i know my second course of action would be to bury them somewhere in the woods



what's the highest thing you've fell off?



more fell down than fell off. My friend was at one of those semi detached houses in Newcastle but it looks like a terraced house. There is only a few feet gap between the houses and the side doors face each other. It was pitch black at night and my friend was ahead of me talking to the person in the door of the house we were about to go in. I walk up and was quite drunk from being out all day. Next thing I know I'm flying through the air and am then in a big heap on a concrete slab. I didn't see there was a step where the doors faced each other and right behind the step was a flight of concrete stairs going down to the rear of the house. I think because I was trashed I had zero injuries except a few marks on my nice leather jacket. Probably a 10' vertical fall then.What would you do if a viscous enemy started coming at you armed to the teeth and ready to kill you . Answer with the action and the song and artist.