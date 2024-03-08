« previous next »
Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)

Bobinhood

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
March 8, 2024, 09:44:58 pm
Robertson against City will be unrecognizable from the fitness exercise program dont get hurt instructed Robertson against the 5th rate pub team. Rating him on that is a waste of energy. btw the whole team was headless chicken half the time esp in the first half. it didn't matter. Prague were shit. We never left 3rd gear in the whole game, and good.
Mister Flip Flop

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
March 8, 2024, 10:05:11 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on March  8, 2024, 08:01:08 am
he is for sure on the wane
the pace is going.
think Gomez was in line to start at lb vs city if Konate is fit

 :lmao :lmao

Red Beret

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
March 8, 2024, 10:07:33 pm
Oh, is it Robbo's turn to get shit this week?  ;D
newterp

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
March 8, 2024, 10:10:55 pm
Not the comments I expected.
Bjornar

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
March 8, 2024, 11:44:24 pm
Quote from: Draex on March  8, 2024, 09:48:23 am
If he doesn't cut out pushing forward trying to nick the ball and getting passed around then he will let us down. Just be smarter with your press, City won't spurn the chances we gave up last night.

He's a long way away from the 1 man full length pitch press of yesteryear :)

He did get an assist for Diaz against Luton just recently by getting this just right, so it's hardly as if it only works one way when he's taking chances like that.
MD1990

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
March 11, 2024, 08:51:32 am
didnt know he was 30 today.
Old for a full back i do think Robbo's days as a starter under serious threat,
unlucky yesterday great pass to Nunez

Can still be a good player for us but needs to be rotated more now which he will be
It may come down to will he be happy as a rotation player or want to play every game somewhere else
killer-heels

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
March 11, 2024, 09:00:00 am
Quote from: MD1990 on March 11, 2024, 08:51:32 am
didnt know he was 30 today.
Old for a full back i do think Robbo's days as a starter under serious threat,
unlucky yesterday great pass to Nunez

Can still be a good player for us but needs to be rotated more now which he will be
It may come down to will he be happy as a rotation player or want to play every game somewhere else

Its not that old for a full back. Kyle Walker is 33.

His place isnt under threat, I think you are trying to see something that is not there. This forum is hilarious with how they proclaim the pace has disappeared after a bad game.

He is undisputed first choice here. Who is better than him at the club?
MrGrumpy

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
March 11, 2024, 09:27:38 am
Robbo has not had his best season, but hes missed a large chunk of of due to an injury he is still coming back from. Still better than every other left back weve had since Jim Beglin.
MonsLibpool

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
March 11, 2024, 09:35:40 am
Quote from: MD1990 on March 11, 2024, 08:51:32 am
didnt know he was 30 today.
Old for a full back i do think Robbo's days as a starter under serious threat,
unlucky yesterday great pass to Nunez

Can still be a good player for us but needs to be rotated more now which he will be
It may come down to will he be happy as a rotation player or want to play every game somewhere else
We've been rotating him and we've been fine.
Draex

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
March 11, 2024, 09:38:40 am
He was much improved yesterday.
thaddeus

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
March 11, 2024, 09:39:46 am
He did well when he came on.  His link-up play with Diaz is the best of any of our left back options.  Both he and Gomez kept Foden really quiet to the extent that - other than hitting the crossbar when the ball got punched into his face - he didn't offer any threat to our goal.

His set-pieces and crossing in general weren't great though which is unlike him.
nerdster4

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
March 16, 2024, 06:50:27 pm
Happy birthday

Eventually when he retires , or moves to another club , I think antonee Robinson would be a good replacement
mattD

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
March 16, 2024, 07:44:47 pm
Quote from: MrGrumpy on March 11, 2024, 09:27:38 am
Robbo has not had his best season, but hes missed a large chunk of of due to an injury he is still coming back from. Still better than every other left back weve had since Jim Beglin.

Would say he's better than Beglin, our best left back since Kennedy.
Jookie

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
March 16, 2024, 08:30:43 pm
Quote from: nerdster4 on March 16, 2024, 06:50:27 pm
Happy birthday

Eventually when he retires , or moves to another club , I think antonee Robinson would be a good replacement

Antonee Robinson will be 27 at the start of the 2024/25 season (the earliest he could play for us).

If we are looking for a long term Robertson replacement to phase in over the next 18-24 months I doubt itll be a 27 year old.

Ait-Nouri would be a better age profile (23 in August) if we want a Tsimikas replacement who could gradually take over from Robertson.

To be honest I dont think either happens. Robertson as starting LB, Trent at RB with Tsimikas, Bradley and Gomez providing depth is what Id expect going into 2024/25. I think Robertson has another season or 2 as starting left back.
Bobinhood

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
March 16, 2024, 10:56:18 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on March 11, 2024, 08:51:32 am
didnt know he was 30 today.
Old for a full back i do think Robbo's days as a starter under serious threat,
unlucky yesterday great pass to Nunez

Can still be a good player for us but needs to be rotated more now which he will be
It may come down to will he be happy as a rotation player or want to play every game somewhere else

Correct me if I'm wrong, but didn't you completely write off Gomez in last summers transfer thread?  Robbos comin off a major injury that by its nature is robustness-limiting. His shoulders good enough to not break under regular usage right now, but id be surprised if it wasn't a while untill hits top messi shoving shithousery levels and even his speed and number of runs may suffer for a while.

tbf prior to the injury his level this year and last has me quietly concerned as well compared to his pomp. also tbf his pre injury defence remained high quality just not quite as much going forward. However its way too early to give up yet, could be fatigue could be tactical could be lingering injurys or just a run of bad form. Last years a pass for everyone imo, just one of those things best moved on from.

I wouldn't be at all surprised to see him make a major presence of himself once again in due course.   

Schmidt

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Yesterday at 11:58:39 am
Quote from: Jookie on March 16, 2024, 08:30:43 pm
Antonee Robinson will be 27 at the start of the 2024/25 season (the earliest he could play for us).

If we are looking for a long term Robertson replacement to phase in over the next 18-24 months I doubt itll be a 27 year old.

Ait-Nouri would be a better age profile (23 in August) if we want a Tsimikas replacement who could gradually take over from Robertson.

To be honest I dont think either happens. Robertson as starting LB, Trent at RB with Tsimikas, Bradley and Gomez providing depth is what Id expect going into 2024/25. I think Robertson has another season or 2 as starting left back.

I think with Edwards and Hughes coming in the odds of Andy getting a contract extension have dropped significantly.

If our interest in Ait-Nouri is genuine, then with Wolves being in a bit of a tough spot financially I can see us moving for him this summer. It's potentially ideal; we get a replacement without relying on them to hit the ground running, there's genuine competition to start the big games and we can rotate them to keep them both fresh and fit.

If Robertson doesn't want to rotate and decides instead to move on I think Edwards/Huges might see the positives in that, as we'd be getting big wages off the books and a fee for a player already close to the end of his time here.

Depending on whether Andy stays or goes I think we might look to move Tsimikas on, he's a good player but not quite physically at the level to be first choice for us, and he's reaching the age where his transfer value might start to dip.
Kansti

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Today at 02:21:36 am
Kills our attack way too often imo.
Samie

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Today at 02:56:12 am
He has no right foot and his best days are gone. Should be a backup from next season and we need a new first choice Left Back. We've been rumoured to be getting one.
RedG13

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Today at 06:39:58 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:58:39 am
I think with Edwards and Hughes coming in the odds of Andy getting a contract extension have dropped significantly.

If our interest in Ait-Nouri is genuine, then with Wolves being in a bit of a tough spot financially I can see us moving for him this summer. It's potentially ideal; we get a replacement without relying on them to hit the ground running, there's genuine competition to start the big games and we can rotate them to keep them both fresh and fit.

If Robertson doesn't want to rotate and decides instead to move on I think Edwards/Huges might see the positives in that, as we'd be getting big wages off the books and a fee for a player already close to the end of his time here.

Depending on whether Andy stays or goes I think we might look to move Tsimikas on, he's a good player but not quite physically at the level to be first choice for us, and he's reaching the age where his transfer value might start to dip.
He signed through 2026. Why would he even be priority to extend this summer?
Trent, Virgil and Mo are much more likely to be priority to extend
Knight

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Today at 06:44:34 am
With Robertson the early signs were there last season and I hoped it was just a blip, like it was for a bunch of players, but those signs are still there this season. It wouldnt be good to have him as our first choice LB next season.
Caston

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Today at 06:45:59 am
I agree with most on here. I dont think next season we should have the same options at LB.

AndyMuller

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Today at 07:13:19 am
He is terrible at shooting I know that much.
ValiantInstance

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Today at 07:26:48 am
Quote from: nerdster4 on March 16, 2024, 06:50:27 pm
Happy birthday

Eventually when he retires , or moves to another club , I think antonee Robinson would be a good replacement
"Happy birthday, now fuck off!" :lmao
William Regal

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Today at 08:57:19 am
Some bizarre comments in here for me, Robertson had a good game imo, infact we were pretty much dominating the game prior to him being substituted for Bradley.
Saltashscouse

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Today at 09:26:59 am
Robbo is so frustrating being so one footed, the amount of times he gets down the line cuts back from a defender and absolutely will not use his right foot to send in a cross , because he goes back onto his left foot the play breaks down .

Tsimikas will beat a man down the left cut back and cross with his right foot keeping play moving
Yorkykopite

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Today at 09:52:48 am
Another poorish game from Robertson. His first touch drives me mad. Even when he receives the ball in plenty of space his first touch tends to leave the ball too close to his body. It means he can't accelerate into a second touch and use the space in front of him. In fact the opposite happens almost every time. The ball is plonked so close to his body that it invites the opposition defender to close the space down quickly and......Robbo takes the negative option and turns towards Van Dijk for safety. Another possible line of attack snuffed out.
robertobaggio37

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Today at 10:03:14 am
Baffled we're still persisting with his corners
MD1990

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Today at 10:06:54 am
robertson was good yesterday dont get the criticism of him.
William Regal

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Today at 10:24:05 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:06:54 am
robertson was good yesterday dont get the criticism of him.

He was, probably his best performance since his return from the shoulder injury.  if we saw it out at 2-1 this place would have been praising him.  We conceded 1 and were the best team in his 75 mins on the pitch, we conceded 3 and were 2nd best the 45 minutes that he was off the pitch.
Hestoic

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Today at 11:57:55 am
Made a huge tackle in denying one of their mutant lizards from scoring. Thought he had a decent game but we would be talking about one of the greatest left backs ever to exist if he knew how to put the ball in the back of the net.
Coolie High

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Today at 12:21:39 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:52:48 am
Another poorish game from Robertson. His first touch drives me mad. Even when he receives the ball in plenty of space his first touch tends to leave the ball too close to his body. It means he can't accelerate into a second touch and use the space in front of him. In fact the opposite happens almost every time. The ball is plonked so close to his body that it invites the opposition defender to close the space down quickly and......Robbo takes the negative option and turns towards Van Dijk for safety. Another possible line of attack snuffed out.

Noticed this too but you explained it perfectly.
