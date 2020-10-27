« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??  (Read 65950 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,471
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
« Reply #200 on: October 27, 2020, 09:52:21 AM »
Thanks for the tip off on the naming rights Craig. Tell your FSG bosses that you did good.  8)
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,772
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
« Reply #201 on: October 27, 2020, 10:13:40 AM »
There's a video on the LFC Instagram looking around the facility - I'm sure on the wall it has a PL trophy with a number 1 below it, bit disappointing if we're going with that rather than a 19 titles now.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,628
  • YNWA
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
« Reply #202 on: October 27, 2020, 10:20:30 AM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on October 27, 2020, 10:13:40 AM
There's a video on the LFC Instagram looking around the facility - I'm sure on the wall it has a PL trophy with a number 1 below it, bit disappointing if we're going with that rather than a 19 titles now.

Yeah spotted that.

Think itll still be combined on the champions wall - hopefully this is something thats brought over directly from Melwood.
Logged

Online iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,483
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
« Reply #203 on: October 27, 2020, 10:28:16 AM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eiWeLpaBBtM

Can't remember how to embed sorry!

I wonder if it wasn't for Covid if they'd offer tours of Melwood before it closed. Always been a dream of mine to go round there.
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,608
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
« Reply #204 on: October 27, 2020, 10:57:18 AM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on October 27, 2020, 09:21:30 AM
Heard its worth £400m.  ::)
Where from?
Assume that would be multi year and include the existing training deal?
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,628
  • YNWA
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
« Reply #205 on: October 27, 2020, 10:58:36 AM »
No way its £400m unless its like a 20yr deal (which I highly doubt it will be).
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,471
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
« Reply #206 on: October 27, 2020, 11:01:35 AM »
Anyone calling it AXA training centre instead of Kirkby needs their heads checked as well.  ;D

Also mad that we still don't have a Main Stand sponsorship deal.  ;D
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,628
  • YNWA
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
« Reply #207 on: October 27, 2020, 11:07:33 AM »
Quote from: Samie on October 27, 2020, 11:01:35 AM
Anyone calling it AXA training centre instead of Kirkby needs their heads checked as well.  ;D

Also mad that we still don't have a Main Stand sponsorship deal.  ;D

Ive always found individual stand sponsors a bit pointless, especially for a stand which has had a name for decades already and would only ever get called that, and would barely get any coverage in media, etc.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,471
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
« Reply #208 on: October 27, 2020, 11:12:10 AM »
I get your point mate but the club did say we're looking to get one when it opened.

Just seen a shout from Jim Beglin on twitter saying it should've been named after Ronnie Moran.
Logged

Offline Carra-ton

  • Carrington, who plays there! derrr!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,322
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
« Reply #209 on: October 27, 2020, 11:12:57 AM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on October 27, 2020, 09:39:22 AM
Plus its worth remembering that football is not played under a roof. Whilst you dont want a super windy training ground as stadiums will remove some of the wind, you also dont want a training pitch which removes all wind and rain as it doesnt simulate what youll play in.

It wouldnt prepare them for a cold raining night in Stoke thats for sure.
Agree, but need at least one full covered pitch where it is better to do inside than in the blizzard.
Logged
Hats off to Bill on his throne,
He set the club's standards in stone.
Navigating the storm,
Is the Liverpool norm,
You'll never walk alone!

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,471
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
« Reply #210 on: October 27, 2020, 11:17:04 AM »
That's the Sports hall mate, it's full pitch sized.
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,608
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
« Reply #211 on: October 27, 2020, 11:19:08 AM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on October 27, 2020, 10:58:36 AM
No way its £400m unless its like a 20yr deal (which I highly doubt it will be).
Do you know how much the existing Axa deal is for? I remember reading something that mentioned it was around double the amount that betting company (whose name I've forgotten) paid then I think they expanded it a couple of years back.
Logged

Offline Carra-ton

  • Carrington, who plays there! derrr!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,322
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
« Reply #212 on: October 27, 2020, 11:26:42 AM »
Quote from: Samie on October 27, 2020, 11:17:04 AM
That's the Sports hall mate, it's full pitch sized.
So does that mean they can do a fully indoor training one day if required?
Logged
Hats off to Bill on his throne,
He set the club's standards in stone.
Navigating the storm,
Is the Liverpool norm,
You'll never walk alone!

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,471
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
« Reply #213 on: October 27, 2020, 11:27:18 AM »
Pretty sure you could.  :D
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,649
  • JFT96
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
« Reply #214 on: October 27, 2020, 11:27:27 AM »
Quote from: Samie on October 27, 2020, 11:01:35 AM
Anyone calling it AXA training centre instead of Kirkby needs their heads checked as well.  ;D

Also mad that we still don't have a Main Stand sponsorship deal.  ;D

Theres no direct sponsor benefit for the Main Stand though is there? Tickets aren't printed anymore, tv cameras are from that stand so its not even on TV, it won't get mentioned during broadcast at all. Im not surprised there isn't one, it was always going to be a difficult sell.

Now the training ground is pretty easy no? Combine it with a kit sponsorship alongside the pre-match press conferences, new signing unveiling, Sky setting up shop on transfer deadline day and training videos and you get a hell of a lot of brand exposure!

Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on October 27, 2020, 11:19:08 AM
Do you know how much the existing Axa deal is for? I remember reading something that mentioned it was around double the amount that betting company (whose name I've forgotten) paid then I think they expanded it a couple of years back.


Rumoured to be around £20m a year
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,049
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
« Reply #215 on: October 27, 2020, 11:34:03 AM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on October 27, 2020, 10:58:36 AM
No way its £400m unless its like a 20yr deal (which I highly doubt it will be).

Why can't a listed company like AXA match the financial might of the deal Manchester City got from their state owned sponsor Etihad?  ;)

In case you missed it I was being sarcastic.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,628
  • YNWA
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
« Reply #216 on: October 27, 2020, 11:36:59 AM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on October 27, 2020, 11:34:03 AM
Why can't a listed company like AXA match the financial might of the deal Manchester City got from their state owned sponsor Etihad?  ;)

In case you missed it I was being sarcastic.

No I assumed you were which is why I didnt reply initially. Just thought I would when others started to before it became fact  ;D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,471
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
« Reply #217 on: October 27, 2020, 11:50:43 AM »
I see a lot of Leicester fans pointing out their training complex is worth 100 million. Pointed out to some that theirs is totally from scratch and includes a 50 room hotel, where as our is an extension and upgraded facilities of our Academy setup there.
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,608
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
« Reply #218 on: October 27, 2020, 11:53:47 AM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on October 27, 2020, 11:34:03 AM
Why can't a listed company like AXA match the financial might of the deal Manchester City got from their state owned sponsor Etihad?  ;)

In case you missed it I was being sarcastic.
Ha! I didn't make the link with the Etihad deal so missed the sarcasm, was just interested in case some actual figures had been reported which is why my first question was where from.
Logged

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,007
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
« Reply #219 on: October 27, 2020, 11:57:01 AM »
Quote from: Carra-ton on October 27, 2020, 09:38:27 AM
Yes but why not for the main team as well. Just always look at all the articles and never am sure if it is there or not. Is the sports hall the indoor pitch.

Citys indoor first team pitch is used by the academy sides most of the time, so we're doing nothing different to them. In the pic, reception is at the bottom, then you have the building that has the indoor pitch and all the other stuff and the first team outdoor pitch next to it.

Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,628
  • YNWA
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
« Reply #220 on: October 27, 2020, 12:03:22 PM »
Quote from: Samie on October 27, 2020, 11:50:43 AM
I see a lot of Leicester fans pointing out their training complex is worth 100 million. Pointed out to some that theirs is totally from scratch and includes a 50 room hotel, where as our is an extension and upgraded facilities of our Academy setup there.

Hardly an extension, its a brand new facility on land next door to the academy.

Plus thats kinda like Everton fans boasting that they have a £50m midfielder in Sigurdsson so he must be better than our £25m midfielder Wijnaldum.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,471
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
« Reply #221 on: October 27, 2020, 12:05:36 PM »
 :D

But you get my point mate. We've already got a facilities up there , some of which will have been upgraded not totally built from scratch which is what Leicester are doing. So of course it will cost more.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,628
  • YNWA
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
« Reply #222 on: October 27, 2020, 12:09:15 PM »
Quote from: Samie on October 27, 2020, 12:05:36 PM
:D

But you get my point mate. We've already got a facilities up there , some of which will have been upgraded not totally built from scratch which is what Leicester are doing. So of course it will cost more.

Yeah, weve obv only had to take into account the U23/First team rather than from tiny kids right up.

Not sure expensive always means better anyway, as long as Klopp is happy, and it seems he was involved in the design so he should be, then I cant see it being anything but a first class facility.
Logged

Offline Carra-ton

  • Carrington, who plays there! derrr!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,322
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
« Reply #223 on: October 27, 2020, 12:10:46 PM »
So do we not have boarding facilities. Mourinho boasted of the same at Tottenham's training facilities, saying he is very comfortable staying at the training ground.
FSG out I say.
Logged
Hats off to Bill on his throne,
He set the club's standards in stone.
Navigating the storm,
Is the Liverpool norm,
You'll never walk alone!

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,471
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
« Reply #224 on: October 27, 2020, 12:12:22 PM »
Next stop is opening up a Travelodge there.   ;D
Logged

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,007
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
« Reply #225 on: October 27, 2020, 12:24:46 PM »
Quote from: Carra-ton on October 27, 2020, 12:10:46 PM
So do we not have boarding facilities. Mourinho boasted of the same at Tottenham's training facilities, saying he is very comfortable staying at the training ground.
FSG out I say.

I grew up in Kirkby, you wouldn't want to risk the players staying overnight ;)
Logged

Offline fish, barrel, etc.

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,657
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
« Reply #226 on: October 27, 2020, 12:28:47 PM »
Quote from: Samie on October 27, 2020, 11:01:35 AM
Anyone calling it AXA training centre instead of Kirkby needs their heads checked as well.  ;D

Also mad that we still don't have a Main Stand sponsorship deal.  ;D

We can call it "Stan..."
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Carra-ton

  • Carrington, who plays there! derrr!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,322
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
« Reply #227 on: October 27, 2020, 01:26:47 PM »
Quote from: fish, barrel, etc. on October 27, 2020, 12:28:47 PM
We can call it "Stan..."
I like it Stan and Lee Park training ground.
Or we can call Fabinho Axa.
Logged
Hats off to Bill on his throne,
He set the club's standards in stone.
Navigating the storm,
Is the Liverpool norm,
You'll never walk alone!

Offline fish, barrel, etc.

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,657
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
« Reply #228 on: October 27, 2020, 02:08:24 PM »
Quote from: Carra-ton on October 27, 2020, 01:26:47 PM
I like it Stan and Lee Park training ground.
Or we can call Fabinho Axa.

 :D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,425
  • BAGs
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
« Reply #229 on: October 28, 2020, 05:14:25 PM »
Apologies if already posted.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eiWeLpaBBtM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eiWeLpaBBtM</a>
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,471
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
« Reply #230 on: October 29, 2020, 03:30:39 PM »
I think this is a new picture. Some of the pitches still not marked out yet.  :D

Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,203
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
« Reply #231 on: November 1, 2020, 10:32:29 AM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on October 27, 2020, 09:39:22 AM
Plus its worth remembering that football is not played under a roof. Whilst you dont want a super windy training ground as stadiums will remove some of the wind, you also dont want a training pitch which removes all wind and rain as it doesnt simulate what youll play in.

It wouldnt prepare them for a cold raining night in Stoke thats for sure.

They've put wind shields in at least.

Pointless moaning about rain, you have to deal with that. We play several games a season in storm like conditions with the wind as well which we have to deal with, but it's not ideal to train in.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,471
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
« Reply #232 on: November 2, 2020, 12:53:00 AM »
Last week at Melwood lads. Countdown begins.  :(
Logged

Offline TheYashLFC

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 238
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
« Reply #233 on: November 5, 2020, 03:21:45 PM »
Quote from: Samie on November  2, 2020, 12:53:00 AM
Last week at Melwood lads. Countdown begins.  :(

Pretty sad but a much needed move.

Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,471
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
« Reply #234 on: November 6, 2020, 12:46:50 PM »
Kloppo saying in press conference that Melwood was good for us but will not be good enough for us in the future. Saying the new site is not just for him but for LFC for the next 500 years.  :D

Quote
Klopp on the new complex in Kirkby: "I was involved in all the useful stuff - pitches, gyms, indoor, all the things we really need. This building isn't for me, it's for LFC for the next 500 years. It must be right."

Quote
Things change and we have to adapt. Melwood is still good but not in the future, so we try to prepare for the future so we leave a really good place and move to an even better one."
« Last Edit: November 6, 2020, 01:52:00 PM by Samie »
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,201
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
« Reply #235 on: November 8, 2020, 11:58:43 AM »
Always going to be sad to leave somewhere with so much history, and losing something of the old school romance in kids (and people who are probably a bit too old!) being able to wheel up the bins for a nosey.

But then I was also sad to see the shitty old changing rooms and narrow stairwell down to the pitch go because I'm a hopeless romantic  ;D

The new facilities obviously look quality. Exciting times for the future of club.
« Last Edit: November 8, 2020, 12:06:33 PM by Indomitable_Carp »
Logged

Online dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,696
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
« Reply #236 on: November 8, 2020, 12:37:32 PM »
Hoping the club do some good content on the move next week to get me through the turgid internationals
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,471
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
« Reply #237 on: November 8, 2020, 02:15:54 PM »
First question that needs to be answered is why does Jurgen need 2 Widescreen Tele's in his swanky new office?  ;D

Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,505
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
« Reply #238 on: November 8, 2020, 05:44:19 PM »
Quote from: Samie on November  8, 2020, 02:15:54 PM
First question that needs to be answered is why does Jurgen need 2 Widescreen Tele's in his swanky new office?  ;D


Got them on a two for and he already has 4 in his toilet.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Matt_Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 79
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
« Reply #239 on: Today at 02:50:30 PM »
We are booked in for training the physios on the Wednesday. Pretty desperate to get the players in the Hydroworx.

Edit - Anyone know when the team is fully moving over?
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 