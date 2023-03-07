« previous next »
Re: Ask the next person a question
March 7, 2023, 07:52:28 am
Quote from: Jookie on March  6, 2023, 03:00:38 pm
Sunday Roast by a mile. Though I never really view Scouse as a comparable Sunday meal. Always had scouse on a Saturday night with pickled cabbage/bettroot and bread.

What's your ideal roast consist of? (roast chicken, roast potatoes, roasted carrots, honey roast parsnips, green beans and cauliflower cheese for me. Home made Yorkshire pudding as an optional).

mmmmmm roast - my favourite meal

for me it's roast chicken, roast potatoes, roasted carrots, honey roast parsnips (i'm with you there) then stuffing balls and yorkshire puds (cheap ones will do), gravy with a dab of mint sauce, sprouts and broccoli and i nearly forgot, roasted sweet potatoes

what's the best concert you've ever been to
Re: Ask the next person a question
March 7, 2023, 12:34:50 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on March  7, 2023, 07:52:28 am
what's the best concert you've ever been to

Doves comeback gig at Warrington Parr Hall a few years ago. Hit after hit.

Do you subscribe to any printed magazines/papers?
Re: Ask the next person a question
March 8, 2023, 01:36:54 pm
Used to get Airliner World every month but never subscribed to anything.

If someone broke into your house what would be your first course of action?
Re: Ask the next person a question
March 8, 2023, 02:08:49 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on March  8, 2023, 01:36:54 pm
Used to get Airliner World every month but never subscribed to anything.

If someone broke into your house what would be your first course of action?

i know my second course of action would be to bury them somewhere in the woods

what's the highest thing you've fell off?
Re: Ask the next person a question
March 8, 2023, 06:49:03 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on March  8, 2023, 02:08:49 pm
i know my second course of action would be to bury them somewhere in the woods

what's the highest thing you've fell off?

more fell down than fell off. My friend was at one of those semi detached houses in Newcastle but it looks like a terraced house. There is only a few feet gap between the houses and the side doors face each other. It was pitch black at night and my friend was ahead of me talking to the person in the door of the house we were about to go in. I walk up and was quite drunk from being out all day. Next thing I know I'm flying through the air and am then in a big heap on a concrete slab. I didn't see there was a step where the doors faced each other and right behind the step was a flight of concrete stairs going down to the rear of the house. I think because I was trashed I had zero injuries except a few marks on my nice leather jacket. Probably a 10' vertical fall then.

What would you do if a viscous enemy started coming at you armed to the teeth and ready to kill you .    Answer with the action and the song and artist.
Re: Ask the next person a question
March 8, 2023, 09:31:44 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on March  8, 2023, 06:49:03 pm
more fell down than fell off. My friend was at one of those semi detached houses in Newcastle but it looks like a terraced house. There is only a few feet gap between the houses and the side doors face each other. It was pitch black at night and my friend was ahead of me talking to the person in the door of the house we were about to go in. I walk up and was quite drunk from being out all day. Next thing I know I'm flying through the air and am then in a big heap on a concrete slab. I didn't see there was a step where the doors faced each other and right behind the step was a flight of concrete stairs going down to the rear of the house. I think because I was trashed I had zero injuries except a few marks on my nice leather jacket. Probably a 10' vertical fall then.

What would you do if a viscous enemy started coming at you armed to the teeth and ready to kill you .    Answer with the action and the song and artist.
try to give them the slip.
Re: Ask the next person a question
March 9, 2023, 01:17:37 am
Quote from: SamLad on March  8, 2023, 09:31:44 pm
try to give them the slip.

Anything by Jello Biafra
Re: Ask the next person a question
March 15, 2023, 01:11:30 pm
Fine, I'll start it off again. Favourite spirit (of the drink rather than ghost variety)?
Re: Ask the next person a question
March 19, 2023, 12:50:22 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on March 15, 2023, 01:11:30 pm
Fine, I'll start it off again. Favourite spirit (of the drink rather than ghost variety)?

Islay Whisky in general and in particular Laphroaig Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky.

Will Dani Alves be convicted of rape or will he go free?
Re: Ask the next person a question
March 20, 2023, 04:36:09 pm
Quote from: Slightly Less Mediocre Baron Bennekov on March 19, 2023, 12:50:22 pm
Islay Whisky in general and in particular Laphroaig Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky.

Will Dani Alves be convicted of rape or will he go free?
I expect he'll go free, as we all know only lower-level footballers commit rape and no one at the top level is ever guilty, even when there are voicemail recordings of them abusing their victim :-X

Who do you think is the most underrated player at the club?
Re: Ask the next person a question
March 20, 2023, 05:32:11 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on March 20, 2023, 04:36:09 pm
Who do you think is the most underrated player at the club?

Over the course of their Liverpool career Id probably say Henderson. You can see this season how much his energy and positional awareness facilitated both Salah and Trents contributions. Henderson is probably not over rated now because physically hes not at a top level consistently. Most under rated player currently is probably Jota. Think hell be absolutely valuable to how we operate going forward.

Who do you think is most over rated player at the club? The player that almost everyone rates highly but you think arent all that? Cant really choose the usual suspects of Keita, Gomez, Henderson who some rate and others dont
Re: Ask the next person a question
March 20, 2023, 06:41:10 pm
Salah at the moment, should be contributing a lot more than he is.

What is the best arena in the world and why? (under 25k capacity so not a stadium)
Re: Ask the next person a question
March 21, 2023, 03:03:38 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on March 20, 2023, 06:41:10 pm
Salah at the moment, should be contributing a lot more than he is.

What is the best arena in the world and why? (under 25k capacity so not a stadium)
Saw Elo at The O2 arena a few years ago and was well impressed with it.

Best away ground you have ever been to?
Re: Ask the next person a question
March 23, 2023, 11:49:46 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on March 21, 2023, 03:03:38 pm
Saw Elo at The O2 arena a few years ago and was well impressed with it.

Best away ground you have ever been to?

I didn't see Liverpool there but I liked Camp Nou. Don't like Barcelona but that stadium has both a majestic feel to it but also a low-key local vibe to it.

However my favourite is definitely Estadio de Vallecas. There's nothing like it, and I'd recommend anyone to go there if they're in Madrid. It's 100% brutalism right next to the sidewalk. Rayo Vallecano itself is an amazing club.



What's the best meal you had this past week?
Re: Ask the next person a question
March 24, 2023, 10:48:40 am
Quote from: telekon on March 23, 2023, 11:49:46 pm
I didn't see Liverpool there but I liked Camp Nou. Don't like Barcelona but that stadium has both a majestic feel to it but also a low-key local vibe to it.

However my favourite is definitely Estadio de Vallecas. There's nothing like it, and I'd recommend anyone to go there if they're in Madrid. It's 100% brutalism right next to the sidewalk. Rayo Vallecano itself is an amazing club.



What's the best meal you had this past week?

Got a burger and fries from here: https://hickorys.co.uk/venue/nuthall/

Delicious.

When should I next go back there for another burger and fries?
Re: Ask the next person a question
March 25, 2023, 02:34:03 pm
Quote from: tubby on March 24, 2023, 10:48:40 am
Got a burger and fries from here: https://hickorys.co.uk/venue/nuthall/

Delicious.

When should I next go back there for another burger and fries?
When you don't feel too tubby.

Will anything be done to City and the Ev regarding FFP?
Re: Ask the next person a question
March 25, 2023, 10:40:18 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on March 25, 2023, 02:34:03 pm
Will anything be done to City and the Ev regarding FFP?

The Ev maybe, because they aren't owned by people who can allegedly threaten and bribe their way to success.

How would you solve the public transport issue from town to Anfield and Goodison?
Re: Ask the next person a question
March 26, 2023, 12:09:47 am
Quote from: bradders1011 on March 25, 2023, 10:40:18 pm
The Ev maybe, because they aren't owned by people who can allegedly threaten and bribe their way to success.

How would you solve the public transport issue from town to Anfield and Goodison?

Tuk Tuks or elephants . Not sure though .

What is the root cause of seperation ?

Re: Ask the next person a question
March 26, 2023, 12:22:58 pm
Quote from: kesey on March 26, 2023, 12:09:47 am
Tuk Tuks or elephants . Not sure though .

What is the root cause of seperation ?


i'd say bad spelling?   :wave

who is going to win the women's world cup?
Re: Ask the next person a question
March 26, 2023, 04:59:15 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on March 26, 2023, 12:22:58 pm

i'd say bad spelling?   :wave

who is going to win the women's world cup?

USA.

What you having/had for Sunday Dinner?
Re: Ask the next person a question
March 26, 2023, 07:21:08 pm
Re: Ask the next person a question
March 26, 2023, 07:26:27 pm
Quote from: Alf on March 26, 2023, 04:59:15 pm
USA.

What you having/had for Sunday Dinner?

Special Vindaloo


If you could get rid of one colour which is it and why?
Re: Ask the next person a question
March 26, 2023, 08:11:44 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on March 26, 2023, 07:26:27 pm
Special Vindaloo


If you could get rid of one colour which is it and why?
Orange. Always hated that colour and I don't own anything orange. But I do love oranges which is a bit weird.

If you died right now and could come back as an animal tomorrow morning, what you returning as?
Re: Ask the next person a question
March 27, 2023, 01:05:24 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy on March 26, 2023, 08:11:44 pm
Orange. Always hated that colour and I don't own anything orange. But I do love oranges which is a bit weird.

If you died right now and could come back as an animal tomorrow morning, what you returning as?

T-rex

What is the highest you have ever jumped unaided by special equipment?
Re: Ask the next person a question
March 28, 2023, 09:16:14 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on March 27, 2023, 01:05:24 am
T-rex

What is the highest you have ever jumped unaided by special equipment?
About 6 feet when I was electrocuted on a stage in Ibiza, 1984.

You're in a bar and you can have free drinks all night, but only one sort of drink.
What are drinking?
Re: Ask the next person a question
March 28, 2023, 10:28:04 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on March 28, 2023, 09:16:14 pm
You're in a bar and you can have free drinks all night, but only one sort of drink.
What are drinking?

Depends on the bar and company, but my instinct is top, top shelf whisky.

How would you do on Countdown?
Re: Ask the next person a question
March 30, 2023, 06:18:04 pm
Decent I guess, not watched for years so can't remember how it's played

Will we get a result against the cheats on Saturday?
Re: Ask the next person a question
March 30, 2023, 09:01:55 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on March 30, 2023, 06:18:04 pm
Decent I guess, not watched for years so can't remember how it's played

Will we get a result against the cheats on Saturday?
One can only hope.

Your favourite meat on a Sunday roast?
Re: Ask the next person a question
Yesterday at 09:22:51 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on March 30, 2023, 09:01:55 pm
One can only hope.

Your favourite meat on a Sunday roast?
Cooking at home it has to be beef with all the trimmings. Strangely never order beef if eating out and order pork or chicken.

What hobby have you always wished to take up but never have?
Re: Ask the next person a question
Yesterday at 10:43:48 am
Quote from: sheepfest on Yesterday at 09:22:51 am
Cooking at home it has to be beef with all the trimmings. Strangely never order beef if eating out and order pork or chicken.

What hobby have you always wished to take up but never have?

Painting. Maybe when I'm EVEN AULDER

What do you think of the yanks' mass shooting crisis?
Re: Ask the next person a question
Yesterday at 01:15:49 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 10:43:48 am
Painting. Maybe when I'm EVEN AULDER

What do you think of the yanks' mass shooting crisis?
Absolute madness. Land of the lunatics. "I have the right to defend myself and my property"   ::)

Will the Premier League ever grow a pair of balls and ban the likes of Abu Dhabi and Saudicastle?
Re: Ask the next person a question
Yesterday at 11:59:24 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 01:15:49 pm
Will the Premier League ever grow a pair of balls and ban the likes of Abu Dhabi and Saudicastle?

No.

Who is your favourite recently broken through comedian?
