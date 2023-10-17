« previous next »
Author Topic: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6400 on: October 17, 2023, 02:00:18 pm »
Quote from: tubby on October 17, 2023, 01:54:07 pm
The club these days are notoriously quiet on lengthy injuries.  They don't even usually confirm what the injury is.
yep, that seems to be the approach these days. I believe we never actually heard a definitive on Cody's injury?  not sure why that's been adopted - what's the upside?
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6401 on: October 17, 2023, 02:02:51 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October 17, 2023, 02:00:18 pm
yep, that seems to be the approach these days. I believe we never actually heard a definitive on Cody's injury?  not sure why that's been adopted - what's the upside?

Dunno, lets the player just get on with their rehab without any pressure because no one knows what the injury is?  Maybe some players just want to keep it private.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6402 on: October 17, 2023, 02:06:28 pm »
Quote from: tubby on October 17, 2023, 02:02:51 pm
Dunno, lets the player just get on with their rehab without any pressure because no one knows what the injury is?  Maybe some players just want to keep it private.
possibly, but it does seem to be across the board these days.

in ice hockey it's not uncommon for a team to say that a player has "a lower body injury" and leave it at that - the idea being that when he's back playing, you don't want oppo teams to target his (left leg or whatever) when they are slamming into him and put him out again.

doesn't translate to football though.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6403 on: October 17, 2023, 07:10:15 pm »
Is the echo headline scaremongering here..? 

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-wait-andy-robertson-injury-27928706

Fears he may need an operation. Doesnt say that they are the clubs fears..

Then again, not hearing anything yet dies make you worry
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6404 on: October 17, 2023, 07:37:49 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October 17, 2023, 02:06:28 pm
possibly, but it does seem to be across the board these days.

in ice hockey it's not uncommon for a team to say that a player has "a lower body injury" and leave it at that - the idea being that when he's back playing, you don't want oppo teams to target his (left leg or whatever) when they are slamming into him and put him out again.

doesn't translate to football though.
It just be undisclosed in the NHL. Also teams in NHL are required to put out injury reports
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6405 on: October 17, 2023, 09:55:20 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October 16, 2023, 10:57:59 pm
you interpret that as a good sign?

Nope. Just good that there hasn't been a peep from the club so far. There is no benefit from making a statement at this stage. Sure we'll find out Friday at the press conference.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6406 on: October 18, 2023, 05:45:54 pm »
Pictures circulating of him in a sling, not sure if that even means anything as surely he'd have one  at this point in his recovery regardless of the length of his injury.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6407 on: October 18, 2023, 06:15:07 pm »
Liverpool handed fresh injury nightmare with Andy Robertson possibly out for 'four months'

https://www.express.co.uk/sport/football/1825324/Liverpool-injury-news-Andy-Robertson-surgery-four-months
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6408 on: October 18, 2023, 06:28:11 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October 18, 2023, 06:15:07 pm
Liverpool handed fresh injury nightmare with Andy Robertson possibly out for 'four months'

https://www.express.co.uk/sport/football/1825324/Liverpool-injury-news-Andy-Robertson-surgery-four-months

So likely to be out until February, wonderful news.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6409 on: October 18, 2023, 06:46:37 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on October 18, 2023, 06:28:11 pm
So likely to be out until February, wonderful news.

"Worst case scenario"

Seems a non-story currently.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6410 on: October 18, 2023, 06:57:10 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October 18, 2023, 06:15:07 pm
Liverpool handed fresh injury nightmare with Andy Robertson possibly out for 'four months'

https://www.express.co.uk/sport/football/1825324/Liverpool-injury-news-Andy-Robertson-surgery-four-months

Liverpool are yet to find out the true extent of the injury after Robertson returned to the club earlier this week to undergo further tests. They're waiting on scan results, but the Times have revealed the worst-case scenario would see Robertson ruled out for up to four months.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6411 on: October 18, 2023, 08:33:30 pm »
I hate that the non-news from the club allows these doomsday things to hit the airwaves.  if the club is waiting for more test results, why don't they just say so?
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6412 on: October 18, 2023, 08:42:24 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October 18, 2023, 08:33:30 pm
I hate that the non-news from the club allows these doomsday things to hit the airwaves.  if the club is waiting for more test results, why don't they just say so?

The article literally says they are waiting on it. The club saying so would do nothing for any journo trying to fill column inches or idiot who wants to read such articles and think the worst.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6413 on: October 18, 2023, 08:47:27 pm »
Couldn't have come at a worse time this injury, just as we realise Kostas is shite, Jock FC go and fuck up our Andy. Disgraceful.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6414 on: October 18, 2023, 09:39:30 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on October 18, 2023, 08:42:24 pm
The article literally says they are waiting on it. The club saying so would do nothing for any journo trying to fill column inches or idiot who wants to read such articles and think the worst.
I know that, I just think this season the club is doing all it can to say as little as possible.

we still haven't been told what Cody's injury was.  He's been "being assessed" since Oct 6th.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6415 on: October 18, 2023, 09:57:26 pm »
Hope for a speedy recovery.

Hate international breaks with a passion.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6416 on: October 18, 2023, 10:16:04 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October 18, 2023, 09:39:30 pm
I know that, I just think this season the club is doing all it can to say as little as possible.

we still haven't been told what Cody's injury was.  He's been "being assessed" since Oct 6th.

The club has always been quite coy on injury issues, and rightly so for the most part for both privacy for the player and for less "wen" and "why not" as it approaches a set time (be it by the club or the many amateur docs out there who set a time for being out for each injury).

The club will likely speak up when they know something, until then it's silly to expect anything. This constant need for up to the minute info is just not gonna happen.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6417 on: October 18, 2023, 10:37:06 pm »
Quote from: PIPA23 on October 18, 2023, 09:57:26 pm
Hope for a speedy recovery.

Hate international breaks with a passion.

Its a dislocation, apparently.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6418 on: October 18, 2023, 10:46:16 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on October 18, 2023, 10:37:06 pm
Its a dislocation, apparently.

dis location, dat location. Its all in the shoulder somewhere.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6419 on: October 18, 2023, 10:57:54 pm »
Think Pipas here to Humerus.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6420 on: October 18, 2023, 11:25:54 pm »
Maddock is saying up to 10 weeks.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6421 on: October 19, 2023, 12:14:16 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on October 18, 2023, 10:46:16 pm
dis location, dat location. Its all in the shoulder somewhere.

Wait, so Robbo took a shit on the hard shoulder?
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6422 on: October 19, 2023, 05:53:23 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on October 18, 2023, 10:57:54 pm
Think Pipas here to Humerus.
Why are you so Acromion-ous, or are you Scapula-ting?
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6423 on: October 19, 2023, 09:20:59 am »
Quote from: farawayred on October 19, 2023, 05:53:23 am
Why are you so Acromion-ous, or are you Scapula-ting?

You're very tight, are you a bursar?
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6424 on: October 19, 2023, 09:39:53 am »
He's probably just being rotatored.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6425 on: October 19, 2023, 09:41:49 am »
Giving this thread the cold shoulder until theres better news
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6426 on: October 19, 2023, 02:33:47 pm »
whoever started the shitty puns needs to shoulder responsibility for derailing the thread, even if it was an off the cuff remark
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6427 on: October 19, 2023, 02:39:43 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on October 19, 2023, 02:33:47 pm
whoever started the shitty puns needs to shoulder responsibility for derailing the thread, even if it was an off the cuff remark
No need to start getting shirty.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6428 on: October 20, 2023, 02:06:41 pm »
Needs surgery according to Jurgen.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6429 on: January 5, 2024, 05:06:36 pm »
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6430 on: January 5, 2024, 05:10:44 pm »
Training montage on Insta would suggest he cant be more than a few weeks away from being back involved. How good would it be to have him back for the Chelsea and Arsenal league games?
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6431 on: January 5, 2024, 05:18:47 pm »
Quote from: Higgins79 on January  5, 2024, 05:10:44 pm
Training montage on Insta would suggest he cant be more than a few weeks away from being back involved. How good would it be to have him back for the Chelsea and Arsenal league games?

Would be huge, and it sounds like he'll be ready for then.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6432 on: January 5, 2024, 05:37:13 pm »
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6433 on: January 5, 2024, 05:44:28 pm »
Anyone actually know how long Tsimikas is out for?
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6434 on: January 5, 2024, 05:48:26 pm »
Quote from: Higgins79 on January  5, 2024, 05:10:44 pm
Training montage on Insta would suggest he cant be more than a few weeks away from being back involved. How good would it be to have him back for the Chelsea and Arsenal league games?
Training on his own, though, so have to see when he's considered ready for group training with the associated contact risks.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6435 on: Yesterday at 06:12:08 am »
Quote from: No666 on January  5, 2024, 05:48:26 pm
Training on his own, though, so have to see when he's considered ready for group training with the associated contact risks.
One of the training routines is running alongside each other, shoulder charge and separate, that'll be a tester for him
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6436 on: Yesterday at 07:45:39 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on January  5, 2024, 05:44:28 pm
Anyone actually know how long Tsimikas is out for?
sometime in February according to Greek media. He's already started light fitness training
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6437 on: Yesterday at 07:48:35 pm »
Quote from: benitezexpletives on Yesterday at 07:45:39 pm
sometime in February according to Greek media. He's already started light fitness training

The Greek media is also saying that Andy Robertson is out until 2026.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6438 on: Yesterday at 10:00:54 pm »
It's all Greek to me.  :-\
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6439 on: Today at 03:55:51 am »
Quote from: 4pool on January  5, 2024, 05:37:13 pm
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/NLMYX7fQWuQ

Good to see that they used his time out to install another battery pack on his back so he'll be going even harder for longer... ;)
