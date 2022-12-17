« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 103 104 105 106 107 [108]   Go Down

Author Topic: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU  (Read 284659 times)

Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,685
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4280 on: December 17, 2022, 09:54:57 am »
Quote from: BER on December  9, 2022, 11:04:31 pm
The first big smart move DC/Warner have made in a long time. How could you not be excited after seeing what he did with GoTG and then Suicide Squad and Peacemaker?
I adore all of those things and James Gunn in general but I think it's a terrible move. You don't have the talent running the behind the scenes - you have the person with the eye for talent doing so. 
Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,934
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4281 on: December 17, 2022, 11:17:34 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on December 17, 2022, 09:26:13 am
Have you never watched The Boys  ;D

good point  ;D

i rarely know where these shows come from to be honest
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,823
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4282 on: December 17, 2022, 04:46:17 pm »
I'm kind of impressed that Cavill is such a nerd. I think it's great that actors can have such creative input and passion in a project.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,246
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4283 on: December 17, 2022, 08:26:37 pm »
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on December 17, 2022, 04:46:17 pm
I'm kind of impressed that Cavill is such a nerd. I think it's great that actors can have such creative input and passion in a project.

Cant get more nerdy than that warhammer stuff either.
Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,934
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4284 on: December 18, 2022, 04:28:25 am »
this sweeping house business, i am curious if that's gonna include the crap that is suicide squad movies/cast and the surprisingly ok peacemaker tv show - gunn's own contribution to the DC, cos if he really is going back to zero then you'd imagine that includes all of it

and i did see gunn describe the superman reboot as having a 'cub reporter kent' who hasn't met his collegues yet (ie lois etc - yeah, in no way is this an origin movie...)

superman is hard to write for cos he's so overpowered in an Earth context but easy to write for in an origin/coming out story cos everything is new to that world - it's one of the reasons superman has been done to death via movies and tv shows when it comes to the earlier part of his life

i felt cavill was placed that we can forget all that shit (and this is coming from someone who loves origin movies typically) and we could finally see superman take on more powerful villains in the universe, where he isn't overpowered, his enemies aren't pushovers and a genuine challenge (so we dont have to come up with naff contrivancies, like kryptonite, always hated that)

trouble is if you're going to put that on screen, it's gonna cost you, whereas having clark kent mooch around a contemporary city is as cheap as chips from a major movie release perspective

so i guess we get to see lois say 'you're superman!' all over again  :thumbup
« Last Edit: December 18, 2022, 04:43:41 am by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline NightDancer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 177
  • Bleep Bloop Bleep Bloop
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4285 on: December 18, 2022, 12:41:03 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on December 18, 2022, 04:28:25 am
this sweeping house business, i am curious if that's gonna include the crap that is suicide squad movies/cast and the surprisingly ok peacemaker tv show - gunn's own contribution to the DC, cos if he really is going back to zero then you'd imagine that includes all of it

and i did see gunn describe the superman reboot as having a 'cub reporter kent' who hasn't met his collegues yet (ie lois etc - yeah, in no way is this an origin movie...)

superman is hard to write for cos he's so overpowered in an Earth context but easy to write for in an origin/coming out story cos everything is new to that world - it's one of the reasons superman has been done to death via movies and tv shows when it comes to the earlier part of his life

i felt cavill was placed that we can forget all that shit (and this is coming from someone who loves origin movies typically) and we could finally see superman take on more powerful villains in the universe, where he isn't overpowered, his enemies aren't pushovers and a genuine challenge (so we dont have to come up with naff contrivancies, like kryptonite, always hated that)

trouble is if you're going to put that on screen, it's gonna cost you, whereas having clark kent mooch around a contemporary city is as cheap as chips from a major movie release perspective

so i guess we get to see lois say 'you're superman!' all over again  :thumbup



The current Superman tv shows seems to be able to find a nice balance between Superman coming up against foes that can take a punch from him and reply with one of their own along with him as Clark juggling family life.
Logged
What's your pleasure?

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,934
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4286 on: December 18, 2022, 05:58:48 pm »
how do these foes match him, generally? genuine question

and superman juggling family life... i hope to fuck that aint the flavour of movie we get

each to their own and all that
« Last Edit: December 18, 2022, 06:02:27 pm by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline NightDancer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 177
  • Bleep Bloop Bleep Bloop
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4287 on: December 19, 2022, 10:04:56 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on December 18, 2022, 05:58:48 pm
how do these foes match him, generally? genuine question

and superman juggling family life... i hope to fuck that aint the flavour of movie we get

each to their own and all that


Depends on which one he is up against but a big %  (even some of the villian of the week types) match him in terms of raw power or through sheer numbers, and some after being hit by him do not budge so he has to figure out ways to beat them when he cannot over power them.


As for the family life bit, it actually works for this show as it shows how he has to struggle with being "normal" when not Superman and deal with some family related stuff and threats without slipping on the cape. It also throws in the option of his family being targetted as a way to get at him.

It also does not become an either or type show between Superman and Clark Kent. He is both and the show leans as much on him in the cape as without it.

The show also plays Superman/Clark Kent as sort of a hybrid between the Cavill and Reeves versions in personality, and visually with the costume being close to that of Cavill in design but close to that of Reeves in colour.

Tyler Hoechlin is actually a pretty good pick for the role as he nails both Superman and Clark pretty well. Thought he was a bit crap in the role when he guested on Supergirl, but in this show he has shown he is a very solid Superman/Clark as well as being a pretty good Bizarro.


There is a pretty good live action take on John Irons/Steel too in the show.
Logged
What's your pleasure?

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,934
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4288 on: December 20, 2022, 04:10:41 am »
thanks for that mate, appreciated

i gave it a go, a fair few eps of season 1, which i think is a fair shake for a show

not for me, family drama, mopey teen agnst etc, i can't stand that shit, some love it, i hate it

on the superman side he seemed ok but given his set up, again, too mumsy for me

he's a good guy trying to do the right thing, which is what superman should be first and foremost, a good guy with a nuke in his biceps

it's just that scenario cuts his balls off theatrically for me (bit like clooney as batman, well not that bad, cos that was utter shite but somewhere on that tangent)

but it is well made and i can totally see that for some it hits the spot
« Last Edit: December 20, 2022, 07:59:46 pm by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline NightDancer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 177
  • Bleep Bloop Bleep Bloop
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4289 on: December 21, 2022, 11:57:34 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on December 20, 2022, 04:10:41 am
thanks for that mate, appreciated

i gave it a go, a fair few eps of season 1, which i think is a fair shake for a show

not for me, family drama, mopey teen agnst etc, i can't stand that shit, some love it, i hate it

on the superman side he seemed ok but given his set up, again, too mumsy for me

he's a good guy trying to do the right thing, which is what superman should be first and foremost, a good guy with a nuke in his biceps

it's just that scenario cuts his balls off theatrically for me (bit like clooney as batman, well not that bad, cos that was utter shite but somewhere on that tangent)

but it is well made and i can totally see that for some it hits the spot



Can see why it would not appeal to many to be honest. It is a bit too 6pm on a Saturday evening type of show for many, but then again that is exactly how it is being pitched. I just wated a Superman fix so got into binge watching it  this year.


If you can or are so inclined, give some of season two a shake.


A lot of the storylines from season one are long put to bed by then, and with Bizarro on the scene there is more cape action.


Second half of season always gets into Supes having to physically defend his family from threats that can trade punches with him, so you get a bit that is similar to Man Of Steel where Supes scraps with Zod &Co when they threaten Martha ( insert Batman Martha gif).


For me the show, whilst not being amazing, does get a lot right about Superman/Clark Kent for me and I think it shows that getting a character right or close to right can elevate things.

I would not be against Tyler Hoechlin being in with a shot of being the next big screen Superman. He plays both roles well and with a better script/story could be excellent in it. Plus given he is only 35 he could hold down the role for the next decade.


He has a good look for a live action Superman.



And I quite like his look as Bizarro too.


Logged
What's your pleasure?

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,189
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4290 on: December 21, 2022, 11:58:55 am »
It just looks like a CW type show to me.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,749
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4291 on: December 21, 2022, 12:48:43 pm »
I do think a Superman movie where Clark Kent is as much a character as Superman is the way to go. Superman is meant to be a good ole American boy from Kansas just trying to do the right thing. He is a hopeful character.

Clark shouldn't be the disguise for Superman, Superman should be the alter ego of Clark Kent to do hero things.

And in a story where by Superman doesn't have much interesting things going on as the hero (he can fly, can't get hurt, punches real hard - there's more to it than that but in essence he can hardly get beat because he can do everything) the thing that makes him interesting is how everyone reacts and lives with Superman.

Lex Luthor is interesting when he is a guy who rightfully doesn't trust Superman, who wants to progress humanity, but is also a hypocrite because nothing is stopping him doing good for humanity as one of the world's smartest and richest men, other than jealousy of being upstaged by Superman.

And Clark Kent is interested juggling living and being Superman, and never hating this job but still having to figure out how to live a double life and how to protect everyone he can.

You need the fights but I do really think a new Superman movie has to have emphasis the human element to Superman, and the idea he would be fighting for justice if he had powers or not because that's how he was raised and him being a hope for humanity doesn't come from being last son of Kypton but from being the son of Martha and Jonathan Kent who raised him right.
« Last Edit: December 21, 2022, 12:50:33 pm by Stockholm Syndrome »
Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,934
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4292 on: December 21, 2022, 07:23:35 pm »
Quote from: NightDancer on December 21, 2022, 11:57:34 am

I would not be against Tyler Hoechlin being in with a shot of being the next big screen Superman. He plays both roles well and with a better script/story could be excellent in it. Plus given he is only 35 he could hold down the role for the next decade.


well we know he has 0 chance cos gunn has already said he's going young and to be totally frank, if age wasn't a factor, no way in hell am i picking that dude ahead of cavill - who is perfect for the role, man of steel is my fav superman movie (and i like christopher reeve 1 and esp 2) and they had cavill in shite scripts after that

bit like gal gadot - perfect for wonder woman, good first movie, shite scripts ever after (it's the same all over the industry, star wars, marvel phase four, DC, fuck knows how many IPs done on tv, shite writing after shite writing, either the talented writers aren't being hired for whatever reason or there's next to none left for the genres i like - for every decent movie/show we have a slew of shite)

and in the least unexpected news, Black Adam II ain't happening apparently
« Last Edit: December 21, 2022, 07:28:41 pm by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,236
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4293 on: December 21, 2022, 07:36:54 pm »
The issue with focusing on Clark Kent in a SUperman movie is that a tv show can do that sort of thing better and due to his power level maybe the better approach might be something akin to the way Marvel has used the Hulk more sparingly for set-p[ieces in ensemble movies, albeit they have been forced into doing this due to licensing issues that would limit their profits from a solo movie.

This whole cull of the DCEU seems overly heavy handed, casting hasn't really been a big problem with the movies, merely the unnecessary rush to reach the team-up movies stage of a shared universe when they could have easily taken more time in building up characters that both the existing fans plus mainstream cinema goers would have then really wanted to see, nick the approach of mcu phase 1 where the solo movies came first and weren't simply there to lead up to the crossover, even if you are going for a totally different tone or style.

Logged

Offline John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,441
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4294 on: December 21, 2022, 10:48:22 pm »
Binning off the seemingly universally liked Henry Cavill has likely already ended any good will a large number of the fan base had for what had already been announced as changing.

WB/DCs biggest issue is there's been that many live action versions of Superman and Batman everyone already has a favourite depiction so it takes something to get fans to accept the new portrayal.
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,969
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4295 on: December 21, 2022, 11:23:49 pm »
If they really are going scorched earth I can only think it's because they want to press reset on the world they've built (or haven't built), and they think audiences will be confused if they retain the actors but change everything else.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,317
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4296 on: December 21, 2022, 11:35:11 pm »
I trust them,they've earnt it
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,004
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4297 on: December 21, 2022, 11:39:03 pm »
For me, Superman works better in a movie context because you have a special effects budget to give him genuine threats. I actually don't think he's hard to write at all. There are a shedload of great comics and the Animated Series was dynamite.

The trouble is that too many writers are hacks who don't know how to write anything that isn't 'edgy', and who don't understand the majority of the struggle isn't necessarily for Superman to overpower the villians but for him to try and remain morally good while protecting his loved ones and keeping his secret identity under wraps.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,167
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4298 on: Today at 05:22:18 pm »
DC just announced the first projects from the new James Gunn vision. Mix of movies, TV series and animations.

Theres a Superman movie in there as expected but no real details. Also announced The Brave and the Bold, which will debut the new DC Batman and focus on his relationship with Damien Wayne. Sounds like a fresh take on Batman and not the usual dark approach which Im into.

A Green Lantern TV series also piqued my interest as it was described as their version of True Detective.

The Batman 2 also announced for October 2035. That and some other DC projects (ie Joker 2) will sit outside the Gunn stuff and be labelled Elseworlds.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,969
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4299 on: Today at 06:02:24 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 05:22:18 pm
DC just announced the first projects from the new James Gunn vision. Mix of movies, TV series and animations.

Theres a Superman movie in there as expected but no real details. Also announced The Brave and the Bold, which will debut the new DC Batman and focus on his relationship with Damien Wayne. Sounds like a fresh take on Batman and not the usual dark approach which Im into.

A Green Lantern TV series also piqued my interest as it was described as their version of True Detective.

The Batman 2 also announced for October 2035. That and some other DC projects (ie Joker 2) will sit outside the Gunn stuff and be labelled Elseworlds.

I hope that was a typo.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 103 104 105 106 107 [108]   Go Up
« previous next »
 