So,this guy,Bill is sitting at the bar and pulls out this tiny piano and a little guy a foot tall.The little guy sits down and starts playing the piano quite beautifully .The fellow on the next bar stool,Joe,says,'That's amazing.Where did you get him?'
Bill says,'Well,I got this magic lamp with a genie.'
'That's great,' says Joe. 'Could I use it?'
Bill says,'Sure,' and hands him the lamp.
Joe rubs the lamp and out comes the genie.Joe says,'I want a million quid.' Suddenly the room is filled by a million octopuses! Joe yells 'Hey! I asked for a million QUID! not SQUID!'
'Yeah,sorry about that,the genie is a bit deaf,' says Bill.'You don't think I really asked for a 12" Pianist,do you?'