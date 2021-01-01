« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March  (Read 7050 times)

Online SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #480 on: Today at 10:00:18 pm »
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
Online 4pool

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #481 on: Today at 10:01:14 pm »
FT

Brentford 1-1 Man Utd
Online Red Beret

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #482 on: Today at 10:01:40 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 09:59:28 pm
Imagine following Brentford  how frustrating it must be. Waited until they so very undeservedly went 1-0 down to finally score after something like 40 attempts

That's when United switch off after playing low block last ditch for 90 plus minutes. In their arrogance they think the job is done.
Online Egyptian36

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #483 on: Today at 10:02:02 pm »

This will feel worse for United fans more than losing
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #484 on: Today at 10:02:05 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 09:59:35 pm
United managed to go from being relieved to only pick up a point to being pissed off for only picking up a point in about 60 seconds.

Actually quite funny when you think about it.
They had hope (top4/5) only for it to be dashed. That'd hurt more.
Online Hazell

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #485 on: Today at 10:02:12 pm »
They conceded a last minute equaliser but, how jammy are these
bastards?
Offline WorldChampions

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #486 on: Today at 10:02:31 pm »
Still can't believe we lost and drew to that shite.
Online danm77

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #487 on: Today at 10:02:37 pm »
So glad. Would have been the most undeserved win.
Online farawayred

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #488 on: Today at 10:02:40 pm »
Toney should apologize to the entire team and take them to a nice dinner...
Online Knight

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #489 on: Today at 10:02:42 pm »
Oh that was very amusing. Theyre the gift that keeps on giving.
Online redgriffin73

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #490 on: Today at 10:02:52 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 10:00:18 pm
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

Christ I saw this post and thought Brentford had got a second goal.
Online SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #491 on: Today at 10:02:54 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 10:02:02 pm
This will feel worse for United fans more than losing
after battering - BATTERING! - the opposition  :)
Online Peabee

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #492 on: Today at 10:02:58 pm »
Brentford had over 80 touches inside United's box. The first time that's happened this season (any team in the opposition box).
Online Eeyore

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #493 on: Today at 10:03:45 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 10:02:40 pm
Toney should apologize to the entire team and take them to a nice dinner...

With his winnings?
Online SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #494 on: Today at 10:04:43 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:02:52 pm
Christ I saw this post and thought Brentford had got a second goal.
sorry mate  :)
Online Peabee

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #495 on: Today at 10:05:10 pm »
xg: Brenford 3.11 - 0.51 Utd.

How did we lose to this shite?!
Online Father Ted

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #496 on: Today at 10:06:09 pm »
How they're 6th is beyond me. Every time you see them they're dreadful, outplayed, giving up chances for fun, no observable gameplan ... and yet they spawn results somehow.
Online farawayred

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #497 on: Today at 10:06:11 pm »
Online Hymer Red

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #498 on: Today at 10:06:13 pm »
I will say it again........ Klopp should sit our lot in front of a replay of this shite and tell em if they lose again they are all sacked and hes playing the kids until he leaves. We cant let these win or draw with us again they are absolute shite with knobs on
Online DangerScouse

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #499 on: Today at 10:15:58 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 10:05:10 pm
xg: Brenford 3.11 - 0.51 Utd.

How did we lose to this shite?!

Redemption next week for the one that matters most!
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #500 on: Today at 10:16:29 pm »
Ten Hag will come out and say they were robbed 😂
Online newterp

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #501 on: Today at 10:17:02 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 10:05:10 pm
xg: Brenford 3.11 - 0.51 Utd.

How did we lose to this shite?!

Woowowowow. That's a battering like you'd find in a P Diddy video!!!

(Unreleased of course).
Online Hazell

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #502 on: Today at 10:20:57 pm »
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?
Online Redley

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #503 on: Today at 10:22:06 pm »
That must set a record for how many times How did we lose to them? was asked! (Rightly so)
Online Oldmanmick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #504 on: Today at 10:25:50 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Now that you mention it.......
