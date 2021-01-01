It's crazy to think he was arguably the best player in the Bundesliga at one point. His form for Leipzig went downhill in 17/18 after we had wrapped up his signature for the 18/19 season, and he lost his amazing form before joining us. I think that was a big mistake, we should have brought him in sooner.



I've always backed him up because on his day he is a very good footballer, but it's becoming so rare due to his injuries and under-par performances when given a chance.



With Gini leaving (and maybe Ox?) I just can't see Klopp losing 3 midfielders, but honestly I think we should sell before his value drops.