If you could do any full-time job in the world but you'd be paid the same salary as now, what would you do?



Ideally I'd do a job where I was good enough not to get sacked or asked to leave after a short period. That rules out a number of jobs.I'm nearly 25 years into my current career and have probably reached the pinnacle in terms of grade of what I can achieve. I work for big FTSE100 company where I'm the highest graded person in my expertise so not like I can move elsewhere for a bigger job.The issue with my job is long hours and it's pretty intense. I still enjoy it to a degree but as I get more and more into my 40's it's more about the money and providing a nest egg for retirement (which I hope comes in my early to mid 50's). Therefore my dream job would be something where I could get the same money and the hours were shorter and/or it was less stressful. Interior designer would be my ideal job but not sure I'd be great at it! Quite like the idea of working outdoors but expect the novelty would wear off very quickly. Maybe on the tills at Waitrose wouldn't be bad. In some sleepy town where nothing happens.