« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 103 104 105 106 107 [108]   Go Down

Author Topic: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU  (Read 285298 times)

Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4280 on: December 17, 2022, 09:54:57 am »
Quote from: BER on December  9, 2022, 11:04:31 pm
The first big smart move DC/Warner have made in a long time. How could you not be excited after seeing what he did with GoTG and then Suicide Squad and Peacemaker?
I adore all of those things and James Gunn in general but I think it's a terrible move. You don't have the talent running the behind the scenes - you have the person with the eye for talent doing so. 
Logged

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,945
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4281 on: December 17, 2022, 11:17:34 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on December 17, 2022, 09:26:13 am
Have you never watched The Boys  ;D

good point  ;D

i rarely know where these shows come from to be honest
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,855
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4282 on: December 17, 2022, 04:46:17 pm »
I'm kind of impressed that Cavill is such a nerd. I think it's great that actors can have such creative input and passion in a project.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,402
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4283 on: December 17, 2022, 08:26:37 pm »
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on December 17, 2022, 04:46:17 pm
I'm kind of impressed that Cavill is such a nerd. I think it's great that actors can have such creative input and passion in a project.

Cant get more nerdy than that warhammer stuff either.
Logged

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,945
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4284 on: December 18, 2022, 04:28:25 am »
this sweeping house business, i am curious if that's gonna include the crap that is suicide squad movies/cast and the surprisingly ok peacemaker tv show - gunn's own contribution to the DC, cos if he really is going back to zero then you'd imagine that includes all of it

and i did see gunn describe the superman reboot as having a 'cub reporter kent' who hasn't met his collegues yet (ie lois etc - yeah, in no way is this an origin movie...)

superman is hard to write for cos he's so overpowered in an Earth context but easy to write for in an origin/coming out story cos everything is new to that world - it's one of the reasons superman has been done to death via movies and tv shows when it comes to the earlier part of his life

i felt cavill was placed that we can forget all that shit (and this is coming from someone who loves origin movies typically) and we could finally see superman take on more powerful villains in the universe, where he isn't overpowered, his enemies aren't pushovers and a genuine challenge (so we dont have to come up with naff contrivancies, like kryptonite, always hated that)

trouble is if you're going to put that on screen, it's gonna cost you, whereas having clark kent mooch around a contemporary city is as cheap as chips from a major movie release perspective

so i guess we get to see lois say 'you're superman!' all over again  :thumbup
« Last Edit: December 18, 2022, 04:43:41 am by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline NightDancer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 177
  • Bleep Bloop Bleep Bloop
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4285 on: December 18, 2022, 12:41:03 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on December 18, 2022, 04:28:25 am
this sweeping house business, i am curious if that's gonna include the crap that is suicide squad movies/cast and the surprisingly ok peacemaker tv show - gunn's own contribution to the DC, cos if he really is going back to zero then you'd imagine that includes all of it

and i did see gunn describe the superman reboot as having a 'cub reporter kent' who hasn't met his collegues yet (ie lois etc - yeah, in no way is this an origin movie...)

superman is hard to write for cos he's so overpowered in an Earth context but easy to write for in an origin/coming out story cos everything is new to that world - it's one of the reasons superman has been done to death via movies and tv shows when it comes to the earlier part of his life

i felt cavill was placed that we can forget all that shit (and this is coming from someone who loves origin movies typically) and we could finally see superman take on more powerful villains in the universe, where he isn't overpowered, his enemies aren't pushovers and a genuine challenge (so we dont have to come up with naff contrivancies, like kryptonite, always hated that)

trouble is if you're going to put that on screen, it's gonna cost you, whereas having clark kent mooch around a contemporary city is as cheap as chips from a major movie release perspective

so i guess we get to see lois say 'you're superman!' all over again  :thumbup



The current Superman tv shows seems to be able to find a nice balance between Superman coming up against foes that can take a punch from him and reply with one of their own along with him as Clark juggling family life.
Logged
What's your pleasure?

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,945
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4286 on: December 18, 2022, 05:58:48 pm »
how do these foes match him, generally? genuine question

and superman juggling family life... i hope to fuck that aint the flavour of movie we get

each to their own and all that
« Last Edit: December 18, 2022, 06:02:27 pm by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline NightDancer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 177
  • Bleep Bloop Bleep Bloop
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4287 on: December 19, 2022, 10:04:56 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on December 18, 2022, 05:58:48 pm
how do these foes match him, generally? genuine question

and superman juggling family life... i hope to fuck that aint the flavour of movie we get

each to their own and all that


Depends on which one he is up against but a big %  (even some of the villian of the week types) match him in terms of raw power or through sheer numbers, and some after being hit by him do not budge so he has to figure out ways to beat them when he cannot over power them.


As for the family life bit, it actually works for this show as it shows how he has to struggle with being "normal" when not Superman and deal with some family related stuff and threats without slipping on the cape. It also throws in the option of his family being targetted as a way to get at him.

It also does not become an either or type show between Superman and Clark Kent. He is both and the show leans as much on him in the cape as without it.

The show also plays Superman/Clark Kent as sort of a hybrid between the Cavill and Reeves versions in personality, and visually with the costume being close to that of Cavill in design but close to that of Reeves in colour.

Tyler Hoechlin is actually a pretty good pick for the role as he nails both Superman and Clark pretty well. Thought he was a bit crap in the role when he guested on Supergirl, but in this show he has shown he is a very solid Superman/Clark as well as being a pretty good Bizarro.


There is a pretty good live action take on John Irons/Steel too in the show.
Logged
What's your pleasure?

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,945
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4288 on: December 20, 2022, 04:10:41 am »
thanks for that mate, appreciated

i gave it a go, a fair few eps of season 1, which i think is a fair shake for a show

not for me, family drama, mopey teen agnst etc, i can't stand that shit, some love it, i hate it

on the superman side he seemed ok but given his set up, again, too mumsy for me

he's a good guy trying to do the right thing, which is what superman should be first and foremost, a good guy with a nuke in his biceps

it's just that scenario cuts his balls off theatrically for me (bit like clooney as batman, well not that bad, cos that was utter shite but somewhere on that tangent)

but it is well made and i can totally see that for some it hits the spot
« Last Edit: December 20, 2022, 07:59:46 pm by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline NightDancer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 177
  • Bleep Bloop Bleep Bloop
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4289 on: December 21, 2022, 11:57:34 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on December 20, 2022, 04:10:41 am
thanks for that mate, appreciated

i gave it a go, a fair few eps of season 1, which i think is a fair shake for a show

not for me, family drama, mopey teen agnst etc, i can't stand that shit, some love it, i hate it

on the superman side he seemed ok but given his set up, again, too mumsy for me

he's a good guy trying to do the right thing, which is what superman should be first and foremost, a good guy with a nuke in his biceps

it's just that scenario cuts his balls off theatrically for me (bit like clooney as batman, well not that bad, cos that was utter shite but somewhere on that tangent)

but it is well made and i can totally see that for some it hits the spot



Can see why it would not appeal to many to be honest. It is a bit too 6pm on a Saturday evening type of show for many, but then again that is exactly how it is being pitched. I just wated a Superman fix so got into binge watching it  this year.


If you can or are so inclined, give some of season two a shake.


A lot of the storylines from season one are long put to bed by then, and with Bizarro on the scene there is more cape action.


Second half of season always gets into Supes having to physically defend his family from threats that can trade punches with him, so you get a bit that is similar to Man Of Steel where Supes scraps with Zod &Co when they threaten Martha ( insert Batman Martha gif).


For me the show, whilst not being amazing, does get a lot right about Superman/Clark Kent for me and I think it shows that getting a character right or close to right can elevate things.

I would not be against Tyler Hoechlin being in with a shot of being the next big screen Superman. He plays both roles well and with a better script/story could be excellent in it. Plus given he is only 35 he could hold down the role for the next decade.


He has a good look for a live action Superman.



And I quite like his look as Bizarro too.


Logged
What's your pleasure?

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,242
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4290 on: December 21, 2022, 11:58:55 am »
It just looks like a CW type show to me.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,824
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4291 on: December 21, 2022, 12:48:43 pm »
I do think a Superman movie where Clark Kent is as much a character as Superman is the way to go. Superman is meant to be a good ole American boy from Kansas just trying to do the right thing. He is a hopeful character.

Clark shouldn't be the disguise for Superman, Superman should be the alter ego of Clark Kent to do hero things.

And in a story where by Superman doesn't have much interesting things going on as the hero (he can fly, can't get hurt, punches real hard - there's more to it than that but in essence he can hardly get beat because he can do everything) the thing that makes him interesting is how everyone reacts and lives with Superman.

Lex Luthor is interesting when he is a guy who rightfully doesn't trust Superman, who wants to progress humanity, but is also a hypocrite because nothing is stopping him doing good for humanity as one of the world's smartest and richest men, other than jealousy of being upstaged by Superman.

And Clark Kent is interested juggling living and being Superman, and never hating this job but still having to figure out how to live a double life and how to protect everyone he can.

You need the fights but I do really think a new Superman movie has to have emphasis the human element to Superman, and the idea he would be fighting for justice if he had powers or not because that's how he was raised and him being a hope for humanity doesn't come from being last son of Kypton but from being the son of Martha and Jonathan Kent who raised him right.
« Last Edit: December 21, 2022, 12:50:33 pm by Stockholm Syndrome »
Logged

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,945
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4292 on: December 21, 2022, 07:23:35 pm »
Quote from: NightDancer on December 21, 2022, 11:57:34 am

I would not be against Tyler Hoechlin being in with a shot of being the next big screen Superman. He plays both roles well and with a better script/story could be excellent in it. Plus given he is only 35 he could hold down the role for the next decade.


well we know he has 0 chance cos gunn has already said he's going young and to be totally frank, if age wasn't a factor, no way in hell am i picking that dude ahead of cavill - who is perfect for the role, man of steel is my fav superman movie (and i like christopher reeve 1 and esp 2) and they had cavill in shite scripts after that

bit like gal gadot - perfect for wonder woman, good first movie, shite scripts ever after (it's the same all over the industry, star wars, marvel phase four, DC, fuck knows how many IPs done on tv, shite writing after shite writing, either the talented writers aren't being hired for whatever reason or there's next to none left for the genres i like - for every decent movie/show we have a slew of shite)

and in the least unexpected news, Black Adam II ain't happening apparently
« Last Edit: December 21, 2022, 07:28:41 pm by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,248
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4293 on: December 21, 2022, 07:36:54 pm »
The issue with focusing on Clark Kent in a SUperman movie is that a tv show can do that sort of thing better and due to his power level maybe the better approach might be something akin to the way Marvel has used the Hulk more sparingly for set-p[ieces in ensemble movies, albeit they have been forced into doing this due to licensing issues that would limit their profits from a solo movie.

This whole cull of the DCEU seems overly heavy handed, casting hasn't really been a big problem with the movies, merely the unnecessary rush to reach the team-up movies stage of a shared universe when they could have easily taken more time in building up characters that both the existing fans plus mainstream cinema goers would have then really wanted to see, nick the approach of mcu phase 1 where the solo movies came first and weren't simply there to lead up to the crossover, even if you are going for a totally different tone or style.

Logged

Offline John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,443
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4294 on: December 21, 2022, 10:48:22 pm »
Binning off the seemingly universally liked Henry Cavill has likely already ended any good will a large number of the fan base had for what had already been announced as changing.

WB/DCs biggest issue is there's been that many live action versions of Superman and Batman everyone already has a favourite depiction so it takes something to get fans to accept the new portrayal.
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,995
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4295 on: December 21, 2022, 11:23:49 pm »
If they really are going scorched earth I can only think it's because they want to press reset on the world they've built (or haven't built), and they think audiences will be confused if they retain the actors but change everything else.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,377
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4296 on: December 21, 2022, 11:35:11 pm »
I trust them,they've earnt it
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,013
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4297 on: December 21, 2022, 11:39:03 pm »
For me, Superman works better in a movie context because you have a special effects budget to give him genuine threats. I actually don't think he's hard to write at all. There are a shedload of great comics and the Animated Series was dynamite.

The trouble is that too many writers are hacks who don't know how to write anything that isn't 'edgy', and who don't understand the majority of the struggle isn't necessarily for Superman to overpower the villians but for him to try and remain morally good while protecting his loved ones and keeping his secret identity under wraps.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,190
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4298 on: January 31, 2023, 05:22:18 pm »
DC just announced the first projects from the new James Gunn vision. Mix of movies, TV series and animations.

Theres a Superman movie in there as expected but no real details. Also announced The Brave and the Bold, which will debut the new DC Batman and focus on his relationship with Damien Wayne. Sounds like a fresh take on Batman and not the usual dark approach which Im into.

A Green Lantern TV series also piqued my interest as it was described as their version of True Detective.

The Batman 2 also announced for October 2035. That and some other DC projects (ie Joker 2) will sit outside the Gunn stuff and be labelled Elseworlds.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,995
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4299 on: January 31, 2023, 06:02:24 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on January 31, 2023, 05:22:18 pm
DC just announced the first projects from the new James Gunn vision. Mix of movies, TV series and animations.

Theres a Superman movie in there as expected but no real details. Also announced The Brave and the Bold, which will debut the new DC Batman and focus on his relationship with Damien Wayne. Sounds like a fresh take on Batman and not the usual dark approach which Im into.

A Green Lantern TV series also piqued my interest as it was described as their version of True Detective.

The Batman 2 also announced for October 2035. That and some other DC projects (ie Joker 2) will sit outside the Gunn stuff and be labelled Elseworlds.

I hope that was a typo.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,887
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4300 on: January 31, 2023, 09:19:37 pm »
Has anyone watched Pennyworth? Onto season 3 now. Like the chap who plays Alfred, Paloma Faith steals every scene shes in. Bit tongue in cheek but good fun too and it seems to be heading in a parallel universe direction.
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,986
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4301 on: February 1, 2023, 10:56:03 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on January 31, 2023, 05:22:18 pm
DC just announced the first projects from the new James Gunn vision. Mix of movies, TV series and animations.

Theres a Superman movie in there as expected but no real details. Also announced The Brave and the Bold, which will debut the new DC Batman and focus on his relationship with Damien Wayne. Sounds like a fresh take on Batman and not the usual dark approach which Im into.

A Green Lantern TV series also piqued my interest as it was described as their version of True Detective.

The Batman 2 also announced for October 2035. That and some other DC projects (ie Joker 2) will sit outside the Gunn stuff and be labelled Elseworlds.

Sounds like a load of crap and Gunn is going to get himself fired after the first couple of flops.

At least Joker 2 should be something different.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,242
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4302 on: February 1, 2023, 11:00:12 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on January 31, 2023, 05:22:18 pm
DC just announced the first projects from the new James Gunn vision. Mix of movies, TV series and animations.

Theres a Superman movie in there as expected but no real details. Also announced The Brave and the Bold, which will debut the new DC Batman and focus on his relationship with Damien Wayne. Sounds like a fresh take on Batman and not the usual dark approach which Im into.

A Green Lantern TV series also piqued my interest as it was described as their version of True Detective.

The Batman 2 also announced for October 2035. That and some other DC projects (ie Joker 2) will sit outside the Gunn stuff and be labelled Elseworlds.

Just give me Joker 2, Batman 2 and Peacemaker season 2 and keep the rest.
Logged

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,945
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4303 on: February 1, 2023, 11:45:12 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on January 31, 2023, 05:22:18 pm
DC just announced the first projects from the new James Gunn vision. Mix of movies, TV series and animations.

Theres a Superman movie in there as expected but no real details. Also announced The Brave and the Bold, which will debut the new DC Batman and focus on his relationship with Damien Wayne. Sounds like a fresh take on Batman and not the usual dark approach which Im into.

A Green Lantern TV series also piqued my interest as it was described as their version of True Detective.

The Batman 2 also announced for October 2035 2025. That and some other DC projects (ie Joker 2) will sit outside the Gunn stuff and be labelled Elseworlds.

going through the whole thing it's still messy, but in fairness that's what he inherited with movies still waiting to air. The slate was underwhelming as a whole but some of that is my own lack of familiarity with some of the characters and ones i do know that im not particularly fond of (eg Green Lantern).

The two big hitters in Superman and Batman was a mixed bag as well. Superman Legacy hasn't had any bones put on it really but the name hints at the little we already know, with the movie being Clark Kent's start at The Planet (so the beginning of Superman's legacy building, ie this is where his fame starts). It does mention about focusing on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. It sounds ok but im not sure how that square's up with the Batman announcement.

The Brave and the Bold, a Batman and Robin movie with Damien fucking Wayne? What?  ;D So we have a young Superman but we're diving into Batman a fair way down the road? We are skipping soooooooooo much good Batman shit i really don't understand this at all. We skip to Damien Wayne, right past Dick Grayson and Tim Drake and everything before. I don't see that as a smart move in that you've already squashed Batman's timeline significantly.

The best thing to come out of it all wasn't actually about the specifics (if we can call them that) but Gunn's take on making movies:-

People have become beholden to [release] dates, to getting movies made no matter what. Im a writer at my heart, and were not going to be making movies before the screenplay is finished. Ive seen it happen again and again  its a mess he said. Its the primary reason for the deterioration in quality of films today, versus 20-30 years ago.

The degradation of the writer in Hollywood has been a terrible story, Gunn said. Its gotten much worse since I first moved here 23 years ago. Writers have been completely left out of the loop in favor of actors and directors, and making the writer more prominent and more important in this process is really important to us.

Gunn added that he believes superhero fatigue is a real thing largely because of the lack of care given to the writing process.

They make these movies where they dont have third acts written, he said. And then they start writing them during [production], you know, making them up as theyre going along. And then youre watching a bunch of people punch each other, and theres no flow even to the action.

Added Safran, Its bad movie fatigue.

Reading that was like finding an oasis in a desert. I'm sick to fucking death of shite writing with quality writing taking a backseat and studios apparently being happy with subpar garbage. Gunn said "Storytelling is always King." If he lives by and delivers on that mantra, i'll take whatever comes. (I should add here he cited Tom King as one of writers already on board...... i left buying comics a long time back but i have many comic friends and that dude's name is dirt to them. I don't know the specifics but anytime someone brought up that name it was follwed by groans lol).

Here's an overview take by Gunn
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Nd6gBZI5808" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Nd6gBZI5808</a>
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,190
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4304 on: February 1, 2023, 12:10:14 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on February  1, 2023, 11:45:12 am

The Brave and the Bold, a Batman and Robin movie with Damien fucking Wayne? What?  ;D So we have a young Superman but we're diving into Batman a fair way down the road? We are skipping soooooooooo much good Batman shit i really don't understand this at all. We skip to Damien Wayne, right past Dick Grayson and Tim Drake and everything before. I don't see that as a smart move in that you've already squashed Batman's timeline significantly.


Honestly I'm just glad they're doing something fresh with Batman. Said before that I'd love to see a Batman film series where Gotham is fully fleshed out, with most of the villains already in existence and the Batfamily fully formed. It sounds like that's what they're doing, and Grant Morrison's Batman run as the inspiration seems ideal to me.

We've already got the super dark and gritty Batman with the Reeves trilogy, so I'm pleased they're going in a different direction with the Gunn stuff. I hope they can go slightly more fantastical, while still treating the characters seriously. Nothing wrong with having someone like Man-Bat in one of these films, or a version of Ra's al Ghul that can actually be resurrected.

And my guess is they'll want to do a fair bit of TV stuff around it, so it makes sense having all the Robins in place as they're obvious fodder for spinoffs - i.e. a Nightwing TV show, or a Teen Titans thing with Tim Drake.

Also don't think they'll be going for a Affleck-style grizzled Batman. Think he'll be in his mid-30s, maybe with the idea that he's been Batman for a decade or so (compared with Batfleck who was 20 years into his crime-fighting career). Agree it's hard to square with a young Superman though.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,147
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4305 on: February 1, 2023, 05:02:52 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on February  1, 2023, 12:10:14 pm
Honestly I'm just glad they're doing something fresh with Batman.

Because what the Batman story really needs is some more rehashes.


I liked the first two Burton/Keaton representations (Returns particularly), and the Nolan/Bale trilogy.

Anything else, and I just switch off. They've rebooted too many times.

I feel the same with Spiderman (especially the Garfield reboot just a few years after the Maguire ones) - but at least I could understand why they rehashed with Holland for MCU purposes.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,190
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4306 on: February 1, 2023, 07:59:45 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February  1, 2023, 05:02:52 pm
Because what the Batman story really needs is some more rehashes.


I liked the first two Burton/Keaton representations (Returns particularly), and the Nolan/Bale trilogy.

Anything else, and I just switch off. They've rebooted too many times.

I feel the same with Spiderman (especially the Garfield reboot just a few years after the Maguire ones) - but at least I could understand why they rehashed with Holland for MCU purposes.

I mean they're always going to keep rebooting these properties. I'm just pleased they're doing so and taking it in a bit of a different direction. Almost all the Batman films are focused on him as a solo crimefighter, when in the comics he usually has a bigger support system.
Logged

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,945
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4307 on: Today at 01:43:18 pm »
i hear what you're saying but why start where he has? oh yeah, it's his favourite Robin...

I really want Gunn to succeed and steer the ship on an awesome era of DC movies etc. But i dont think he can get out of his own way. Look how many of those starting projects are gunn's 'passion projects', things you would see as typical Gunn - obscure quirky groups, in other words he can write them as he wants with little push back cos they're hardly known.

And he's doing similar with Robin (tho he wont be able to be so loose with the narrative), his favourite version, which now pushes batman to what? mid thirties in age? He did talk about the wider Batman family, so skipping straight to Damien Wayne allows for previous Robins now being in their subsequent non Robin roles. Which some would like, as would i, but why are we 'rushing' to that point from the off?

Anyway, my point being is this the Gunn universe or the DC universe? He specifically said it's not the Gunn universe but this early peek at his sketched out projects to date sure as hell look like a boat load of his passion projects. Even tho i didn't like his Suicide Squad movies (tho liked his Guardians) i trust him somewhat with obscure quirky groups but writing and directing Superman? Fuck me if we get his usual humour laden laid back quirky take on things, i can't see it being something special, which we all hope for.
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238
Pages: 1 ... 103 104 105 106 107 [108]   Go Up
« previous next »
 