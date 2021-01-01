It's crazy to think he was arguably the best player in the Bundesliga at one point. His form for Leipzig went downhill in 17/18 after we had wrapped up his signature for the 18/19 season, and he lost his amazing form before joining us. I think that was a big mistake, we should have brought him in sooner.
I've always backed him up because on his day he is a very good footballer, but it's becoming so rare due to his injuries and under-par performances when given a chance.
With Gini leaving (and maybe Ox?) I just can't see Klopp losing 3 midfielders, but honestly I think we should sell before his value drops.
He had a good 17/18 season.
Not sure what you mean by it being a mistake not to bring him in sooner, I could have sworn they tried everything they could to bring him over sooner.
I admit, I am done with Keita now, if they can sell him in the summer, I wouldnt be remotely bothered.
I have no doubts hes a fantastic player when
hes on his game, seen it enough to know, but what is the point when you cant even trust a player at all at this point.