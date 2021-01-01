We've had much lauded signings who were meant to be the final piece in the jigsaw, and were shite, and we won fuck all whilst they were here. And you think someone who has played a bit-part role in us winning the PL and CL is the most disappointing ever? Find that a bit weird to be honest. Collymore? Kewell? Diouf? Morientes? Aquilani? Fucking hell yeah um...Andy fucking Carroll?!
Ehh maybe Collymore. Thought Kewell, Morientes and Aquilani were good players but nothing that would change much.
Never rated Andy Carroll, thought he was a cart horse way before we bought him.
Keita I genuinely believed would be an absolute game changer for us, which it turns out we didn't need. Instead he was just a bit part figure, also weirdly passive and meek.
Edit: Sahin is probably actually the most disappointing for me now that I think about it. What a waste of time he was.