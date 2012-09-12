« previous next »
Author Topic: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread  (Read 3280731 times)

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71360 on: Yesterday at 03:08:10 PM »
Trying to have a conversation with some Trumpers on the net is virtually impossible as one guy told me how could the virus be an issue as if it was then his morning commute would be thinning out. I was gobsmacked when I read that and said why dont you drive down to your local hospitals and tell them the same. Some people should not have the right to vote I guess. 
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71361 on: Yesterday at 03:48:37 PM »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 03:08:10 PM
Trying to have a conversation with some Trumpers on the net is virtually impossible as one guy told me how could the virus be an issue as if it was then his morning commute would be thinning out. I was gobsmacked when I read that and said why dont you drive down to your local hospitals and tell them the same. Some people should not have the right to vote I guess.

That points to a more general problem, that doesn't necessarily have to do with Trump, Johnson or anyone else: Right wingers are generally c*nts.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71362 on: Yesterday at 04:29:53 PM »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 02:10:16 PM
I remember an American member of this very site making a similar argument a few years ago. Don't remember who and I assume they don't still post.

Ah yes, here it is:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=322375.msg14972281#msg14972281

So someone who is still a member of the site but seems to only post about football now.

I didn't understand Bob's rant, thankfully.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71363 on: Yesterday at 04:51:49 PM »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 02:10:16 PM
I remember an American member of this very site making a similar argument a few years ago. Don't remember who and I assume they don't still post.

Ah yes, here it is:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=322375.msg14972281#msg14972281

So someone who is still a member of the site but seems to only post about football now.

Putting aside how abhorrent his views are for a second, I did enjoy this little exchange:

Quote from: zero zero on October 19, 2016, 08:23:14 PM
What of the beauty of sexual compatibility?
Quote from: Bob Sacamano on October 19, 2016, 09:44:47 PM
I don't know what you mean by that.
Quote from: zero zero on October 19, 2016, 10:02:45 PM
I know.

;D
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71364 on: Yesterday at 04:55:55 PM »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 02:10:16 PM
I remember an American member of this very site making a similar argument a few years ago. Don't remember who and I assume they don't still post.

Ah yes, here it is:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=322375.msg14972281#msg14972281

So someone who is still a member of the site but seems to only post about football now.

Wow, that guy must be a member of Amish society.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71365 on: Yesterday at 05:45:02 PM »
I still remember the dude who very nonchalantly tried to explain the virtues of the FGM he had subjected his baby daughter to. Think he earned a very quick ban.  He's probably still wondering why too.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71366 on: Yesterday at 05:59:29 PM »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 04:51:49 PM
Putting aside how abhorrent his views are for a second, I did enjoy this little exchange:

;D

I allowed myself a brief sojourn into more of that conversation, I loved this bit from Bob:

Quote
University. It was a sexual "war-zone" back then, and by all accounts not much has changed. We give our boys and girls zero guidance beyond the principle of "consent" and arming them with contraceptives (and alcohol of course). No exhortation to moderation. No suggestion of discipline, of controlling and subduing one's passions. Certainly no mention of the beauty of giving oneself to another completely in the sacred vow of marriage, or the possibility of chastity.

I imagine a volunteer Christian at a freshers' fair trying to recruit for their bible study group: "Hey guys, exploring your new adult status with legal drinking and sexual experimentation is cool I guess, but have you thought instead about denying your urges and saving yourself for marriage instead?"

On the other hand, scrolling past a ton of posts from October 2016 confident that Trump was about to get crushed is a bit more sobering!
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71367 on: Yesterday at 06:21:14 PM »
Some light humour flashback to 2012 to cheer us all up.  John Stewart talks about the avalanche on bullshit mountain.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZB3LhRrzs6A" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZB3LhRrzs6A</a>
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71368 on: Yesterday at 06:49:39 PM »
Trump pushing for the "Election to end on the 3rd".  What a pussy.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71369 on: Yesterday at 07:02:07 PM »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 06:49:39 PM
Trump pushing for the "Election to end on the 3rd".  What a pussy.

Scared shitless.  A country the size of America should get used to the idea of not knowing the result on election night. In the old days it probably took weeks.

It will be hard for him to argue his case in front of SCOTUS if he's buried under a landslide, but the landslide might take a few days to fully materialise.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71370 on: Yesterday at 07:07:34 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:02:07 PM
Scared shitless.  A country the size of America should get used to the idea of not knowing the result on election night. In the old days it probably took weeks.

It will be hard for him to argue his case in front of SCOTUS if he's buried under a landslide, but the landslide might take a few days to fully materialise.

100% - Fully expect his campaign to be calling it by about 8pm EST.  But hopefully by midnight the landslide will materialize.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71371 on: Yesterday at 07:48:28 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 05:45:02 PM
I still remember the dude who very nonchalantly tried to explain the virtues of the FGM he had subjected his baby daughter to. Think he earned a very quick ban.  He's probably still wondering why too.

What, what, what the actual fuck?
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71372 on: Yesterday at 08:16:36 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 05:45:02 PM
I still remember the dude who very nonchalantly tried to explain the virtues of the FGM he had subjected his baby daughter to. Think he earned a very quick ban.  He's probably still wondering why too.

Bloody hell that is dark.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71373 on: Yesterday at 09:04:45 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:02:07 PM
Scared shitless.  A country the size of America should get used to the idea of not knowing the result on election night. In the old days it probably took weeks.

A country the size of New Zealand is still counting votes from the election two weeks ago. The so-called special votes that come in from overseas etc. All will count, and there is certainly one seat, and a referendum result that could be affected.

The long transition period of the US presidency (which seems odd to those in countries like the UK where the PM is out on the street outside Number 10 the next day if they lose) is largely due to the time it took the votes to be properly counted, electors assigned and the relevant people who had then been elected contacted and for them to travel to Washington. Kavanaugh's nonsense ruling has no basis in history or reality.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71374 on: Yesterday at 09:07:44 PM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:48:28 PM
What, what, what the actual fuck?

Years ago now mate.  I even had a PM exchange with him, but deleted them when my inbox got full.  Has to be before 2014.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71375 on: Yesterday at 09:14:26 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:07:44 PM
Years ago now mate.  I even had a PM exchange with him, but deleted them when my inbox got full.  Has to be before 2014.

Well hopefully that individual has had time to reconsider his views. Theres some interesting opinions on this forum about a number of subjects, and thats to be expected with a large number of members and posters, but your post actually surprised me, and these days not a lot does.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71376 on: Yesterday at 09:14:50 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:21:14 PM
Some light humour flashback to 2012 to cheer us all up.  John Stewart talks about the avalanche on bullshit mountain.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZB3LhRrzs6A" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZB3LhRrzs6A</a>

God I miss Jon Stewart. Him vs Tucker Carlson remains some of the best TV of all time.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71377 on: Yesterday at 09:23:56 PM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:14:26 PM
Well hopefully that individual has had time to reconsider his views. Theres some interesting opinions on this forum about a number of subjects, and thats to be expected with a large number of members and posters, but your post actually surprised me, and these days not a lot does.

Honestly, sometimes I wonder if I imagined it, and I wish I'd kept the PMs as evidence.  I seem to be the only one who recalls it, which is odd as it's the kind of thing you would think sticks in a person's head.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71378 on: Yesterday at 09:26:22 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:23:56 PM
Honestly, sometimes I wonder if I imagined it, and I wish I'd kept the PMs as evidence.  I seem to be the only one who recalls it, which is odd as it's the kind of thing you would think sticks in a person's head.

I vaguely remember something about it, or maybe it was just you talking about it some other time  ;D I can't be 100% certain.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71379 on: Yesterday at 09:29:20 PM »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 09:26:22 PM
I vaguely remember something about it, or maybe it was just you talking about it some other time  ;D I can't be 100% certain.

Well I've been here since 2011, but my PM's only go back to 2014, so it must have happened in between those years. I have brought it up before though I think. ;D

I remember a lot of people going at him at the time, and he honestly couldn't get it.  It was all, "what?  what did I do?  I'm a Liverpool fan, you shouldn't be going after me like this!"
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71380 on: Yesterday at 09:34:52 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:29:20 PM
Well I've been here since 2011, but my PM's only go back to 2014, so it must have happened in between those years. I have brought it up before though I think. ;D

I remember a lot of people going at him at the time, and he honestly couldn't get it.  It was all, "what?  what did I do?  I'm a Liverpool fan, you shouldn't be going after me like this!"

Definitely rings a bell that.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71381 on: Today at 05:19:43 AM »
Quote
You know, our doctors get more money if someone dies from COVID. You know that, right? Trump asked the crowd.

Well the bastards should have let him die.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71382 on: Today at 07:24:46 AM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 05:19:43 AM
Well the bastards should have let him die.

There are many shite politicians in the world, but when it comes to low morals, he's probably #1.

He's an accident not a president.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71383 on: Today at 07:39:30 AM »
Doctors get more money when patients die from Covid? Surely someone in charge of government, say like the president could lobby to easily have this vile practice changed?
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71384 on: Today at 07:50:51 AM »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 02:10:16 PM
I remember an American member of this very site making a similar argument a few years ago. Don't remember who and I assume they don't still post.

Ah yes, here it is:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=322375.msg14972281#msg14972281

So someone who is still a member of the site but seems to only post about football now.

Wow.  There is a really interesting statement by Bob later on which I think sums it up.

Quote from: Bob Sacamano on October 19, 2016, 09:44:47 PM
That's just the thing isn't it? What you see as repression, we see as liberation. What you see as liberation, we see as repression.

They see the idea of sexual (and personal) freedom governed by choice and consent as repression and the ability to control other people as they please as freedom.   They hate "progressive" principals because it gives agency to those they want to control.  And yet he describes personal agency and freedom as "Insane".

Amazing.

I feel odd taking someones words from years ago and bringing them up when they're not part of the current conversation but I saw that line in particular and thought it was really apropos.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71385 on: Today at 07:57:21 AM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 05:19:43 AM
Well the bastards should have let him die.
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 07:39:30 AM
Doctors get more money when patients die from Covid? Surely someone in charge of government, say like the president could lobby to easily have this vile practice changed?

Shit at the wall.  The cognitive dissonance on this one is very strong.  One of the pretty common conspiracy theories I've seen is that doctors can actually cure anything but don't because "cures" don't make money - ongoing treatments do!
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71386 on: Today at 08:00:04 AM »
About what he's going to talk next? About microchips in vaccines?
