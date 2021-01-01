« previous next »
Author Topic: Ask the next person a question  (Read 461427 times)

Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 10:28:44 am
Audi. Even more than BMW, their cars end up with dickheads. You just can't trust that brand

Would Liverpool be better if it kept and upgraded its tram system?

anything that cuts down emissions and cars everywhere is always better so yes - and i'll go one more, and bring back the docker's umbrella


what's the best decade ever for music - and no giving 2 or 3 answers, just the one
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 12:16:46 pm
anything that cuts down emissions and cars everywhere is always better so yes - and i'll go one more, and bring back the docker's umbrella


what's the best decade ever for music - and no giving 2 or 3 answers, just the one

1980s.

What's the best decade for film?
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 12:42:52 pm
1980s.
1980s.

What's the best decade for film?
1970s, followed by the 90s (best music decade IMO) and 40s.

How do you think the world would be different right now if social media hadn't gone beyond MySpace?
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 02:40:44 pm
1970s, followed by the 90s (best music decade IMO) and 40s.

How do you think the world would be different right now if social media hadn't gone beyond MySpace?

firstly, you gave 3 answers not one so go and stand in the corner until lunchtime

regarding your question - it would be the same as the world turns regardless of social media so wars, disasters, poor governments, people driving too fast in cars etc etc

now social media itself, well that would have faded away as it too needs to evolve so for it to stand still and not progress then that would have meant the end of it - people would have become bored

we haven't had the old classic for a while - so here's a take on it

you're having a dinner party and you can only invite 3 men and 3 women from the last decade (all still living) - who would they be?
you're having a dinner party and you can only invite 3 men and 3 women from the last decade (all still living) - who would they be?

Jurgen Klopp
Jimmy Carter
Paul McCartney

Hilary Clinton
Melinda Gates
Gail Platt


favourite soup?
Baxters Pea and ham.

Best Tom Hanks movie?
Quote from: RMG on Today at 05:59:17 pm
Baxters Pea and ham.

Best Tom Hanks movie?

The 'Burbs.

What's the most atrocious attempted accent in a movie?
Quote from: tubby on Today at 06:12:58 pm
The 'Burbs.
The 'Burbs.

What's the most atrocious attempted accent in a movie?

South african in The Saint, just terrible.

Favorite animal of all time?
Cats, including the big ones

What's the worst pain you've had and how did it feel?
