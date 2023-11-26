Which Liverpool player only drives Japanese cars?Alexus Mazdallister
Crosby Nick never fails.
Which Liverpool player hops around everywhere?Joey Matip
Which Liverpool player only drives Swedish cars?Saabio erm Volvo
Damn, thought it was Joey Gomez...
Which liverpool player took a Scottish lake to court?I'm sure you can work it out
If you're lying, I'll chop your head off.
Fitzy is the true GOAT.
I used to bang twins before I was married and people used to ask me how I could tell them apart. I said it was easy. Jenny painted her nails pink and Tom had a cock.
The Egyptian car park attendant Toot n come in
Man, that joke was old before Howard Carter was born
Or before Jesus played right back for Jerusalem.SpoilerNot the Arsenal one.[close]
Heard that one a Lot...
wonderful thing, the English language.you can use the same 2 words to make either a great thought or a lousy one.Free alcohol.... or.... Alcohol free.
Both those mean the same thing. Feel this is a syphon or hyphen thing
