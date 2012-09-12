Scared shitless. A country the size of America should get used to the idea of not knowing the result on election night. In the old days it probably took weeks.



A country the size of New Zealand is still counting votes from the election two weeks ago. The so-called special votes that come in from overseas etc. All will count, and there is certainly one seat, and a referendum result that could be affected.The long transition period of the US presidency (which seems odd to those in countries like the UK where the PM is out on the street outside Number 10 the next day if they lose) is largely due to the time it took the votes to be properly counted, electors assigned and the relevant people who had then been elected contacted and for them to travel to Washington. Kavanaugh's nonsense ruling has no basis in history or reality.