Got to be medicine/vaccines eh. Imagine if they didnt exist, we'd have much less population, and high death rates, more depression. Whilst people can get addicted to many drugs/medicine they have also saved many lives.I was going to say "the silicon chip" because they have completely revolutionized everything. Again addiction can come in here too. If you weigh up what is more important, you'd have to say medicine. Even though chip technology can also help create medicine too.What do you think the world really needs right now?
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
is love, sweet lovewhat was your worst date?
November 14thDo you think mankind will ever make it a different star system? Or even a probe?
Page created in 0.01 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.59]