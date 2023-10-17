I know that, I just think this season the club is doing all it can to say as little as possible.



we still haven't been told what Cody's injury was. He's been "being assessed" since Oct 6th.



The club has always been quite coy on injury issues, and rightly so for the most part for both privacy for the player and for less "wen" and "why not" as it approaches a set time (be it by the club or the many amateur docs out there who set a time for being out for each injury).The club will likely speak up when they know something, until then it's silly to expect anything. This constant need for up to the minute info is just not gonna happen.