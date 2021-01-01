« previous next »
DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU

Reply #4280 on: Yesterday at 09:54:57 am
Quote from: BER on December  9, 2022, 11:04:31 pm
The first big smart move DC/Warner have made in a long time. How could you not be excited after seeing what he did with GoTG and then Suicide Squad and Peacemaker?
I adore all of those things and James Gunn in general but I think it's a terrible move. You don't have the talent running the behind the scenes - you have the person with the eye for talent doing so. 
Reply #4281 on: Yesterday at 11:17:34 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:26:13 am
Have you never watched The Boys  ;D

good point  ;D

i rarely know where these shows come from to be honest
Reply #4282 on: Yesterday at 04:46:17 pm
I'm kind of impressed that Cavill is such a nerd. I think it's great that actors can have such creative input and passion in a project.
Reply #4283 on: Yesterday at 08:26:37 pm
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Yesterday at 04:46:17 pm
I'm kind of impressed that Cavill is such a nerd. I think it's great that actors can have such creative input and passion in a project.

Cant get more nerdy than that warhammer stuff either.
Reply #4284 on: Today at 04:28:25 am
this sweeping house business, i am curious if that's gonna include the crap that is suicide squad movies/cast and the surprisingly ok peacemaker tv show - gunn's own contribution to the DC, cos if he really is going back to zero then you'd imagine that includes all of it

and i did see gunn describe the superman reboot as having a 'cub reporter kent' who hasn't met his collegues yet (ie lois etc - yeah, in no way is this an origin movie...)

superman is hard to write for cos he's so overpowered in an Earth context but easy to write for in an origin/coming out story cos everything is new to that world - it's one of the reasons superman has been done to death via movies and tv shows when it comes to the earlier part of his life

i felt cavill was placed that we can forget all that shit (and this is coming from someone who loves origin movies typically) and we could finally see superman take on more powerful villains in the universe, where he isn't overpowered, his enemies aren't pushovers and a genuine challenge (so we dont have to come up with naff contrivancies, like kryptonite, always hated that)

trouble is if you're going to put that on screen, it's gonna cost you, whereas having clark kent mooch around a contemporary city is as cheap as chips from a major movie release perspective

so i guess we get to see lois say 'you're superman!' all over again  :thumbup
