i hear what you're saying but why start where he has? oh yeah, it's his favourite Robin... which now pushes batman to what? mid thirties in age? He did talk about the wider Batman family, so skipping straight to Damien Wayne allows for previous Robins now being in their subsequent non Robin roles. Which some would like, as would i, but why are we 'rushing' to that point from the off?
I really want Gunn to succeed and steer the ship on an awesome era of DC movies etc. But i dont think he can get out of his own way. Look how many of those starting projects are gunn's 'passion projects', things you would see as typical Gunn - obscure quirky groups, in other words he can write them as he wants with little push back cos they're hardly known. I think most (?) people are bored with the unfunny Marvel 'humour' that saturates their universe and now we're going to get a Gunn 'humour' saturated DC universe? i hope the fuck not.
Anyway, my point being is this the Gunn universe or the DC universe? He specifically said it's not the Gunn universe but this early peek at his sketched out projects to date sure as hell look like a boat load of his passion projects. Even tho i didn't like his Suicide Squad movies (tho liked his Guardians) i trust him somewhat with obscure quirky groups but writing and directing Superman? Fuck me if we get his usual humour laden laid back quirky take on things, i can't see it being something special, which we all hope for.
I feel he needs to forget the fuck about Marvel (who at the moment are drowning in their own shite anyway, following a pathetic phase) and just build up the DC universe more akin (ironically) to how Marvel started out, single hero movies building up an overall arc, make sure they hit good and hard and you'll have the fans and public on a wave with you. Adding in all these obscure projects so early (later is fine, once the universe is established) seems incredibly risky with most people going 'who'? Stories built on strong recognisable characters hit home better with joe public, rather than many obscure groups/individuals, seems a very strange choice so early on to me.
just for reference (the tv timeline and movie timeline are not synced, eg waller comes out before Superman)