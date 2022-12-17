I do think a Superman movie where Clark Kent is as much a character as Superman is the way to go. Superman is meant to be a good ole American boy from Kansas just trying to do the right thing. He is a hopeful character.



Clark shouldn't be the disguise for Superman, Superman should be the alter ego of Clark Kent to do hero things.



And in a story where by Superman doesn't have much interesting things going on as the hero (he can fly, can't get hurt, punches real hard - there's more to it than that but in essence he can hardly get beat because he can do everything) the thing that makes him interesting is how everyone reacts and lives with Superman.



Lex Luthor is interesting when he is a guy who rightfully doesn't trust Superman, who wants to progress humanity, but is also a hypocrite because nothing is stopping him doing good for humanity as one of the world's smartest and richest men, other than jealousy of being upstaged by Superman.



And Clark Kent is interested juggling living and being Superman, and never hating this job but still having to figure out how to live a double life and how to protect everyone he can.



You need the fights but I do really think a new Superman movie has to have emphasis the human element to Superman, and the idea he would be fighting for justice if he had powers or not because that's how he was raised and him being a hope for humanity doesn't come from being last son of Kypton but from being the son of Martha and Jonathan Kent who raised him right.