunker.  :D




Whoever thought that the Stamford Bridge and OT signs were a good idea needs bouncing out the door.
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
Reply #263 on: Today at 05:37:28 PM
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:30:15 PM

Whoever thought that the Stamford Bridge and OT signs were a good idea needs bouncing out the door.

Bahaha thought it was abit odd.
