I'm increasingly suspicious that the two number 8 slots in our midfield are where creative and progressive midfielders go to die. The only midfielders who have really excelled in those positions in our current setup are Henderson, Gini and Milner - all three are hardworking, tactically disciplined and don't offer a huge amount of creativity.



None of Ox, Shaq, Keita, Minamino, Thiago or Jones have fulfilled their potential in our 433 and the manager doesn't appear to be sold on them ahead of any of the other three. If we switch things up next season and play with a double-pivot, then I'd absolutely keep Keita around because that plays to his strengths more and would keep him central, but if we continue with (what's starting to look like) a disjointed and ineffective 433, then I'm not sure he's the man for it.



Injuries have been rotten for us with AM's. Lallana was one of our best players under Klopp until injuries did him. Coutinho was our best player until Barca took him.Ox was flying until his knee went. Keita has never stayed fit. Minamino has rarely, if ever, been used in midfield (or signed to play there). Similar with Shaq who again has been battered by niggling injuries. Jones has made some impact, but he's a young, raw talent and not ready to play regularly.