« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 317 318 319 320 321 [322]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ask the next person a question  (Read 462728 times)

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,417
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12840 on: Today at 01:35:31 pm »
Quote from: sattapaartridge on Today at 01:30:10 pm
Got to be medicine/vaccines eh. Imagine if they didnt exist, we'd have much less population, and high death rates, more depression. Whilst people can get addicted to many drugs/medicine they have also saved many lives.

I was going to say "the silicon chip" because they have completely revolutionized everything. Again addiction can come in here too. If you weigh up what is more important, you'd have to say medicine. Even though chip technology can also help create medicine too.

What do you think the world really needs right now?

is love, sweet love

what was your worst date?
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,180
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12841 on: Today at 01:38:27 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 01:35:31 pm
is love, sweet love

what was your worst date?

November 14th


Do you think mankind will ever make it a different star system? Or even a probe?
Logged
Poor.

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,735
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12842 on: Today at 03:51:43 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:38:27 pm
November 14th


Do you think mankind will ever make it a different star system? Or even a probe?
Will mankind be around long enough to see it?  :-\

Will mankind extinct itself?
« Last Edit: Today at 03:53:17 pm by Terry de Niro »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 317 318 319 320 321 [322]   Go Up
« previous next »
 