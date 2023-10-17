« previous next »
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
October 17, 2023, 02:00:18 pm
Quote from: tubby on October 17, 2023, 01:54:07 pm
The club these days are notoriously quiet on lengthy injuries.  They don't even usually confirm what the injury is.
yep, that seems to be the approach these days. I believe we never actually heard a definitive on Cody's injury?  not sure why that's been adopted - what's the upside?
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
October 17, 2023, 02:02:51 pm
Quote from: SamLad on October 17, 2023, 02:00:18 pm
yep, that seems to be the approach these days. I believe we never actually heard a definitive on Cody's injury?  not sure why that's been adopted - what's the upside?

Dunno, lets the player just get on with their rehab without any pressure because no one knows what the injury is?  Maybe some players just want to keep it private.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
October 17, 2023, 02:06:28 pm
Quote from: tubby on October 17, 2023, 02:02:51 pm
Dunno, lets the player just get on with their rehab without any pressure because no one knows what the injury is?  Maybe some players just want to keep it private.
possibly, but it does seem to be across the board these days.

in ice hockey it's not uncommon for a team to say that a player has "a lower body injury" and leave it at that - the idea being that when he's back playing, you don't want oppo teams to target his (left leg or whatever) when they are slamming into him and put him out again.

doesn't translate to football though.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
October 17, 2023, 07:10:15 pm
Is the echo headline scaremongering here..? 

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-wait-andy-robertson-injury-27928706

Fears he may need an operation. Doesnt say that they are the clubs fears..

Then again, not hearing anything yet dies make you worry
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
October 17, 2023, 07:37:49 pm
Quote from: SamLad on October 17, 2023, 02:06:28 pm
possibly, but it does seem to be across the board these days.

in ice hockey it's not uncommon for a team to say that a player has "a lower body injury" and leave it at that - the idea being that when he's back playing, you don't want oppo teams to target his (left leg or whatever) when they are slamming into him and put him out again.

doesn't translate to football though.
It just be undisclosed in the NHL. Also teams in NHL are required to put out injury reports
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
October 17, 2023, 09:55:20 pm
Quote from: SamLad on October 16, 2023, 10:57:59 pm
you interpret that as a good sign?

Nope. Just good that there hasn't been a peep from the club so far. There is no benefit from making a statement at this stage. Sure we'll find out Friday at the press conference.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Yesterday at 05:45:54 pm
Pictures circulating of him in a sling, not sure if that even means anything as surely he'd have one  at this point in his recovery regardless of the length of his injury.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Yesterday at 06:15:07 pm
Liverpool handed fresh injury nightmare with Andy Robertson possibly out for 'four months'

https://www.express.co.uk/sport/football/1825324/Liverpool-injury-news-Andy-Robertson-surgery-four-months
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Yesterday at 06:28:11 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:15:07 pm
Liverpool handed fresh injury nightmare with Andy Robertson possibly out for 'four months'

https://www.express.co.uk/sport/football/1825324/Liverpool-injury-news-Andy-Robertson-surgery-four-months

So likely to be out until February, wonderful news.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Yesterday at 06:46:37 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 06:28:11 pm
So likely to be out until February, wonderful news.

"Worst case scenario"

Seems a non-story currently.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Yesterday at 06:57:10 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:15:07 pm
Liverpool handed fresh injury nightmare with Andy Robertson possibly out for 'four months'

https://www.express.co.uk/sport/football/1825324/Liverpool-injury-news-Andy-Robertson-surgery-four-months

Liverpool are yet to find out the true extent of the injury after Robertson returned to the club earlier this week to undergo further tests. They're waiting on scan results, but the Times have revealed the worst-case scenario would see Robertson ruled out for up to four months.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Yesterday at 08:33:30 pm
I hate that the non-news from the club allows these doomsday things to hit the airwaves.  if the club is waiting for more test results, why don't they just say so?
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Yesterday at 08:42:24 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:33:30 pm
I hate that the non-news from the club allows these doomsday things to hit the airwaves.  if the club is waiting for more test results, why don't they just say so?

The article literally says they are waiting on it. The club saying so would do nothing for any journo trying to fill column inches or idiot who wants to read such articles and think the worst.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Yesterday at 08:47:27 pm
Couldn't have come at a worse time this injury, just as we realise Kostas is shite, Jock FC go and fuck up our Andy. Disgraceful.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Yesterday at 09:39:30 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 08:42:24 pm
The article literally says they are waiting on it. The club saying so would do nothing for any journo trying to fill column inches or idiot who wants to read such articles and think the worst.
I know that, I just think this season the club is doing all it can to say as little as possible.

we still haven't been told what Cody's injury was.  He's been "being assessed" since Oct 6th.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Yesterday at 09:57:26 pm
Hope for a speedy recovery.

Hate international breaks with a passion.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Yesterday at 10:16:04 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:39:30 pm
I know that, I just think this season the club is doing all it can to say as little as possible.

we still haven't been told what Cody's injury was.  He's been "being assessed" since Oct 6th.

The club has always been quite coy on injury issues, and rightly so for the most part for both privacy for the player and for less "wen" and "why not" as it approaches a set time (be it by the club or the many amateur docs out there who set a time for being out for each injury).

The club will likely speak up when they know something, until then it's silly to expect anything. This constant need for up to the minute info is just not gonna happen.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Yesterday at 10:37:06 pm
Quote from: PIPA23 on Yesterday at 09:57:26 pm
Hope for a speedy recovery.

Hate international breaks with a passion.

Its a dislocation, apparently.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Yesterday at 10:46:16 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 10:37:06 pm
Its a dislocation, apparently.

dis location, dat location. Its all in the shoulder somewhere.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Yesterday at 10:57:54 pm
Think Pipas here to Humerus.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Yesterday at 11:25:54 pm
Maddock is saying up to 10 weeks.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Today at 12:14:16 am
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 10:46:16 pm
dis location, dat location. Its all in the shoulder somewhere.

Wait, so Robbo took a shit on the hard shoulder?
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Today at 05:53:23 am
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 10:57:54 pm
Think Pipas here to Humerus.
Why are you so Acromion-ous, or are you Scapula-ting?
