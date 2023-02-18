« previous next »
Ask the next person a question

Re: Ask the next person a question
February 18, 2023, 12:16:46 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on February 18, 2023, 10:28:44 am
Audi. Even more than BMW, their cars end up with dickheads. You just can't trust that brand

Would Liverpool be better if it kept and upgraded its tram system?

anything that cuts down emissions and cars everywhere is always better so yes - and i'll go one more, and bring back the docker's umbrella


what's the best decade ever for music - and no giving 2 or 3 answers, just the one
Re: Ask the next person a question
February 18, 2023, 12:42:52 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on February 18, 2023, 12:16:46 pm
anything that cuts down emissions and cars everywhere is always better so yes - and i'll go one more, and bring back the docker's umbrella


what's the best decade ever for music - and no giving 2 or 3 answers, just the one

1980s.

What's the best decade for film?
Re: Ask the next person a question
February 18, 2023, 02:40:44 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on February 18, 2023, 12:42:52 pm
1980s.

What's the best decade for film?
1970s, followed by the 90s (best music decade IMO) and 40s.

How do you think the world would be different right now if social media hadn't gone beyond MySpace?
Re: Ask the next person a question
February 19, 2023, 08:14:09 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on February 18, 2023, 02:40:44 pm
1970s, followed by the 90s (best music decade IMO) and 40s.

How do you think the world would be different right now if social media hadn't gone beyond MySpace?

firstly, you gave 3 answers not one so go and stand in the corner until lunchtime

regarding your question - it would be the same as the world turns regardless of social media so wars, disasters, poor governments, people driving too fast in cars etc etc

now social media itself, well that would have faded away as it too needs to evolve so for it to stand still and not progress then that would have meant the end of it - people would have become bored

we haven't had the old classic for a while - so here's a take on it

you're having a dinner party and you can only invite 3 men and 3 women from the last decade (all still living) - who would they be?
Re: Ask the next person a question
February 19, 2023, 12:34:19 pm
you're having a dinner party and you can only invite 3 men and 3 women from the last decade (all still living) - who would they be?

Jurgen Klopp
Jimmy Carter
Paul McCartney

Hilary Clinton
Melinda Gates
Gail Platt


favourite soup?
Re: Ask the next person a question
February 19, 2023, 05:59:17 pm
Baxters Pea and ham.

Best Tom Hanks movie?
Re: Ask the next person a question
February 19, 2023, 06:12:58 pm
Quote from: RMG on February 19, 2023, 05:59:17 pm
Baxters Pea and ham.

Best Tom Hanks movie?

The 'Burbs.

What's the most atrocious attempted accent in a movie?
Re: Ask the next person a question
February 19, 2023, 06:14:42 pm
Quote from: tubby on February 19, 2023, 06:12:58 pm
The 'Burbs.

What's the most atrocious attempted accent in a movie?

South african in The Saint, just terrible.

Favorite animal of all time?
Re: Ask the next person a question
February 19, 2023, 06:40:19 pm
Cats, including the big ones

What's the worst pain you've had and how did it feel?
Re: Ask the next person a question
February 19, 2023, 07:21:18 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on February 19, 2023, 06:40:19 pm
Cats, including the big ones

What's the worst pain you've had and how did it feel?

When my mum died I punched a bus stop so hard I broke my pinkie and my ring finger. But the pain in my heart was still there. The sun went out. I actually didn't bother with hospital, taped my fingers up. A few days later I felt dizzy and sick and fingers swelling so I did get them checked out (was told "they will heal just keep them together..." thanks doc)

Losing my mother. Nothing can ever rival that. I could shrug off fractured cause the heart just stopped my soul injured. The sun went out that day and there's a fallacy in life. A hole that will never ever heal, and the torment was white and shocking and awful in its senseless loss.

Best crisps?
Re: Ask the next person a question
February 20, 2023, 12:39:47 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on February 19, 2023, 07:21:18 pm
Best crisps?
Salt and vinegar McCoys - lovely tart taste combined with the thickness of a ridged crisp, perfect accompaniment for chicken, a fish sandwich or a salad with lemon-heavy dressing. Incidentally, one answer for these with second and third choices included is still one answer.

If you could play any musical instrument to a world class degree, which would it be? Piano and guitar excluded.
Re: Ask the next person a question
February 20, 2023, 01:08:59 pm
Drums, I love some bass

Which major clothing brand do you think has the worst quality of garments?
Re: Ask the next person a question
February 20, 2023, 03:41:54 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on February 20, 2023, 01:08:59 pm
Drums, I love some bass

Which major clothing brand do you think has the worst quality of garments?

Ralph Lauren - it can barely survive a wash without fading/shrinking, shite

Will Asam ever answer Tepids question ?
Re: Ask the next person a question
February 20, 2023, 03:46:48 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on February 20, 2023, 03:41:54 pm
Ralph Lauren - it can barely survive a wash without fading/shrinking, shite

Will Asam ever answer Tepids question ?

Judging by his behaviour in other threads, almost certainly not (sorry Tepid)

Does Santa Claus count as a god?
Re: Ask the next person a question
February 20, 2023, 03:57:12 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on February 20, 2023, 03:46:48 pm
Judging by his behaviour in other threads, almost certainly not (sorry Tepid)

Does Santa Claus count as a god?

No. 'God' is mythical, Santa is real.

Will Liverpool sign Bellingham in the summer?
Re: Ask the next person a question
February 20, 2023, 05:00:18 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 20, 2023, 03:57:12 pm
No. 'God' is mythical, Santa is real.

Will Liverpool sign Bellingham in the summer?

No. Not happening.

What time is an acceptable time to begin drinking for the game tomorrow?

I'm on a train to Liverpool at 13:35
Re: Ask the next person a question
February 20, 2023, 08:37:47 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on February 20, 2023, 05:00:18 pm
No. Not happening.

What time is an acceptable time to begin drinking for the game tomorrow?

I'm on a train to Liverpool at 13:35
Don't see a problem with that time although no falling asleep at 8.

Midweek game we start at 4 with food in the Cabbage Hall. Weekend games about 2-3 hours before depending on the KO time.

Do you have a bucket list?
Re: Ask the next person a question
February 21, 2023, 01:02:44 pm
Quote from: sheepfest on February 20, 2023, 08:37:47 pm
Don't see a problem with that time although no falling asleep at 8.

Midweek game we start at 4 with food in the Cabbage Hall. Weekend games about 2-3 hours before depending on the KO time.

Do you have a bucket list?

Whoops, mistakenly fell into the pub waiting for my train... I'll be sound at 8.

No, thinking about "things to do before..." Puts me in a dark place. Obviously I know it comes but I have quite an unhealthy relationship with death. So thanks for that  ;)

Depending on your age, are you finding pleasure in simple things as you get older?

For instance the idea of a pizza with 45 toppings or a cocktail made up of 67 different ingredients while "fun" at 18, now I'm 43 I long for a Margherita or an old fashioned.

If you're not an old biddy like me, do you think your palate will change as you mature?
Re: Ask the next person a question
Today at 01:37:14 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on February 21, 2023, 01:02:44 pm
If you're not an old biddy like me, do you think your palate will change as you mature?

Definitely. Scientifically there's evidence your taste buds become less sensitive as you get older. Therefore I'd expect perception of stronger flavours to change with age.

What constitutes your dream (but semi-realistic) job? (role, location, working hours, compensation package etc..)?
Re: Ask the next person a question
Today at 04:35:42 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:37:14 pm
Definitely. Scientifically there's evidence your taste buds become less sensitive as you get older. Therefore I'd expect perception of stronger flavours to change with age.

What constitutes your dream (but semi-realistic) job? (role, location, working hours, compensation package etc..)?
Hollywood script doctor: high salary that's paid per job, the chance to meet with famous people and live a top-notch lifestyle while being able to be creative and not have to carry the can for a movie's failure. Perfect.

If you could do any full-time job in the world but you'd be paid the same salary as now, what would you do?
Re: Ask the next person a question
Today at 05:04:03 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 04:35:42 pm
If you could do any full-time job in the world but you'd be paid the same salary as now, what would you do?

Ideally I'd do a job where I was good enough not to get sacked or asked to leave after a short period. That rules out a number of jobs.

I'm nearly 25 years into my current career and have probably reached the pinnacle in terms of grade of what I can achieve. I work for big FTSE100 company where I'm the highest graded person in my expertise so not like I can move elsewhere for a bigger job.

The issue with my job is long hours and it's pretty intense. I still enjoy it to a degree but as I get more and more into my 40's it's more about the money and providing a nest egg for retirement (which I hope comes in my early to mid 50's). Therefore my dream job would be something where I could get the same money and the hours were shorter and/or it was less stressful. Interior designer would be my ideal job but not sure I'd be great at it! Quite like the idea of working outdoors but expect the novelty would wear off very quickly. Maybe on the tills at Waitrose wouldn't be bad. In some sleepy town where nothing happens.

What's your morning egg game like? Poached? Scrambled? Fried?Boiled? With toast on the side or on toast?
