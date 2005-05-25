End of an era lads but it was needed to progress as a club.
This bit is interesting though.
Klopp and senior players such as Jordan Henderson and James Milner were heavily involved in the design process of the 9,200-square-metre complex, which was led by London-based architects KSS.
A friend of mine (massive bluenose, ironically) works on a lot of the projects at the club. He says that Henderson and Milner are almost always the player representatives on these projects, and that they are both consummate professionals and a joy to work with. For a bitter blue, he's always going on about what a well run club Liverpool is.