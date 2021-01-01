« previous next »
Offline G a r y

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10200 on: Today at 12:53:31 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 12:43:57 pm
I'd rather invest time in Thiago and Jones to be honest. Only so many enigmatic midfield options a Jurgen Klopp side can carry.
Yep, i'd even throw Elliot into the mix before him
Offline G a r y

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10201 on: Today at 12:56:03 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:42:33 pm
???

We've had much lauded signings who were meant to be the final piece in the jigsaw, and were shite, and we won fuck all whilst they were here. And you think someone who has played a bit-part role in us winning the PL and CL is the most disappointing ever? Find that a bit weird to be honest. Collymore? Kewell? Diouf? Morientes? Aquilani? Fucking hell yeah um...Andy fucking Carroll?!
I'll give you some of them although Collymore and Kewell did alright in their first season, more than Keita has ever done
Offline Simplexity

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10202 on: Today at 01:12:58 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:42:33 pm
???

We've had much lauded signings who were meant to be the final piece in the jigsaw, and were shite, and we won fuck all whilst they were here. And you think someone who has played a bit-part role in us winning the PL and CL is the most disappointing ever? Find that a bit weird to be honest. Collymore? Kewell? Diouf? Morientes? Aquilani? Fucking hell yeah um...Andy fucking Carroll?!

Ehh maybe Collymore. Thought Kewell, Morientes and Aquilani were good players but nothing that would change much.

Never rated Andy Carroll, thought he was a cart horse way before we bought him.

Keita I genuinely believed would be an absolute game changer for us, which it turns out we didn't need. Instead he was just a bit part figure, also weirdly passive and meek.

Edit: Sahin is probably actually the most disappointing for me now that I think about it. What a waste of time he was.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:14:47 pm by Simplexity »
Online Bobinhood

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10203 on: Today at 01:14:03 pm »
Deegan and Krompkamp though. Legends.
Online Coolie High

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10204 on: Today at 01:30:39 pm »
I still like to think Keita has a future here, he doesnt really have many bad games and in some games he has been excellent, if he can stay injury free he could still turn it around... Give him another season and see where we go from there.
Offline Pistolero

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10205 on: Today at 01:35:37 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 12:21:52 pm
It does increasingly look like he is off. Klopp does not trust him at all clear as day.

Probably the most disappointing signing ever for me.

yep, pound for £..and in terms of what we thought he'd bring to the side he's definitely up there....
Online Fromola

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10206 on: Today at 01:36:52 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 12:31:16 pm
I'm increasingly suspicious that the two number 8 slots in our midfield are where creative and progressive midfielders go to die.  The only midfielders who have really excelled in those positions in our current setup are Henderson, Gini and Milner - all three are hardworking, tactically disciplined and don't offer a huge amount of creativity.

None of Ox, Shaq, Keita, Minamino, Thiago or Jones have fulfilled their potential in our 433 and the manager doesn't appear to be sold on them ahead of any of the other three.  If we switch things up next season and play with a double-pivot, then I'd absolutely keep Keita around because that plays to his strengths more and would keep him central, but if we continue with (what's starting to look like) a disjointed and ineffective 433, then I'm not sure he's the man for it.

Injuries have been rotten for us with AM's. Lallana was one of our best players under Klopp until injuries did him. Coutinho was our best player until Barca took him.

Ox was flying until his knee went. Keita has never stayed fit. Minamino has rarely, if ever, been used in midfield (or signed to play there). Similar with Shaq who again has been battered by niggling injuries. Jones has made some impact, but he's a young, raw talent and not ready to play regularly.
Online Fromola

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10207 on: Today at 01:37:19 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:42:33 pm
???

We've had much lauded signings who were meant to be the final piece in the jigsaw, and were shite, and we won fuck all whilst they were here. And you think someone who has played a bit-part role in us winning the PL and CL is the most disappointing ever? Find that a bit weird to be honest. Collymore? Kewell? Diouf? Morientes? Aquilani? Fucking hell yeah um...Andy fucking Carroll?!

Paul Ince!
Online fucking appalled

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10208 on: Today at 02:07:30 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:37:19 pm
Paul Ince!

Yeah Ince too, he was a massive disappointment. Go back a bit further and the guys we signed at the end of Souness or start of Evans reigns were pretty grim too (Clough, Babb, Scales, Ruddock)
Offline Davidbowie

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10209 on: Today at 03:17:22 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:42:33 pm
???

We've had much lauded signings who were meant to be the final piece in the jigsaw, and were shite, and we won fuck all whilst they were here. And you think someone who has played a bit-part role in us winning the PL and CL is the most disappointing ever? Find that a bit weird to be honest. Collymore? Kewell? Diouf? Morientes? Aquilani? Fucking hell yeah um...Andy fucking Carroll?!

If it's 'most' disappointing then Keita isn't top of that list, but he's not that far off it I would say.

Some of the names mentioned turned out to be utter shite, but in the case of Collymore (scored over 25 goals and hit the winner in the iconic Newcastle game), Kewell (scored a couple of merseyside derby goals and started 2 finals), even Andy Carroll can say he managed to score an FA cup semi final derby winning goal.

As for Keita, he's really done nothing of note at all, but the scumbag rat Diouf takes the crown of most disappointing signing ever.
Online Fromola

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10210 on: Today at 03:46:56 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:07:30 pm
Yeah Ince too, he was a massive disappointment. Go back a bit further and the guys we signed at the end of Souness or start of Evans reigns were pretty grim too (Clough, Babb, Scales, Ruddock)

The end of the three foreigner rule fucked us in the 90's. We ended up chasing after Julian Dicks rather than Dennis Irwin, Nigel Clough and Paul Stewart rather than Roy Keane, David James rather than Schmeichel, Mark Walters etc.

Ince was meant to be the midfield general we lacked through the 90's and was hailed as 'the final piece of the jigsaw'/
Online AndyMuller

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10211 on: Today at 03:52:58 pm »
RAWK had me thinking we signed a perfect mix of Vieira and Zidane.
Online jackh

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10212 on: Today at 04:05:38 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 03:52:58 pm
RAWK had me thinking we signed a perfect mix of Vieira and Zidane.

Zideira and Viedane sound like the two Master League greats that never were.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10213 on: Today at 04:13:43 pm »
I didn't have a clue regarding his ability, but lots on here were saying he'd be the best midfielder in the world for us!

Online eeekaj

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10214 on: Today at 04:15:36 pm »
It's crazy to think he was arguably the best player in the Bundesliga at one point. His form for Leipzig went downhill in 17/18 after we had wrapped up his signature for the 18/19 season, and he lost his amazing form before joining us. I think that was a big mistake, we should have brought him in sooner.

I've always backed him up because on his day he is a very good footballer, but it's becoming so rare due to his injuries and under-par performances when given a chance.

With Gini leaving (and maybe Ox?) I just can't see Klopp losing 3 midfielders, but honestly I think we should sell before his value drops.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10215 on: Today at 04:27:55 pm »
Quote from: eeekaj on Today at 04:15:36 pm
It's crazy to think he was arguably the best player in the Bundesliga at one point. His form for Leipzig went downhill in 17/18 after we had wrapped up his signature for the 18/19 season, and he lost his amazing form before joining us. I think that was a big mistake, we should have brought him in sooner.

I've always backed him up because on his day he is a very good footballer, but it's becoming so rare due to his injuries and under-par performances when given a chance.

With Gini leaving (and maybe Ox?) I just can't see Klopp losing 3 midfielders, but honestly I think we should sell before his value drops.

He had a good 17/18 season.

Not sure what you mean by it being a mistake not to bring him in sooner, I could have sworn they tried everything they could to bring him over sooner.

I admit, I am done with Keita now, if they can sell him in the summer, I wouldnt be remotely bothered.

I have no doubts hes a fantastic player when hes on his game, seen it enough to know, but what is the point when you cant even trust a player at all at this point.
Online Fromola

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10216 on: Today at 04:39:37 pm »
We hoped we were getting our own Kante who was the best midfielder in the league at the time.

Keita had a solid first season settling in, as did Fabinho, but he had a few injury problems. As I said here at the time that bastard Guinea coach was going to ruin his career here when he called him up injured to the AFCON.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10217 on: Today at 04:45:34 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 04:05:38 pm
Zideira and Viedane sound like the two Master League greats that never were.
We could sorely do with a Dodo at the base of midfield when Fab is in defence.
