Ask the next person a question

Re: Ask the next person a question
Reply #12760 on: January 24, 2023, 02:28:21 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on January 22, 2023, 09:19:51 pm
Best all time opponent teams kit?
Mostly the classic Hummels kits, to pick one I'd say Coventry City 2019-20 (given that every team is an opponent team). Look at that, it's just lovely:



Which horrible kit of the past or present do you think is actually underrated? I always thought the Hull City tiger print kit was awesome.
Re: Ask the next person a question
Reply #12761 on: January 24, 2023, 08:24:07 pm
Barcelona 2013. Kept getting slated as a Powerpoint kit but I thought it looked smart.



Which sponsor would you love to replace Standard Chartered with?
Re: Ask the next person a question
Reply #12762 on: January 24, 2023, 10:16:14 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on January 24, 2023, 08:24:07 pm
Barcelona 2013. Kept getting slated as a Powerpoint kit but I thought it looked smart.



Which sponsor would you love to replace Standard Chartered with?

a charity.

best comic book character?
Re: Ask the next person a question
Reply #12763 on: January 24, 2023, 11:34:25 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on January 24, 2023, 10:16:14 pm
best comic book character?
Daredevil. Crusading dynamo lawyer by day, masked crimefighter by night. Is one of the only disabled superheroes (along with Charles Xavier) because he leapt in front of a radioactive truck to save someone's life when he was a kid, yet he's so great at his job no one even notices, plus he's the biggest lothario in the Marvel universe this side of Tony Stark.




If you could recreate the Simpsons softball episode with players from the current Premier League, who would you choose? One player per team, all 11 positions must be represented and choices should be made for quirkiness/entertainment value as well as ability.
Re: Ask the next person a question
Reply #12764 on: Yesterday at 08:14:31 pm
Sorry don't watch Simpsons so can't answer.

Would you accept a Qatari company as our owners?
Re: Ask the next person a question
Reply #12765 on: Today at 01:27:07 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 08:14:31 pm
Sorry don't watch Simpsons so can't answer.

Would you accept a Qatari company as our owners?

No. But the club wont care, and neither will the cry arses in the numerous match/ player threads on here. In fact, the vast majority of the sickening c*nts would welcome it.

When was the last time you watched a PL game live? (Over ten years for me now).
Re: Ask the next person a question
Reply #12766 on: Today at 10:01:58 am
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 01:27:07 am
No. But the club wont care, and neither will the cry arses in the numerous match/ player threads on here. In fact, the vast majority of the sickening c*nts would welcome it.

When was the last time you watched a PL game live? (Over ten years for me now).
A mate's girlfriend has Spurs season tickets along with her family so I went with them to see the Everton game, which was predictably dire. It seems to be virtually impossible to get Anfield tickets.

I'm tempted to ask how anyone can not have seen the Simpsons in this day and age but instead, what's the most famous and ubiquitous cultural touchstone you've never experienced?
