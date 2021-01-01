1970s, followed by the 90s (best music decade IMO) and 40s.



How do you think the world would be different right now if social media hadn't gone beyond MySpace?



firstly, you gave 3 answers not one so go and stand in the corner until lunchtimeregarding your question - it would be the same as the world turns regardless of social media so wars, disasters, poor governments, people driving too fast in cars etc etcnow social media itself, well that would have faded away as it too needs to evolve so for it to stand still and not progress then that would have meant the end of it - people would have become boredwe haven't had the old classic for a while - so here's a take on ityou're having a dinner party and you can only invite 3 men and 3 women from the last decade (all still living) - who would they be?