« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 318 319 320 321 322 [323]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ask the next person a question  (Read 465318 times)

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,599
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12880 on: March 7, 2023, 07:52:28 am »
Quote from: Jookie on March  6, 2023, 03:00:38 pm
Sunday Roast by a mile. Though I never really view Scouse as a comparable Sunday meal. Always had scouse on a Saturday night with pickled cabbage/bettroot and bread.

What's your ideal roast consist of? (roast chicken, roast potatoes, roasted carrots, honey roast parsnips, green beans and cauliflower cheese for me. Home made Yorkshire pudding as an optional).

mmmmmm roast - my favourite meal

for me it's roast chicken, roast potatoes, roasted carrots, honey roast parsnips (i'm with you there) then stuffing balls and yorkshire puds (cheap ones will do), gravy with a dab of mint sauce, sprouts and broccoli and i nearly forgot, roasted sweet potatoes

what's the best concert you've ever been to
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,475
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12881 on: March 7, 2023, 12:34:50 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on March  7, 2023, 07:52:28 am
what's the best concert you've ever been to

Doves comeback gig at Warrington Parr Hall a few years ago. Hit after hit.

Do you subscribe to any printed magazines/papers?
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,200
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12882 on: March 8, 2023, 01:36:54 pm »
Used to get Airliner World every month but never subscribed to anything.

If someone broke into your house what would be your first course of action?
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,599
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12883 on: March 8, 2023, 02:08:49 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on March  8, 2023, 01:36:54 pm
Used to get Airliner World every month but never subscribed to anything.

If someone broke into your house what would be your first course of action?

i know my second course of action would be to bury them somewhere in the woods

what's the highest thing you've fell off?
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,747
  • Never Forget
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12884 on: March 8, 2023, 06:49:03 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on March  8, 2023, 02:08:49 pm
i know my second course of action would be to bury them somewhere in the woods

what's the highest thing you've fell off?

more fell down than fell off. My friend was at one of those semi detached houses in Newcastle but it looks like a terraced house. There is only a few feet gap between the houses and the side doors face each other. It was pitch black at night and my friend was ahead of me talking to the person in the door of the house we were about to go in. I walk up and was quite drunk from being out all day. Next thing I know I'm flying through the air and am then in a big heap on a concrete slab. I didn't see there was a step where the doors faced each other and right behind the step was a flight of concrete stairs going down to the rear of the house. I think because I was trashed I had zero injuries except a few marks on my nice leather jacket. Probably a 10' vertical fall then.

What would you do if a viscous enemy started coming at you armed to the teeth and ready to kill you .    Answer with the action and the song and artist.
« Last Edit: March 8, 2023, 07:02:12 pm by AndyInVA »
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,977
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12885 on: March 8, 2023, 09:31:44 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on March  8, 2023, 06:49:03 pm
more fell down than fell off. My friend was at one of those semi detached houses in Newcastle but it looks like a terraced house. There is only a few feet gap between the houses and the side doors face each other. It was pitch black at night and my friend was ahead of me talking to the person in the door of the house we were about to go in. I walk up and was quite drunk from being out all day. Next thing I know I'm flying through the air and am then in a big heap on a concrete slab. I didn't see there was a step where the doors faced each other and right behind the step was a flight of concrete stairs going down to the rear of the house. I think because I was trashed I had zero injuries except a few marks on my nice leather jacket. Probably a 10' vertical fall then.

What would you do if a viscous enemy started coming at you armed to the teeth and ready to kill you .    Answer with the action and the song and artist.
try to give them the slip.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,953
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12886 on: March 9, 2023, 01:17:37 am »
Quote from: SamLad on March  8, 2023, 09:31:44 pm
try to give them the slip.

Anything by Jello Biafra
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12887 on: March 15, 2023, 01:11:30 pm »
Fine, I'll start it off again. Favourite spirit (of the drink rather than ghost variety)?
Logged

Offline Slightly Less Mediocre Baron Bennekov

  • SNITCH. Has a wotsit the size of a wasp sting. McManaman (doo doooby doo doo!) Mentally slow due to being on RAWK too much.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,555
  • You'll see it when you believe it!
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12888 on: Yesterday at 12:50:22 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on March 15, 2023, 01:11:30 pm
Fine, I'll start it off again. Favourite spirit (of the drink rather than ghost variety)?

Islay Whisky in general and in particular Laphroaig Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky.

Will Dani Alves be convicted of rape or will he go free?
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12889 on: Today at 04:36:09 pm »
Quote from: Slightly Less Mediocre Baron Bennekov on Yesterday at 12:50:22 pm
Islay Whisky in general and in particular Laphroaig Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky.

Will Dani Alves be convicted of rape or will he go free?
I expect he'll go free, as we all know only lower-level footballers commit rape and no one at the top level is ever guilty, even when there are voicemail recordings of them abusing their victim :-X

Who do you think is the most underrated player at the club?
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,379
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12890 on: Today at 05:32:11 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 04:36:09 pm
Who do you think is the most underrated player at the club?

Over the course of their Liverpool career Id probably say Henderson. You can see this season how much his energy and positional awareness facilitated both Salah and Trents contributions. Henderson is probably not over rated now because physically hes not at a top level consistently. Most under rated player currently is probably Jota. Think hell be absolutely valuable to how we operate going forward.

Who do you think is most over rated player at the club? The player that almost everyone rates highly but you think arent all that? Cant really choose the usual suspects of Keita, Gomez, Henderson who some rate and others dont
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,200
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12891 on: Today at 06:41:10 pm »
Salah at the moment, should be contributing a lot more than he is.

What is the best arena in the world and why? (under 25k capacity so not a stadium)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 318 319 320 321 322 [323]   Go Up
« previous next »
 