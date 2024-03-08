Antonee Robinson will be 27 at the start of the 2024/25 season (the earliest he could play for us).



If we are looking for a long term Robertson replacement to phase in over the next 18-24 months I doubt itll be a 27 year old.



Ait-Nouri would be a better age profile (23 in August) if we want a Tsimikas replacement who could gradually take over from Robertson.



To be honest I dont think either happens. Robertson as starting LB, Trent at RB with Tsimikas, Bradley and Gomez providing depth is what Id expect going into 2024/25. I think Robertson has another season or 2 as starting left back.



I think with Edwards and Hughes coming in the odds of Andy getting a contract extension have dropped significantly.If our interest in Ait-Nouri is genuine, then with Wolves being in a bit of a tough spot financially I can see us moving for him this summer. It's potentially ideal; we get a replacement without relying on them to hit the ground running, there's genuine competition to start the big games and we can rotate them to keep them both fresh and fit.If Robertson doesn't want to rotate and decides instead to move on I think Edwards/Huges might see the positives in that, as we'd be getting big wages off the books and a fee for a player already close to the end of his time here.Depending on whether Andy stays or goes I think we might look to move Tsimikas on, he's a good player but not quite physically at the level to be first choice for us, and he's reaching the age where his transfer value might start to dip.