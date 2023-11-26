A man and his wife are awakened at 3 o'clock in the morning by a loud

pounding on the door........ The man gets up and goes to the door where a

drunken stranger, standing in the pouring rain, is asking for a push.

"Not a chance," says the husband, "It is three o'clock in the morning."

He slams the door and returns to bed.

"Who was that?" asked his wife.

"Just some drunk guy asking for a push," he answers.

"Did you help him?" she asks. "No. I did not. It is three o'clock in the

morning and it is pouring rain outside!!."

His wife said, "Can't you remember about three months ago when we broke

down and those two guys helped us? I think you should help him, and you

should be ashamed of yourself!"

The man does as he is told (of course!), gets dressed and goes out into

the pouring rain. He calls out into the dark, "Hello! Are you still there?"

"Yes," comes back the answer. "Do you still need a push?" calls out the

husband.

"Yes! Please!" comes the reply from the darkness.

"Where are you?" asks the husband.



"Over here on the swing!!" replies the drunk.