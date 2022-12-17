DC just announced the first projects from the new James Gunn vision. Mix of movies, TV series and animations.



Theres a Superman movie in there as expected but no real details. Also announced The Brave and the Bold, which will debut the new DC Batman and focus on his relationship with Damien Wayne. Sounds like a fresh take on Batman and not the usual dark approach which Im into.



A Green Lantern TV series also piqued my interest as it was described as their version of True Detective.



The Batman 2 also announced for October 2035 2025. That and some other DC projects (ie Joker 2) will sit outside the Gunn stuff and be labelled Elseworlds.



going through the whole thing it's still messy, but in fairness that's what he inherited with movies still waiting to air. The slate was underwhelming as a whole but some of that is my own lack of familiarity with some of the characters and ones i do know that im not particularly fond of (eg Green Lantern).The two big hitters in Superman and Batman was a mixed bag as well. Superman Legacy hasn't had any bones put on it really but the name hints at the little we already know, with the movie being Clark Kent's start at The Planet (so the beginning of Superman's legacy building, ie this is where his fame starts). It does mention about focusing on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. It sounds ok but im not sure how that square's up with the Batman announcement.The Brave and the Bold, a Batman and Robin movie with Damien fucking Wayne? What?So we have a young Superman but we're diving into Batman a fair way down the road? We are skipping soooooooooo much good Batman shit i really don't understand this at all. We skip to Damien Wayne, right past Dick Grayson and Tim Drake and everything before. I don't see that as a smart move in that you've already squashed Batman's timeline significantly.The best thing to come out of it all wasn't actually about the specifics (if we can call them that) but Gunn's take on making movies:-People have become beholden to [release] dates, to getting movies made no matter what. Im a writer at my heart, and were not going to be making movies before the screenplay is finished. Ive seen it happen again and again  its a mess he said. Its the primary reason for the deterioration in quality of films today, versus 20-30 years ago.The degradation of the writer in Hollywood has been a terrible story, Gunn said. Its gotten much worse since I first moved here 23 years ago. Writers have been completely left out of the loop in favor of actors and directors, and making the writer more prominent and more important in this process is really important to us.Gunn added that he believes superhero fatigue is a real thing largely because of the lack of care given to the writing process.They make these movies where they dont have third acts written, he said. And then they start writing them during [production], you know, making them up as theyre going along. And then youre watching a bunch of people punch each other, and theres no flow even to the action.Added Safran,Reading that was like finding an oasis in a desert. I'm sick to fucking death of shite writing with quality writing taking a backseat and studios apparently being happy with subpar garbage. Gunn said "Storytelling is always King." If he lives by and delivers on that mantra, i'll take whatever comes. (I should add here he cited Tom King as one of writers already on board...... i left buying comics a long time back but i have many comic friends and that dude's name is dirt to them. I don't know the specifics but anytime someone brought up that name it was follwed by groans lol).Here's an overview take by Gunn