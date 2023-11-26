« previous next »
Jokes so bad they're punny

Keith Lard

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
November 26, 2023, 10:52:58 am
Which Liverpool player only drives Japanese cars?

Alexus Mazdallister
Son of Mary

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
November 26, 2023, 11:36:12 am
Which Liverpool player only reads very old books?

Codex Gakpo.
Keith Lard

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
November 26, 2023, 08:11:26 pm
Which Liverpool player hops around everywhere?

Joey Matip
Bing Crosby was a prick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
November 26, 2023, 09:36:21 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on November 26, 2023, 10:52:58 am
Which Liverpool player only drives Japanese cars?

Alexus Mazdallister

Which Liverpool player only drives Swedish cars?

Saabio erm Volvo
farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
November 26, 2023, 10:36:09 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on November 26, 2023, 08:11:26 pm
Which Liverpool player hops around everywhere?

Joey Matip
Damn, thought it was Joey Gomez...
Keith Lard

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
November 26, 2023, 10:54:53 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on November 26, 2023, 09:36:21 pm
Which Liverpool player only drives Swedish cars?

Saabio erm Volvo

This is I dont understand 🥹🫵
Keith Lard

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
November 26, 2023, 10:56:32 pm
Quote from: farawayred on November 26, 2023, 10:36:09 pm
Damn, thought it was Joey Gomez...

Umm 🤔 you may have a point there
Keith Lard

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
November 26, 2023, 10:59:10 pm
Which Liverpool player had cheesey feet?

Jan Moldy
Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
November 26, 2023, 11:30:20 pm
Which liverpool player took a Scottish lake to court?

I'm sure you can work it out
Elmo saves christmas

  • Spolier alret!
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
November 26, 2023, 11:46:10 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on November 26, 2023, 11:30:20 pm
Which liverpool player took a Scottish lake to court?

I'm sure you can work it out

I don't get it, there aren't any Liverpool players called Menteith.
Keith Lard

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
November 27, 2023, 12:19:35 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on November 26, 2023, 11:30:20 pm
Which liverpool player took a Scottish lake to court?

I'm sure you can work it out

Graeme Sue Ness

first time I ever figured out a joke 😄
Party Phil

  • Boring Cunt that flies Air Bizarre
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
November 27, 2023, 06:39:20 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on November 26, 2023, 11:30:20 pm
Which liverpool player took a Scottish lake to court?

I'm sure you can work it out

Alan A'Court
O little Sausage of Bethlehem

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
November 27, 2023, 10:12:46 am
Why cant you hear a Pterodactyl when they go to the Toilet?

Theyre extinct   
Saltashscouse

  • Anny Roader
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
November 28, 2023, 09:30:31 am
Who wears the biggest hat in the Army ?

The bloke with the biggest head

I'll get my coat  :-\
Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
November 28, 2023, 05:13:46 pm
Which army officer scrutinises everything?

Major Look!  :-*
Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
November 28, 2023, 08:44:28 pm
I used to bang twins before I was married and people used to ask me how I could tell them apart.

I said it was easy. Jenny painted her nails pink and Tom had a cock.
Keith Lard

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
November 29, 2023, 02:08:59 am
Quote from: Fitzy. on November 28, 2023, 08:44:28 pm
I used to bang twins before I was married and people used to ask me how I could tell them apart.

I said it was easy. Jenny painted her nails pink and Tom had a cock.

Lmao filthy 👯‍♀️
Saltashscouse

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Yesterday at 08:56:50 pm
The Egyptian car park attendant
Toot n come in
Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Yesterday at 09:24:25 pm
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 08:56:50 pm
The Egyptian car park attendant
Toot n come in
Man, that joke was old before Howard Carter was born
Terry's Chocolate Orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Yesterday at 09:27:15 pm
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 09:24:25 pm
Man, that joke was old before Howard Carter was born
Or before Jesus played right back for Jerusalem.

who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Yesterday at 09:32:29 pm
Quote from: Terry's Chocolate Orange on Yesterday at 09:27:15 pm
Or before Jesus played right back for Jerusalem.

Spoiler
Not the Arsenal one.
[close]

Heard that one a Lot...
Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Yesterday at 09:39:44 pm
bradders1011

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Yesterday at 10:00:07 pm
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 08:56:50 pm
The Egyptian car park attendant
Toot n come in

He's a dodgy giza
SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Yesterday at 10:36:15 pm
wonderful thing, the English language.

you can use the same 2 words to make either a great thought or a lousy one.


Free alcohol.... or.... Alcohol free.
Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Yesterday at 11:10:52 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:36:15 pm
wonderful thing, the English language.

you can use the same 2 words to make either a great thought or a lousy one.


Free alcohol.... or.... Alcohol free.
Both those mean the same thing.

Feel this is a syphon or hyphen thing ;)

SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Yesterday at 11:14:28 pm
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 11:10:52 pm
Both those mean the same thing.

Feel this is a syphon or hyphen thing ;)
no they don't   ::)

damn pedants.
who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Today at 01:28:42 am
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 11:10:52 pm
Both those mean the same thing.

Feel this is a syphon or hyphen thing ;)



In casual convo, person to person linguistics, absolutely they do not...

As you are well aware, Ghost Wind Up...
