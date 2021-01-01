« previous next »
Naby Keita Watch

G a r y

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #10200 on: Today at 12:53:31 pm
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 12:43:57 pm
I'd rather invest time in Thiago and Jones to be honest. Only so many enigmatic midfield options a Jurgen Klopp side can carry.
Yep, i'd even throw Elliot into the mix before him
G a r y

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #10201 on: Today at 12:56:03 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:42:33 pm
???

We've had much lauded signings who were meant to be the final piece in the jigsaw, and were shite, and we won fuck all whilst they were here. And you think someone who has played a bit-part role in us winning the PL and CL is the most disappointing ever? Find that a bit weird to be honest. Collymore? Kewell? Diouf? Morientes? Aquilani? Fucking hell yeah um...Andy fucking Carroll?!
I'll give you some of them although Collymore and Kewell did alright in their first season, more than Keita has ever done
Simplexity

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #10202 on: Today at 01:12:58 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:42:33 pm
???

We've had much lauded signings who were meant to be the final piece in the jigsaw, and were shite, and we won fuck all whilst they were here. And you think someone who has played a bit-part role in us winning the PL and CL is the most disappointing ever? Find that a bit weird to be honest. Collymore? Kewell? Diouf? Morientes? Aquilani? Fucking hell yeah um...Andy fucking Carroll?!

Ehh maybe Collymore. Thought Kewell, Morientes and Aquilani were good players but nothing that would change much.

Never rated Andy Carroll, thought he was a cart horse way before we bought him.

Keita I genuinely believed would be an absolute game changer for us, which it turns out we didn't need. Instead he was just a bit part figure, also weirdly passive and meek.

Edit: Sahin is probably actually the most disappointing for me now that I think about it. What a waste of time he was.
Bobinhood

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #10203 on: Today at 01:14:03 pm
Deegan and Krompkamp though. Legends.
Coolie High

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #10204 on: Today at 01:30:39 pm
I still like to think Keita has a future here, he doesnt really have many bad games and in some games he has been excellent, if he can stay injury free he could still turn it around... Give him another season and see where we go from there.
Pistolero

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #10205 on: Today at 01:35:37 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 12:21:52 pm
It does increasingly look like he is off. Klopp does not trust him at all clear as day.

Probably the most disappointing signing ever for me.

yep, pound for £..and in terms of what we thought he'd bring to the side he's definitely up there....
Fromola

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #10206 on: Today at 01:36:52 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 12:31:16 pm
I'm increasingly suspicious that the two number 8 slots in our midfield are where creative and progressive midfielders go to die.  The only midfielders who have really excelled in those positions in our current setup are Henderson, Gini and Milner - all three are hardworking, tactically disciplined and don't offer a huge amount of creativity.

None of Ox, Shaq, Keita, Minamino, Thiago or Jones have fulfilled their potential in our 433 and the manager doesn't appear to be sold on them ahead of any of the other three.  If we switch things up next season and play with a double-pivot, then I'd absolutely keep Keita around because that plays to his strengths more and would keep him central, but if we continue with (what's starting to look like) a disjointed and ineffective 433, then I'm not sure he's the man for it.

Injuries have been rotten for us with AM's. Lallana was one of our best players under Klopp until injuries did him. Coutinho was our best player until Barca took him.

Ox was flying until his knee went. Keita has never stayed fit. Minamino has rarely, if ever, been used in midfield (or signed to play there). Similar with Shaq who again has been battered by niggling injuries. Jones has made some impact, but he's a young, raw talent and not ready to play regularly.
Fromola

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #10207 on: Today at 01:37:19 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:42:33 pm
???

We've had much lauded signings who were meant to be the final piece in the jigsaw, and were shite, and we won fuck all whilst they were here. And you think someone who has played a bit-part role in us winning the PL and CL is the most disappointing ever? Find that a bit weird to be honest. Collymore? Kewell? Diouf? Morientes? Aquilani? Fucking hell yeah um...Andy fucking Carroll?!

Paul Ince!
