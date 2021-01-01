Imagine following Brentford how frustrating it must be. Waited until they so very undeservedly went 1-0 down to finally score after something like 40 attempts
United managed to go from being relieved to only pick up a point to being pissed off for only picking up a point in about 60 seconds.Actually quite funny when you think about it.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
This will feel worse for United fans more than losing
Toney should apologize to the entire team and take them to a nice dinner...
Christ I saw this post and thought Brentford had got a second goal.
With his winnings?
xg: Brenford 3.11 - 0.51 Utd.How did we lose to this shite?!
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?
