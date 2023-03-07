Sunday Roast by a mile. Though I never really view Scouse as a comparable Sunday meal. Always had scouse on a Saturday night with pickled cabbage/bettroot and bread.
What's your ideal roast consist of? (roast chicken, roast potatoes, roasted carrots, honey roast parsnips, green beans and cauliflower cheese for me. Home made Yorkshire pudding as an optional).
mmmmmm roast - my favourite meal
for me it's roast chicken, roast potatoes, roasted carrots, honey roast parsnips (i'm with you there) then stuffing balls and yorkshire puds (cheap ones will do), gravy with a dab of mint sauce, sprouts and broccoli and i nearly forgot, roasted sweet potatoes
what's the best concert you've ever been to