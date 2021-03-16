That said, Robertson seems much less dangerous offensively. Maybe its just those ahead of him, mainly Mane, being neutered.
But starting to hate his corners now, and every time the ball is on his right foot, I shudder...
If he can double down on his strengths- Bomb down the flank at pace, and whack it in hard with his left into the danger area, then he'll be fine.
Looking up and trying to pick up players with precision is really slowing him down I think, and he is not good enough for too much tiki taka intricacy or placed shots or cross.
Do what you do best, Andy!