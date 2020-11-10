« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??  (Read 66920 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,550
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
« Reply #240 on: November 10, 2020, 03:06:02 PM »
After the international break. I guess the likes of Milly and Ox will start training there next week.  Virg can try out the new medical wing.  :D
Logged

Offline Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,669
  • JFT96
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
« Reply #241 on: November 10, 2020, 03:07:02 PM »
Quote from: Samie on November 10, 2020, 03:06:02 PM
After the international break. I guess the likes of Milly and Ox will start training there next week.  Virg can try out the new medical wing.  :D

Thats probably who the hydroworx training is for.
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,647
  • YNWA
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
« Reply #242 on: November 10, 2020, 03:29:41 PM »
Is there ramp access to them or will he walk?
Logged

Offline Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,669
  • JFT96
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
« Reply #243 on: November 10, 2020, 04:21:25 PM »
I believe they're going to winch him in with a crane
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,550
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
« Reply #244 on: November 10, 2020, 07:10:08 PM »
Quote
Liverpool's players will move to the club's new AXA Training Centre in Kirkby on November 17 where Alexander-Arnold will be assessed by the medical department.[Echo]
Logged

Offline calvin

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 141
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
« Reply #245 on: November 10, 2020, 07:10:59 PM »
Quote from: Matt_Red on November 10, 2020, 02:50:30 PM
We are booked in for training the physios on the Wednesday. Pretty desperate to get the players in the Hydroworx.

Edit - Anyone know when the team is fully moving over?


Liverpool's players will move to the club's new AXA Training Centre in Kirkby on November 17 where Alexander-Arnold will be assessed by the medical department. (Liverpool Echo)

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/trent-alexander-arnold-injury-liverpool-19257540
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,798
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
« Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 05:22:28 PM »
With our latest injury curse, thought this was an interesting article highlighting why Klopp was so keen to move on to Kirkby. Hopefully these treatment centres will help the likes of Virgil, Joe and Trent to recover.

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2020/11/injury-rehab-a-key-reason-jurgen-klopp-wanted-liverpools-kirkby-move/
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Matt_Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 81
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
« Reply #247 on: Today at 01:53:33 AM »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 05:22:28 PM
With our latest injury curse, thought this was an interesting article highlighting why Klopp was so keen to move on to Kirkby. Hopefully these treatment centres will help the likes of Virgil, Joe and Trent to recover.

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2020/11/injury-rehab-a-key-reason-jurgen-klopp-wanted-liverpools-kirkby-move/

You can use the Hydroworx within weeks of ACL surgery, it instantly helps the lack of range of motion, knee extension and flexion of the knee and also helps the player/patient gets confidence in his body a lot sooner than standard rehab. It also has special massage attachmenst form the jets that can and should be used to break down scare tissue on a far greater scale than sports a massage ever could. Hopefully we see the benefit of this in the coming months.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,798
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
« Reply #248 on: Today at 08:04:29 AM »
Quote from: Matt_Red on Today at 01:53:33 AM
You can use the Hydroworx within weeks of ACL surgery, it instantly helps the lack of range of motion, knee extension and flexion of the knee and also helps the player/patient gets confidence in his body a lot sooner than standard rehab. It also has special massage attachmenst form the jets that can and should be used to break down scare tissue on a far greater scale than sports a massage ever could. Hopefully we see the benefit of this in the coming months.

Yes. Let's hope so. Joe and Virgil are close as well hopefully it will help both of them in what is a long road to recovery.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 