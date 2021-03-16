Tsimikas looks like he's slowly coming back into fitness, gotta give Robertson a rest or two in the coming months.



If the Simon Hughes article in The Athletic over the weekend is to be believed then the plan was to rest Robertson and Trent more often this season. The injuries at centre back and ever revolving cb partnerships and midfield 3 have made that harder. The article also suggested that Tsimikas hasn't shown enough in training to indicate he's got to grips with the tactical demands of the system. Injuries probably haven't helped him in that regard. Same article suggested the same for Ben Davies and even said Thiago is still coming to terms with the demands of Klopp's systems and in particular the counter press components.I think Robertson has really struggled for months. Arguably been one of our poorer performers from an offensive perspective. He's been OK defensively. Last night was more of the same. Reasonably solid defensively though Traore gave him a few difficulties. Distribution was below average and offered little from an offensive perspective.I'm sure Robertson just needs a break but he's miles below the levels required in this system. Levels that he set for himself. Will be interesting what we do around full back this summer since there are significant questions about the back ups for both left and right back and whether either should form part of the squad next season. We can't have another season where TAA and Robertson are playing >90% of the time.