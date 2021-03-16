« previous next »
Author Topic: Just Fucking Robertson...  (Read 471725 times)

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4240 on: March 16, 2021, 11:32:00 am »
Crazy that weve not been able to give him a breather at all. Is tsimikas deemed not good enough? Games like Fulham at home where we rested half the team and he still played. Dont remember the last time he had a breather. Looks like hell be away on international duty and can picture him clocking more minutes.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4241 on: March 16, 2021, 11:34:06 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on March 16, 2021, 11:32:00 am
Crazy that weve not been able to give him a breather at all. Is tsimikas deemed not good enough? Games like Fulham at home where we rested half the team and he still played. Dont remember the last time he had a breather. Looks like hell be away on international duty and can picture him clocking more minutes.

Dont think hes really been fit enough.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4242 on: March 16, 2021, 11:35:38 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on March 16, 2021, 11:32:00 am
Crazy that weve not been able to give him a breather at all. Is tsimikas deemed not good enough? Games like Fulham at home where we rested half the team and he still played. Dont remember the last time he had a breather. Looks like hell be away on international duty and can picture him clocking more minutes.

I dont think it will be long before we know for sure whether we get top four or not. Fail to beat Arsenal and if Chelsea win then that would have us 7 or 8 points behind 4th. At that point you imagine Klopp will make sure he plays no more than one game a week.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4243 on: March 16, 2021, 11:36:45 am »
Its hard to rest Robbo too. VVD and Gomez have been out all season, Matip most of it, Hendo big chunks of it and Fabinho a decent amount of it. As much as we want to rest him and Trent, apart from Ali they're the only two members of the back, what, 7 we've been able to consistently pick this season.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4244 on: March 16, 2021, 01:35:15 pm »
Tsimikas looks like he's slowly coming back into fitness, gotta give Robertson a rest or two in the coming months.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4245 on: March 16, 2021, 02:44:16 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on March 16, 2021, 01:35:15 pm
Tsimikas looks like he's slowly coming back into fitness, gotta give Robertson a rest or two in the coming months.

If the Simon Hughes article in The Athletic over the weekend is to be believed then the plan was to rest Robertson and Trent more often this season. The injuries at centre back and ever revolving cb partnerships and midfield 3 have made that harder. The article also suggested that Tsimikas hasn't shown enough in training to indicate he's got to grips with the tactical demands of the system. Injuries probably haven't helped him in that regard. Same article suggested the same for Ben Davies and even said Thiago is still coming to terms with the demands of Klopp's systems and in particular the counter press components.

I think Robertson has really struggled for months. Arguably been one of our poorer performers from an offensive perspective. He's been OK defensively. Last night was more of the same. Reasonably solid defensively though Traore gave him a few difficulties. Distribution was below average and offered little from an offensive perspective.

I'm sure Robertson just needs a break but he's miles below the levels required in this system. Levels that he set for himself. Will be interesting what we do around full back this summer since there are significant questions about the back ups for both left and right back and whether either should form part of the squad next season. We can't have another season where TAA and Robertson are playing >90% of the time.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4246 on: March 22, 2021, 01:40:21 pm »
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4247 on: April 7, 2021, 04:50:40 am »
What's going on with him at the moment - he can't seem to pass or cross the ball to a teammate anymore. His first 30 minutes today were the worst I've seen him play.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4248 on: April 7, 2021, 02:41:42 pm »
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on April  7, 2021, 04:50:40 am
What's going on with him at the moment - he can't seem to pass or cross the ball to a teammate anymore. His first 30 minutes today were the worst I've seen him play.

Love Robertson and the way he's portrayed all of us out there on the pitch during the last few seasons.

Do sometimes wonder if he struggles to perform as well in a team dominating the ball and tasked with building moves against organised units though, compared to how he does when he's involved in quick transitions and instinctive one/two-touch interplay and by-line work.  I tend to think he excels at that instinctive/reactionary stuff, but that what he lacks a bit is the planned/responsive approach.  A bit like Bobby in that sense, too - players who we get the most from when we're overwhelming opponents rather than sizing them up.

He's probably just fucking knackered though.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4249 on: April 17, 2021, 04:25:05 am »
Way over 4500 minutes now for the season between club and country. For all the stick Trent has got I think Robbo has dropped way off at this point.  The thought that we would have dropped more points in sitting him is mind blowing.  Theres so many games now where nothing really happened for him that it doesnt seem possible he needed to play all of those minutes. He might have the most minutes in all of Europe as far I can tell, crazy.

I almost wonder if this Covid season is going to make for shorter careers with what has been asked of the players.  I hope Im wrong but it wouldnt surprise me in the least.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4250 on: April 17, 2021, 08:22:03 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on April 17, 2021, 04:25:05 am
Way over 4500 minutes now for the season between club and country. For all the stick Trent has got I think Robbo has dropped way off at this point.  The thought that we would have dropped more points in sitting him is mind blowing.  Theres so many games now where nothing really happened for him that it doesnt seem possible he needed to play all of those minutes. He might have the most minutes in all of Europe as far I can tell, crazy.

I almost wonder if this Covid season is going to make for shorter careers with what has been asked of the players.  I hope Im wrong but it wouldnt surprise me in the least.

Good points. But He is still putting a shift in. Where his game has dropped off is hes gone from putting laser guided crosses in every match to not being able to beat the first man. No Idea why. I would say he is better when we are countering and he has got runners to aim at with defenders facing their own goal. Now we are more noticeably slower in our attacking build up so he stops and checks and will pass inside or put it into a set defense.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4251 on: April 17, 2021, 09:01:35 am »
Our left side with Virgil-Robbo-Mane was terrific. Virgil was a big factor for that chain to work from bottom to top.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4252 on: April 17, 2021, 09:04:41 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on April 17, 2021, 04:25:05 am
Way over 4500 minutes now for the season between club and country. For all the stick Trent has got I think Robbo has dropped way off at this point.  The thought that we would have dropped more points in sitting him is mind blowing.  Theres so many games now where nothing really happened for him that it doesnt seem possible he needed to play all of those minutes. He might have the most minutes in all of Europe as far I can tell, crazy.

I almost wonder if this Covid season is going to make for shorter careers with what has been asked of the players.  I hope Im wrong but it wouldnt surprise me in the least.

It's top level football in general that is doing that. There's more games and competitions every season and many players are burning out faster. Look no further than Bobby.

Players need looking after better and for club and country Robbo hasn't been done any favours this season and now he's got to go off to the Euros. At least he's got to this point of his career without playing international tournaments. The South American lads have Copa Americas every other year on top of the World Cup and the brutal qualifiers. Now in Europe we've got the Nation's League nonsense.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4253 on: April 18, 2021, 01:07:21 am »
Quote from: Fromola on April 17, 2021, 09:04:41 am
It's top level football in general that is doing that. There's more games and competitions every season and many players are burning out faster. Look no further than Bobby.

Players need looking after better and for club and country Robbo hasn't been done any favours this season and now he's got to go off to the Euros. At least he's got to this point of his career without playing international tournaments. The South American lads have Copa Americas every other year on top of the World Cup and the brutal qualifiers. Now in Europe we've got the Nation's League nonsense.

Sports science has progressed a lot and players/clubs are very disciplined with their diet and fitness regimens. I think careers will get longer. You only have to look at the likes of Messi, Lewandowski, Ronaldo, Ibra still play at a very high level. They have been doing it for years both at club and national teams.

As far as Robertson, he has struggled offensively this season. It could be due to our CB injuries. He has 5 assists this season compared to 12 last year. Aaron Cresswell(7) and Lucas Digne(6) have more assists than him.

Now I do think he had a very high number of assists for a defender last year, so it was bound to drop a bit. But we still would have expected more and even watching him play, you can see his deliveries have been lacking lately. Also miss his marauding runs from the deep taking players out with pure pace and aggression.

Hopefully he can regain last season's level next year with VVD and Gomez back. He is one of my favorite LFC players.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4254 on: April 19, 2021, 10:05:55 pm »
Shame Tsimikas hasnt been able to contribute. Robbo has been poor recently in the final third. Over hits everything.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4255 on: April 19, 2021, 10:07:09 pm »
I dunno, he's not getting caught out defensively and he's still up and down the wing all day.  It's just not coming together for him in the final third - maybe because of the adjustment opposing teams have made to counter our wide play.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4256 on: April 19, 2021, 10:09:32 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on April 19, 2021, 10:07:09 pm
I dunno, he's not getting caught out defensively and he's still up and down the wing all day.  It's just not coming together for him in the final third - maybe because of the adjustment opposing teams have made to counter our wide play.

I really would appreciate someone finding a website with heat maps that shows this.  Not singling you out but it's the same as the Trent conversation as my eyes are telling me this isn't true but I don't really know.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4257 on: April 19, 2021, 10:10:02 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on April 19, 2021, 10:05:55 pm
Shame Tsimikas hasnt been able to contribute. Robbo has been poor recently in the final third. Over hits everything.

It's tiredness mate. He's wiped. Brain, co-ordination, finer decision making all off. We'll be lucky if he gets through the season intact. If he does, consider it a major bonus. It all goes back to Pickford the lunatic.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4258 on: April 19, 2021, 10:10:33 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on April 19, 2021, 10:09:32 pm
I really would appreciate someone finding a website with heat maps that shows this.  Not singling you out but it's the same as the Trent conversation as my eyes are telling me this isn't true but I don't really know.

That he's not running as much, or that he's getting shut down because of opposition tactics?
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4259 on: April 19, 2021, 10:26:34 pm »
Lad needs some time off. When's last assist he got?
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4260 on: April 19, 2021, 10:34:16 pm »
Never mind an assist he cant even beat the first man with his crosses at the moment.

That opportunity to lay the ball on to make it 2-0 was just so poor.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4261 on: April 19, 2021, 11:01:20 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on April 19, 2021, 10:10:33 pm
That he's not running as much, or that he's getting shut down because of opposition tactics?

That's he's taking up the same attacking positions as last season.  I truly don't believe that either Trent or Robbo are spending the same amount of time in the same areas of the pitch but I don't have any way to know one way or the other for sure.  The stats say everything is about the same they're just doing it worse but in watching that game that doesn't seem right.  Would like some other data points.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4262 on: April 21, 2021, 01:26:13 pm »
Wish we were in a position to give Robbo a few games out and see what Tsimikas is capable of.

Fucking brilliant player Robbo - want him firing on all cylinders start of next season with a know deputy in place to push him.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4263 on: May 14, 2021, 06:20:28 pm »
Starting to feel himself again lately.

Plus this was amazing yesterday:
https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/nc7ruk/loved_this_from_robbo_echoes_of_that_1718_game/
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4264 on: May 14, 2021, 10:49:00 pm »
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4265 on: May 14, 2021, 11:38:39 pm »
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4266 on: May 15, 2021, 09:17:54 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on May 14, 2021, 06:20:28 pm
Starting to feel himself again lately.

Plus this was amazing yesterday:
https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/nc7ruk/loved_this_from_robbo_echoes_of_that_1718_game/
Big roar in our house after this. Defo felt like the chase he did against City
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4267 on: May 20, 2021, 07:44:14 am »
Not a lot of love for two assist Robertson then.....
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4268 on: May 20, 2021, 07:53:00 am »
Was brilliant. When he's not performing well mostly it's because his left sided partner in front of him isn't performing well. He always plays well when Mane is playing well, and fortunately that was the case yesterday.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4269 on: May 20, 2021, 08:43:42 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on May 20, 2021, 07:44:14 am
Not a lot of love for two assist Robertson then.....
Micah Richards had a dig about his defending so the two assists don't count.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4270 on: May 20, 2021, 08:49:40 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on May 20, 2021, 08:43:42 am
Micah Richards had a dig about his defending so the two assists don't count.

The same Micah Richards who confidently said the West Brom player who directly scored from the corner had delivered the  ball "in the corridor of uncertainty".
No he did not. If a ball is headed straight into the net, that is the very definition of certainty.  No hesitation or qualms are felt by the keeper to go for it.

The corridor of uncertainty is just a phrase he heard and it does not mean what Micah thinks it means.

So, if he says Robertson is not the "best defender ", chances are: he is.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4271 on: May 20, 2021, 08:54:12 am »
That said, Robertson seems much less dangerous offensively. Maybe its just those ahead of him, mainly Mane, being neutered.
But starting to hate his corners now, and every time the ball is on his right foot, I shudder...
If he can double down on his strengths- Bomb down the flank at pace, and whack it in hard with his left into the danger area, then he'll be fine.
Looking up and trying to pick up players with precision is really slowing him down I think, and he is not good enough for too much tiki taka intricacy or placed shots or cross.

Do what you do best, Andy!
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4272 on: May 20, 2021, 08:55:49 am »
He must be a good shout for the 2021 Golden Samba
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4273 on: May 20, 2021, 09:50:21 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on May 20, 2021, 08:43:42 am
Micah Richards had a dig about his defending so the two assists don't count.
Richards seems to get more stupid with every appearance, but compared to Carraghers commentary he looks like the Einstein of football.

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4274 on: May 20, 2021, 01:04:12 pm »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on May 20, 2021, 08:54:12 am
That said, Robertson seems much less dangerous offensively. Maybe its just those ahead of him, mainly Mane, being neutered.
But starting to hate his corners now, and every time the ball is on his right foot, I shudder...
If he can double down on his strengths- Bomb down the flank at pace, and whack it in hard with his left into the danger area, then he'll be fine.
Looking up and trying to pick up players with precision is really slowing him down I think, and he is not good enough for too much tiki taka intricacy or placed shots or cross.

Do what you do best, Andy!

Robertson has been run into the ground - but even then he has really picked it back up the last month.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4275 on: Today at 07:39:26 am »
Just saw an interview with a Scotland player who said Robbo gave every player a gift box on arrival at the Euro's that included Apple watches and ear phones.

What a fella.

