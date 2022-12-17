thanks for that mate, appreciated
i gave it a go, a fair few eps of season 1, which i think is a fair shake for a show
not for me, family drama, mopey teen agnst etc, i can't stand that shit, some love it, i hate it
on the superman side he seemed ok but given his set up, again, too mumsy for me
he's a good guy trying to do the right thing, which is what superman should be first and foremost, a good guy with a nuke in his biceps
it's just that scenario cuts his balls off theatrically for me (bit like clooney as batman, well not that bad, cos that was utter shite but somewhere on that tangent)
but it is well made and i can totally see that for some it hits the spot